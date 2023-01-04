Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Trending food chain set to open another North Carolina location this weekKristen WaltersCharlotte, NC
Most affordable places to live in surrounding areas of CharlotteBella RoseCharlotte, NC
3 dead and 2 hurt after scaffolding collapse in CharlotteMint MessageCharlotte, NC
From barbershop owner to Airbnb investorBella RoseCharlotte, NC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ConcordTed RiversConcord, NC
Related
NY Rangers recall Gustav Rydahl from Hartford
The NY Rangers have recalled forward Gustav Rydahl from the AHL’s Hartford Wolf Pack. The timing of the move is interesting. It was reported that Filip Chytil was sick during Tuesday’s win over Carolina, and it’s why he was benched in the third. The simplest answer is that Rydahl is being recalled as a spare body in case Chytil can’t go.
Sabres beat Capitals in OT with Bills' Damar Hamlin on mind
WASHINGTON — Damar Hamlin was the forefront of the minds of the Buffalo Sabres from the time they woke up on a game day through the end of their 5-4 overtime victory at the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night. It was evident from the “LOVE FOR 3” shirts players...
Yardbarker
Nashville Predators vs. Carolina Hurricanes preview, odds for 1/5: Canes move on
With the Carolina Hurricanes' franchise-best streaks for wins and points ended, the club now will look to come out on top in 2023 when they play host to the Nashville Predators on Thursday at Raleigh, N.C. The Hurricanes' franchise records of 11 consecutive wins and 17 consecutive games with a...
Yardbarker
New York Rangers vs. Montreal Canadiens preview, odds for 1/5: Rangers have momentum
The New York Rangers will look for their third straight win when they visit the slumping Montreal Canadiens on Thursday. New York scored three third-period goals to rally for a 5-3 win over the visiting Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday that improved the Rangers to 10-2-1 in their past 13 games. The Canadiens are coming off a 6-3 loss to the host Nashville Predators on Tuesday for their sixth straight defeat, with the past five coming in regulation.
Red Wings place former first-round pick Jakub Vrana on waivers
The Detroit Red Wings were expected to place a player on waivers to make room for Robby Fabbri’s return, but no one expected it to be Jakub Vrana. Chris Johnston of NorthStar Bets reports that the forward, who only recently moved to the next phase of the Player Assistance Program, has been placed on waivers.
Yardbarker
NHL News: Jakub Vrana, Alex Nedeljkovic, Jimmy Vesey, and P.K. Subban
Detroit Red Wings: Forward Jakub Vrana cleared waivers and has been assigned to Grand Rapids of the AHL. Bob Duff of Detroit Hockey Now: The Detroit Red Wings have assigned goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic to the AHL on a conditioning stint. He’s eligible to play in five games or two weeks.
FOX Sports
Florida visits Detroit after Tkachuk's hat trick
Florida Panthers (17-18-4, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (16-13-7, fifth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers visit the Detroit Red Wings after Matthew Tkachuk recorded a hat trick in the Panthers' 5-3 win over the Arizona Coyotes. Detroit is 4-6-2 against the Atlantic...
NHL
Video Review: MTL @ NSH - 4:10 of the First Period
Explanation: Video review supported the Referee's call on the ice that Cody Glass' stick was at or below the height of the crossbar when he directed the puck into the Montreal net. According to Rule 37.5, "If the puck makes contact with a portion of the stick that is at or below the level of the crossbar (despite some other portion of the stick being above the crossbar) and enters the goal, the goal shall be allowed."
Comments / 0