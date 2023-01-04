ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Blue Seat

NY Rangers recall Gustav Rydahl from Hartford

The NY Rangers have recalled forward Gustav Rydahl from the AHL’s Hartford Wolf Pack. The timing of the move is interesting. It was reported that Filip Chytil was sick during Tuesday’s win over Carolina, and it’s why he was benched in the third. The simplest answer is that Rydahl is being recalled as a spare body in case Chytil can’t go.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

New York Rangers vs. Montreal Canadiens preview, odds for 1/5: Rangers have momentum

The New York Rangers will look for their third straight win when they visit the slumping Montreal Canadiens on Thursday. New York scored three third-period goals to rally for a 5-3 win over the visiting Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday that improved the Rangers to 10-2-1 in their past 13 games. The Canadiens are coming off a 6-3 loss to the host Nashville Predators on Tuesday for their sixth straight defeat, with the past five coming in regulation.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

NHL News: Jakub Vrana, Alex Nedeljkovic, Jimmy Vesey, and P.K. Subban

Detroit Red Wings: Forward Jakub Vrana cleared waivers and has been assigned to Grand Rapids of the AHL. Bob Duff of Detroit Hockey Now: The Detroit Red Wings have assigned goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic to the AHL on a conditioning stint. He’s eligible to play in five games or two weeks.
FOX Sports

Florida visits Detroit after Tkachuk's hat trick

Florida Panthers (17-18-4, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (16-13-7, fifth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers visit the Detroit Red Wings after Matthew Tkachuk recorded a hat trick in the Panthers' 5-3 win over the Arizona Coyotes. Detroit is 4-6-2 against the Atlantic...
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Video Review: MTL @ NSH - 4:10 of the First Period

Explanation: Video review supported the Referee's call on the ice that Cody Glass' stick was at or below the height of the crossbar when he directed the puck into the Montreal net. According to Rule 37.5, "If the puck makes contact with a portion of the stick that is at or below the level of the crossbar (despite some other portion of the stick being above the crossbar) and enters the goal, the goal shall be allowed."

Comments / 0

Community Policy