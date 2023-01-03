Read full article on original website
Florida Man Allegedly Shot Ex-Girlfriend 15 Times For Not Returning Calls Or Texts
Carlos Lemont Jones II allegedly told police that he woke up that morning and decided to kill Sha'Dayla Johnson because he was angry she was ignoring him after their break-up. A Florida man allegedly confessed that he shot his ex-girlfriend 15 times in the back because he was angry she refused to answer his texts or phone calls.
Aspiring Transgender Model Accused Of Murdering Father, Injuring Sister In Staged Home Invasion
Nikki Secondino allegedly ran to neighbors for help, claiming two masked intruders broke into her Brooklyn apartment and demanded money. Now, she is charged with her father's murder and sister's attempted murder. An aspiring transgender model is under arrest for allegedly murdering her father in what was initially believed to...
Florida Woman Allegedly Shot, Killed Her Uncle During Family Gathering
Sammantha Driggers allegedly told police she shot her uncle, Michael Driggers, because he was going to hurt her grandmother. Other family members say Michael Driggers was watching TV at the time. A Florida woman has been arrested after allegedly shooting her uncle in the head during a family party. Sammantha...
‘There’s Someone Here’: Roommate Heard Idaho Victim Crying, Then Had Chilling Encounter With Masked Man
One of the surviving roommates, referred to in court documents as “D.M.,” reported seeing a masked man “clad in black” walk by her as she stood in a “frozen shock phase” before he left through the home’s sliding glass door. One of the...
Forged Note Leads To Pennsylvania Man’s Arrest In Unsolved 1984 Slaying Of Wife
“This is not a case solved with DNA,” Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams said of the arrest of Jere Bagenstose, whose wife has never been found. A Pennsylvania man was jailed for the 1984 cold case killing of his estranged wife after a forged note led to his arrest, prosecutors said.
Boy aged SIX is arrested 'for shooting his female teacher at school, leaving her critically-ill'
A six year-old boy has been taken into custody after he allegedly shot his female teacher at his Virginia elementary school, leaving her critically-ill.
Man who Married and Impregnated his Teen Daughter, claims 'Divine Sanction'
A man married and impregnated his teen daughter after he claimed to have had a ‘divine sanction.’. Afazuddin Ali married and impregnated his 15-year-old daughter, the eldest of his three girls, by passing it off as god’s order. His ex-wife, Sakina Ali, agreed to the arrangement when Ali brought god into the matter, explaining that her ex-husband would never lie in the name of god.
Husband of missing Massachusetts mom-of-three who vanished at 4am on New Year's Day is art swindler
The husband of missing mom-of three, Ana Walshe 39, pled guilty to selling two fake Andy Warhol paintings to a South Korean buyer for $80,000, in 2021. Brian Walshe, 48, was charged in 2021.
Bodies Of Missing Ohio Teens Found In Burned-Down Vacant House; 5 Charged In Connection To Case
KeMarion Wilder, 16, and Kyshawn Pittman, 15, were last seen on Dec. 3, according to Toledo Police. Cruz Garcia, 24, is now charged with kidnapping and murder. The bodies of two teenage boys missing for days were found in a burnt, vacant home in Toledo, Ohio, according to police, and five people are now under arrest on charges related to their kidnapping and murder.
Massachusetts Woman Sentenced To Life Without Parole For Ritualistic Murders Of Young Sons
Latarsha Sanders was convicted this week of the 2018 murders of her sons, 8-year-old Edson Brito and 5-year-old La'son Brito. A Massachusetts woman will spend the rest of her life in prison without the possibility of parole after being convicted of murdering her two young sons in 2018. Latarsha L....
Clean-up at Idaho murder house stopped because suspect asked for the crime scene to be preserved
The 28-year-old and his attorney, Anne Taylor, Chief Public Defender for Kootenai County, asked for the 1122 King Road property to remain sealed until February 1.
Police Search For Missing Virginia Dad After Family Finds ‘Big Amount Of Blood’ In Abandoned Car
Jose Guerrero vanished under suspicious circumstances from Woodbridge, Virginia on Dec. 21. His abandoned car, reportedly with blood in the backseat, was found less than two miles from his home. Authorities are desperately trying to locate a missing Virginia father whose blood-filled car was found near a wooded area days...
Idaho Murder Suspect Talked To Law Enforcement Briefly After Arrest Before Invoking His Rights, His Attorney Says
Bryan Kohberger's attorney says the suspect told investigators he was certainly "aware" of the murders after being taken into custody Friday, before invoking his right to an attorney. The man suspected of killing four University of Idaho college students initially agreed to speak with law enforcement officers after his arrest...
‘This was not an accident’: Six-year-old intentionally shoots teacher in Virginia school
A six-year-old boy has left a teacher with life-threatening injuries after intentionally shooting her inside a Virginia classroom, US police have said.Police said they were notified about 2pm on January 6 that the teacher had been shot inside Richneck Elementary School during “an altercation” of some kind and said the shooting was "not an accident".The wounded teacher, who is a woman in her 30s, has been taken to hospital, Police Chief Steve Drew said.He added that the child was found with a handgun inside the classroom, and has been taken into custody.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Nashville police fatally shoot Grammy winner accused of kidnapping wife and stepdaughter at gunpointWatch in full: Idaho university murders suspect arrested by policeIdaho: Police arrest man for murder of four university students
Serial Killer Leonard Lake’s Wife Said She Thought He Was ‘Living This Very Active Fantasy’
On June 2, 1985, Leonard Lake was arrested near San Francisco for carrying a gun and an illegal silencer in a stolen car he was driving. The arrest led officials to a cabin in Wilseyville, California owned by Lake’s ex-wife, Claralyn “Cricket” Balazs. There, they discovered something horrifying: Lake, 38, and his associate Charles Ng, 25, had used the secluded property as a torture-murder compound, according to The New York Post. Police found human remains at the cabin, as well as videotapes and written documents outlining “Operation Miranda,” Lake’s depraved plans for enslaving women, reported The Associated Press.
What Does Pamela Smart Say Today About The Infamous Murder Of Her Husband?
It was a case that captivated a nation and inspired the popular movie “To Die For.”. Pamela Smart, a 22-year-old bombshell with dreams of one day succeeding in broadcasting, convinced her high school boyfriend and some of his friends to murder her 24-year-old husband, Gregg Smart, just days before the couple’s one-year anniversary.
Mother Accused Of Using Child As Shield During Carjacking Spree, Crash In Tennessee
Bethany Wilson, 24, is charged with two counts of aggravated robbery after Clarksville Police said she stole at least three cars and crashed one of them on the highway. A Tennessee woman is accused of going on an hours-long crime spree — allegedly stealing at least three different vehicles at gunpoint while using her young child as a human shield, and then crashing one of the vehicles on the interstate before hiding from officers in a hotel.
Utah Murder-Suicide Leaves 3 Adults, 5 Children Dead Weeks After Wife Files For Divorce
The national response continues after Michael Haight allegedly fatally shot his wife, mother-in-law and five children in the close-knit community of Enoch, Utah, before turning the gun on himself. An apparent murder-suicide that left eight family members dead in southwestern Utah reverberates around the country. Michael Haight, 42, is identified...
California Police Say Father Intentionally Drove Wife And Two Small Children Off Cliff
Dharmesh Patel, his wife, 7-year-old daughter and 4-year-old son were all taken to the hospital, California Highway Patrol said. Patel is charged with attempted murder and child abuse. A California man is under arrest after the California Highway Patrol in San Francisco say they believe he intentionally drove his vehicle...
British Personal Trainer Gunned Down In Allegedly Targeted Killing In Jamaica
Sean Patterson was reportedly vacationing with a friend in Jamaica when he was shot to death at a pool. A personal trainer from London vacationing in Jamaica was fatally shot at an Airbnb penthouse earlier this week in what police are calling a targeted killing. Sean Patterson, 33, was allegedly...
