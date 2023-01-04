Read full article on original website
California doctor who drove Tesla off cliff to be charged with attempted murderMalek SherifPasadena, CA
Long Range Weather Warning Issued for Southern California with Secondary Storm Pattern Developing for the Week of Jan 8Southern California Weather ForceCalifornia State
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear AttackAnthony JamesLos Angeles, CA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
WaBa Grill Hollywood Location Reopens for BusinessMadocLos Angeles, CA
College Basketball Odds: USC vs. UCLA prediction, pick and How to Watch – 1/5/2023
The USC Trojans take on the UCLA Bruins. Check out our college basketball odds series for our USC UCLA prediction and pick. Find out how to watch USC UCLA. The UCLA Bruins escaped Washington State with a win on Friday. They were very fortunate to win that game by one point after trailing for most […] The post College Basketball Odds: USC vs. UCLA prediction, pick and How to Watch – 1/5/2023 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
247Sports
USC talent could be 'wasted' if Trojans don't play complementary football, Josh Pate says
USC had a successful season come to a souring end Monday with a 46-45 loss to Tulane in the Cotton Bowl Classic. The Trojans led by 15 with just over four minutes remaining before the Green Wave scored a touchdown, forced a safety and scored another touchdown on a 6-yard pass from Michael Pratt to Alex Bauman with nine seconds left to secure the win.
Ball State Transfer RB Carson Steele Commits to UCLA Football
The Cardinals' leading rusher is fresh off a breakout season and is now making his way to Westwood for his last two years of eligibility.
USC football news: Lincoln Riley’s head-scratching press conference move after Cotton Bowl loss
Lincoln Riley did not seem to be in the mood to speak to reporters following the USC Trojans’ 46-45 loss to the Tulane Green Wave in the Cotton Bowl on Monday, as the USC football head coach only fielded three questions in the postgame press conference, according to Ryan Kartje of The Los Angeles Times.
Football World Calling For Prominent Defensive Coordinator's Firing
USC again fell on the wrong end of a shootout, suffering a 46-45 loss to Tulane in Monday's Cotton Bowl Classic. Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams amassed 462 passing yards and five touchdowns, but it wasn't enough to secure a Trojans victory. They squandered a 15-point lead by allowing two...
WWL-TV
What they're saying nationally about Tulane's Cotton Bowl win
NEW ORLEANS — No. 16 Tulane erased a 15-point deficit in less than five minutes to pull off an incredible comeback victory over no. 10 USC to win the 2023 Goodyear Cotton Bowl 46-45 on Monday. Here's what they're saying nationally about the win:. USC collapse as Tulane pulls...
louisianaradionetwork.com
Tulane’s historic football season brings national attention to the school
Tulane’s amazing comeback to beat USC in the Cotton Bowl is not only the school’s biggest win in history, but school President Michael Fitts said it also topped off a season that marked a record improvement of ten wins in a single season. “The biggest turnaround in football...
Look: Football World Reacts To The Viral Tulane Fan
During the Cotton Bowl on Monday afternoon, a nervous Tulane fan went viral with just 38 seconds remaining. The fan who went viral was frantically biting her nails as Tulane trailed 45-39 to USC. A few moments later, Tulane scored the go-ahead touchdown to beat USC and win the Cotton...
Cornerback Jett White decommits from USC Trojans
Class of 2025 Orange (California) star Jett White received a scholarship offer from the USC Trojans as a freshman. At the time, that was enough for the nation's No. 61 overall prospect and No. 4 cornerback to end the process, as he almost immediately announced his commitment. On Tuesday, however, ...
UCLA 2024 Point Guard Target Tahaad Pettiford Cuts List
Five-star 2024 Jersey City (NJ) Hudson Catholic point guard Tahaad Pettiford has cut his list to seven, and UCLA has made the cut. Pettiford is an elite prospect nationally, ranked the No. 21 overall player and a five-star in the 247 Composite and the No. 26 player and a very high four-star in the 247 proprietary rankings. He's a top 3 point guard in the country.
LSU fans gather in Metairie to watch Citrus Bowl
LSU fans gathered at Walk-On’s in Metairie to cheer on their team and even sat alongside those rooting for Tulane in the Cotton Bowl.
Dennis Allen boasts about development of two Saints rookies, but it’s not Chris Olave
The New Orleans Saints are wrapping up a losing season but have something to be happy about in the development of their rookies. Chris Olave is deservedly the big name as he approaches a 1,000-yard season but two other rookies, cornerback Alontae Taylor and wide receiver Rashid Shaheed, have also been very promising. Saints head […] The post Dennis Allen boasts about development of two Saints rookies, but it’s not Chris Olave appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jimmy Butler’s stern message to Miami after loss to LeBron James-less Lakers
The Miami Heat have had an underwhelming 2022-23 campaign thus far after being one possession away from an NBA Finals berth a season ago. The team owns a 20-19 record, good for just the eighth-best in the Eastern Conference. And Miami just recently endured one of its worst losses of the year on Wednesday. The […] The post Jimmy Butler’s stern message to Miami after loss to LeBron James-less Lakers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NHL Odds: Bruins vs. Kings prediction, pick and How to Watch – 1/5/2023
While viewers on the east coast may be in for a late-night, the Boston Bruins will travel nearly 3,000 miles to take on the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday night. Join us for our NHL odds series where our Bruins-Kings prediction and pick will be unveiled. Owning the most points in the NHL with 60, the […] The post NHL Odds: Bruins vs. Kings prediction, pick and How to Watch – 1/5/2023 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
2 Lakers who stepped up huge for LeBron James, Anthony Davis in improbable win vs. Heat
The Los Angeles Lakers, a team that seemed overly reliant on the simultaneous availability and dominance of LeBron James and Anthony Davis, are surprisingly treading water in the Western Conference playoff race. On Wednesday, they beat the Miami Heat, 112-109, without LeBron and AD, for their third win in a row — and the most improbable of the season.
NBA Odds: Clippers vs. Nuggets prediction, pick and How to Watch – 1/5/2023
The Los Angeles Clippers (21-18) visit the Denver Nuggets (24-13) on Thursday night. Action tips off at 10:00 ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Clippers-Nuggets prediction and pick. Los Angeles has lost three consecutive games and has dropped to sixth place in the Western Conference. The...
Darvin Ham confirms Woj’s promising Anthony Davis injury update
Los Angeles Lakers big man Anthony Davis has missed almost a month now with a foot injury. The last time he played was back on December 16th against the Denver Nuggets, a game Los Angeles went on to win by a final score of 126-108. Without their second-best player, the Lakers have done little but […] The post Darvin Ham confirms Woj’s promising Anthony Davis injury update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Hammond, January 05 High School ⚽ Game Notice
Harrison’s 20-0 run helps Warriors smash Mater Dei (boys’ basketball)
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) Harrison – 72 (Malachi McNair 22 points, Shane Sims 14, Terry Hooks 13, Eli Speer 8, Brooks Thomas 8) Mater Dei – 52
NOLA.com
Hungry on campus? Tulane University has food delivery robots -- and they're 'cute.'
Isabelle Kantor and Minnie Stanford were studying for their chemistry and genetics finals at the Howard-Tilton Memorial Library at Tulane University when they realized how hungry they were. Not to worry. Stanford, a sophomore from Georgia, made a few taps on her phone and about 20 minutes later, a small...
