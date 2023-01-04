Read full article on original website
Take a look at the storm damage in the Bay Area, from fallen powerlines to landslide dangersMalek SherifHealdsburg, CA
When can I expect the heaviest rain to hit my area?
(KRON) — Have you been anxiously awaiting heavy rain from the major storm hitting the Bay Area? Well, it’s coming. As the storm comes into the area from the Pacific Ocean, the worst of the rain band will begin hitting Northern California with a possible rain rate of about .75 inches to 1 inch of […]
Wind gusts of up to 85 mph hit North Bay
MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Wednesday’s major storm is beginning to hit parts of the Bay Area, with strong winds coming to the North Bay Wednesday afternoon. According to the National Weather Service, gusts of wind up to 85 miles per hour were recorded in Marin County, just east of the Nicasio Reservoir. Much of […]
vallejosun.com
Vallejo preps for massive storm Wednesday and Thursday
VALLEJO – The city of Vallejo is making preparations for a huge storm that is expected to slam into the region Wednesday, bringing strong winds, and moderate to heavy rainfall. “A plethora of hazards are forecast, with heavy rain and strong winds expected to be the most widespread impact,”...
'Truly brutal' storm system to hit California
The National Weather Service is warning that on Wednesday, Northern California will face "a truly brutal" storm system that "needs to be taken seriously." The NWS said in its forecast that this "will likely be one of the most impactful systems on a widespread scale that this meteorologist has seen in a long while. The impacts will include widespread flooding, roads washing out, hillside collapsing, trees down [potentially full groves], widespread power outages, immediate disruption to commerce, and the worst of all, likely loss of human life." Over the weekend, a powerful storm hit Northern California, causing severe flooding in San Francisco....
KTVU FOX 2
The aftermath of the latest Bay Area storm: trees down, rocks on roadways
OAKLAND, Calif. - The heavy storm that rolled through the region on Wednesday may not have been as brutal as predicted in all nine counties, but people died and property was destroyed in pockets throughout the Bay Area. Trees came down. Fences were uprooted. And rocks and mud slid down...
sfstandard.com
Wet Weather Could Help Bay Area Water Shortage—But Will It Solve Drought?
Even as heavy rain slams the Bay Area this week, millions of residents are still being asked to cut their water use for the fourth consecutive year of drought in the region. With rain expected to continue, will the wet weather mean an end to Northern California’s drought? Not so fast, experts say.
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area storm timeline: When the heaviest rains will hit
OAKLAND, Calif. - Since Christmas, the Bay Area and beyond has been hit with rain. And on Wednesday, there will be a lot more. In fact, meteorologists say that Northern California will be socked with a winter storm system over the next 10 days, except for a brief break on Friday.
Where is the California storm right now?
The effects of a bomb cyclone event are far from over for the Bay Area.
Atmospheric river storm: Check the current PG&E power outages
SAN FRANCISCO -- As another powerful atmospheric river storm roared through the Bay Area Wednesday, Pacific Gas and Electric was providing updates on the number of power outages across the region. Nearly 100,000 PG&E customers were without power Wednesday evening as wind and rain swept through the Bay Area. View PG&E's online outage map and search by a specific address, by city or by county. The utility said it was mobilizing hundreds of personnel to deal with the expected outages from the severe winds accompanying this latest storm. PG&E was also being supported by Southern California Edison and has requested mutual-aid assistance from additional...
Bay Area storm: Here's what to do if your house floods
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) — San Mateo County’s health officials are outlining steps to take if your home or property becomes flooded during this week’s atmospheric river-powered rainstorm. “County Health urges residents to take precautions to protect themselves and their families. Floodwater may contain raw sewage, animal waste, toxic substances, chemical compounds, fungus, bacteria, and […]
SF Bay Area storm turns deadly as winds up to 101 mph topple numerous trees
A California storm whipped up winds that knocked over trees across the San Francisco Bay Area on Wednesday night.
San Francisco braces for potentially life-threatening bomb cyclone that could bring flooding, winds, mudslides
An approaching atmospheric river is threatening to bring widespread flooding, whipping winds and heavy rains and snowfall to northern California this week.
Timeline: Tomorrow's very strong storm upgraded to Level 5; NWS says could cause 'loss of life'
Wednesday's incoming strong atmospheric river is the first Level 5 in the history of the ABC7 Storm Impact Scale. The NWS is saying this system will cause widespread flooding, damage, and will "likely" cause loss of life.
KTVU FOX 2
Rain cancels school in South San Francisco
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. - The South San Francisco Unified School District is closing all schools Thursday because of the pounding rain pummeling through the region. Thursday is a minimum day. Afterschool care will be available for essential workers who can't take time off. Heavy rain accompanied by 40 to...
Five tips to protect yourself from S.F.'s next atmospheric river
As another atmospheric river barrels toward the Bay Area, it's time to batten down the hatches. Here are a few ways you can protect yourself from this severe weather. Pack an emergency "go bag" If your area is prone to flooding and you need to evacuate quickly, the National Weather Service advises people to pack...
gilroylife.com
Breaking news Jan. 4, 2023: County closes roads due to the storm
Gilroy Hot Springs Road closed at Coyote Reservoir due to flooding. Recent storms have significantly impacted county-maintained roads, causing more closures due to mudslides, flooding, and downed trees. The County of Santa Clara’s Road Maintenance crews are working to reopen impacted roads. Emergency road closure information is available at www.sccgov.org/roadclosures.
KQED
Heavy Winds and Rain Cause Widespread Flooding and Power Outages Across Bay Area
Gusting winds of up to 85 mph in parts of the Bay Area bore down on the region Wednesday afternoon, but the heaviest rainfall of the 'bomb cyclone' was still expected to come in the evening. The storm has already prompted evacuation warnings, triggered landslides, closed roads and downed trees....
North Bay business closes Wednesday due to storm
SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KRON) – In the North Bay, concerns about the impending storm prompted a business to shut down for the day, and the CHP issued a warning: If you don't have to go out, don't. One section of Highway 101 in Larkspur right before the turn-off for the San Rafael-Richmond Bridge is always […]
Bay Area Level 5 storm: More than 99K customers without power, PG&E says
PG&E is reporting widespread power outages as a result of the atmospheric river that has hit the Bay Area.
Here are flooding ‘hot spots' in Santa Clara County
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Water officials in Santa Clara County will be closely monitoring “hot spots” prone to flooding during Wednesday’s powerful storm. An atmospheric river will bring widespread, heavy rainfall to the region with a high risk of flooding. The National Weather Service issued Flood Watches for the entire Bay Area. Santa Clara […]
