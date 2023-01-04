ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

College Basketball Odds: USC vs. UCLA prediction, pick and How to Watch – 1/5/2023

The USC Trojans take on the UCLA Bruins. Check out our college basketball odds series for our USC UCLA prediction and pick. Find out how to watch USC UCLA. The UCLA Bruins escaped Washington State with a win on Friday. They were very fortunate to win that game by one point after trailing for most […] The post College Basketball Odds: USC vs. UCLA prediction, pick and How to Watch – 1/5/2023 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWL-TV

What they're saying nationally about Tulane's Cotton Bowl win

NEW ORLEANS — No. 16 Tulane erased a 15-point deficit in less than five minutes to pull off an incredible comeback victory over no. 10 USC to win the 2023 Goodyear Cotton Bowl 46-45 on Monday. Here's what they're saying nationally about the win:. USC collapse as Tulane pulls...
LOS ANGELES, CA
louisianaradionetwork.com

Tulane’s historic football season brings national attention to the school

Tulane’s amazing comeback to beat USC in the Cotton Bowl is not only the school’s biggest win in history, but school President Michael Fitts said it also topped off a season that marked a record improvement of ten wins in a single season. “The biggest turnaround in football...
IDA, LA
The Spun

Look: Football World Reacts To The Viral Tulane Fan

During the Cotton Bowl on Monday afternoon, a nervous Tulane fan went viral with just 38 seconds remaining. The fan who went viral was frantically biting her nails as Tulane trailed 45-39 to USC. A few moments later, Tulane scored the go-ahead touchdown to beat USC and win the Cotton...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
AllTrojans

Cornerback Jett White decommits from USC Trojans

Class of 2025 Orange (California) star Jett White received a scholarship offer from the USC Trojans as a freshman. At the time, that was enough for the nation's No. 61 overall prospect and No. 4 cornerback to end the process, as he almost immediately announced his commitment. On Tuesday, however, ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

UCLA 2024 Point Guard Target Tahaad Pettiford Cuts List

Five-star 2024 Jersey City (NJ) Hudson Catholic point guard Tahaad Pettiford has cut his list to seven, and UCLA has made the cut. Pettiford is an elite prospect nationally, ranked the No. 21 overall player and a five-star in the 247 Composite and the No. 26 player and a very high four-star in the 247 proprietary rankings. He's a top 3 point guard in the country.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Dennis Allen boasts about development of two Saints rookies, but it’s not Chris Olave

The New Orleans Saints are wrapping up a losing season but have something to be happy about in the development of their rookies. Chris Olave is deservedly the big name as he approaches a 1,000-yard season but two other rookies, cornerback Alontae Taylor and wide receiver Rashid Shaheed, have also been very promising. Saints head […] The post Dennis Allen boasts about development of two Saints rookies, but it’s not Chris Olave appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ClutchPoints

Jimmy Butler’s stern message to Miami after loss to LeBron James-less Lakers

The Miami Heat have had an underwhelming 2022-23 campaign thus far after being one possession away from an NBA Finals berth a season ago. The team owns a 20-19 record, good for just the eighth-best in the Eastern Conference. And Miami just recently endured one of its worst losses of the year on Wednesday. The […] The post Jimmy Butler’s stern message to Miami after loss to LeBron James-less Lakers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

NHL Odds: Bruins vs. Kings prediction, pick and How to Watch – 1/5/2023

While viewers on the east coast may be in for a late-night, the Boston Bruins will travel nearly 3,000 miles to take on the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday night. Join us for our NHL odds series where our Bruins-Kings prediction and pick will be unveiled. Owning the most points in the NHL with 60, the […] The post NHL Odds: Bruins vs. Kings prediction, pick and How to Watch – 1/5/2023 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Darvin Ham confirms Woj’s promising Anthony Davis injury update

Los Angeles Lakers big man Anthony Davis has missed almost a month now with a foot injury. The last time he played was back on December 16th against the Denver Nuggets, a game Los Angeles went on to win by a final score of 126-108. Without their second-best player, the Lakers have done little but […] The post Darvin Ham confirms Woj’s promising Anthony Davis injury update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
High School Soccer PRO

Hammond, January 05 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Ponchatoula High School soccer team will have a game with St. Thomas Aquinas High School on January 04, 2023, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
PONCHATOULA, LA
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
214K+
Followers
129K+
Post
128M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy