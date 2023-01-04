ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

When can I expect the heaviest rain to hit my area?

(KRON) — Have you been anxiously awaiting heavy rain from the major storm hitting the Bay Area? Well, it’s coming. As the storm comes into the area from the Pacific Ocean, the worst of the rain band will begin hitting Northern California with a possible rain rate of about .75 inches to 1 inch of […]
KRON4 News

Wind gusts of up to 85 mph hit North Bay

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Wednesday’s major storm is beginning to hit parts of the Bay Area, with strong winds coming to the North Bay Wednesday afternoon. According to the National Weather Service, gusts of wind up to 85 miles per hour were recorded in Marin County, just east of the Nicasio Reservoir. Much of […]
MARIN COUNTY, CA
vallejosun.com

Vallejo preps for massive storm Wednesday and Thursday

VALLEJO – The city of Vallejo is making preparations for a huge storm that is expected to slam into the region Wednesday, bringing strong winds, and moderate to heavy rainfall. “A plethora of hazards are forecast, with heavy rain and strong winds expected to be the most widespread impact,”...
VALLEJO, CA
The Week

'Truly brutal' storm system to hit California

The National Weather Service is warning that on Wednesday, Northern California will face "a truly brutal" storm system that "needs to be taken seriously." The NWS said in its forecast that this "will likely be one of the most impactful systems on a widespread scale that this meteorologist has seen in a long while. The impacts will include widespread flooding, roads washing out, hillside collapsing, trees down [potentially full groves], widespread power outages, immediate disruption to commerce, and the worst of all, likely loss of human life." Over the weekend, a powerful storm hit Northern California, causing severe flooding in San Francisco....
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

The aftermath of the latest Bay Area storm: trees down, rocks on roadways

OAKLAND, Calif. - The heavy storm that rolled through the region on Wednesday may not have been as brutal as predicted in all nine counties, but people died and property was destroyed in pockets throughout the Bay Area. Trees came down. Fences were uprooted. And rocks and mud slid down...
KTVU FOX 2

Bay Area storm timeline: When the heaviest rains will hit

OAKLAND, Calif. - Since Christmas, the Bay Area and beyond has been hit with rain. And on Wednesday, there will be a lot more. In fact, meteorologists say that Northern California will be socked with a winter storm system over the next 10 days, except for a brief break on Friday.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Atmospheric river storm: Check the current PG&E power outages

SAN FRANCISCO -- As another powerful atmospheric river storm roared through the Bay Area Wednesday, Pacific Gas and Electric was providing updates on the number of power outages across the region. Nearly 100,000 PG&E customers were without power Wednesday evening as wind and rain swept through the Bay Area. View PG&E's online outage map and search by a specific address, by city or by county. The utility said it was mobilizing hundreds of personnel to deal with the expected outages from the severe winds accompanying this latest storm. PG&E was also being supported by Southern California Edison and has requested mutual-aid assistance from additional...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Bay Area storm: Here's what to do if your house floods

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) — San Mateo County’s health officials are outlining steps to take if your home or property becomes flooded during this week’s atmospheric river-powered rainstorm. “County Health urges residents to take precautions to protect themselves and their families. Floodwater may contain raw sewage, animal waste, toxic substances, chemical compounds, fungus, bacteria, and […]
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Rain cancels school in South San Francisco

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. - The South San Francisco Unified School District is closing all schools Thursday because of the pounding rain pummeling through the region. Thursday is a minimum day. Afterschool care will be available for essential workers who can't take time off. Heavy rain accompanied by 40 to...
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
gilroylife.com

Breaking news Jan. 4, 2023: County closes roads due to the storm

Gilroy Hot Springs Road closed at Coyote Reservoir due to flooding. Recent storms have significantly impacted county-maintained roads, causing more closures due to mudslides, flooding, and downed trees. The County of Santa Clara’s Road Maintenance crews are working to reopen impacted roads. Emergency road closure information is available at www.sccgov.org/roadclosures.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

North Bay business closes Wednesday due to storm

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KRON) – In the North Bay, concerns about the impending storm prompted a business to shut down for the day, and the CHP issued a warning: If you don't have to go out, don't.   One section of Highway 101 in Larkspur right before the turn-off for the San Rafael-Richmond Bridge is always […]
LARKSPUR, CA
KRON4 News

Here are flooding ‘hot spots' in Santa Clara County

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Water officials in Santa Clara County will be closely monitoring “hot spots” prone to flooding during Wednesday’s powerful storm. An atmospheric river will bring widespread, heavy rainfall to the region with a high risk of flooding. The National Weather Service issued Flood Watches for the entire Bay Area. Santa Clara […]
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy