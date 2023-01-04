ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cabery, IL

1520 The Ticket

Illinois Man Attacked By Owl While Jogging In Forest Preserve

When I think of getting attacked in the woods by a wild animal, an owl doesn't come to mind. I've never really thought about getting attacked by a wild animal before. I should probably pay more attention next time I go hang out in the woods. There are plenty of animals out there that are capable of it. In Illinois, we have wolves, coyotes, and foxes to just name a few. A bird that never crossed my mind for being dangerous is the owl. Whenever I've seen them in a zoo, they are usually pretty mellow.
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Champaign woman arrested after spending week on the run

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign woman is in custody less than a week after Crime Stoppers asked for help in locating her. An arrest warrant issued on Dec. 28 charged Angelia J. Gant, 47, with aggravated discharge of a firearm. Champaign County Crime Stoppers included her as part of its Crime of the Week […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
1440 WROK

3 Illinois Teens Hospitalized After Eating Too Many Pot Gummies

Teens in Illinois and marijuana edibles don't mix well and here's the perfect example of why. Three Teenagers In Illinois End Up In Hospital After Ingesting Cannabis Candy. Chicago police said three teenage girls were taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon for a suspected overdose on cannabis edibles at their school in Rogers Park.
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

String of burglaries hits Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ill. (WMBD)– Lexington police are working with Illinois State Police and the McLean County Sherriff’s Department to help solve a string of burglaries occurring since the end of 2022. According to the Lexington Facebook page, seven burglaries across three different businesses have been attempted since mid-November. True...
LEXINGTON, IL
CBS Chicago

Six tornadoes confirmed in central Illinois from Tuesday storms

CHICAGO (AP) — Severe weather that swept Illinois on Tuesday produced at least six tornadoes, the largest number of rare January tornadoes recorded in the state since 1989, the National Weather Service said.Five of the tornadoes occurred in central Illinois in or around the city of Decatur, while the sixth touched down near the Ford County community of Gibson City, the weather service said Wednesday.Staff from the agency's Chicago office planned to survey storm damage Wednesday in the Gibson City area, where at least two homesteads suffered damage and power lines were knocked down.The weather service had not determined the strength of Tuesday's tornadoes by Wednesday morning.Tuesday's storms damaged a former bowling alley in Decatur, tearing siding off the building and leaving its parking lot strewn with debris and insulation, the (Decatur) Herald & Review reported.Although the final number of tornadoes from Tuesday's outbreak is not necessarily six, the weather service said the six confirmed twisters were the most tornadoes produced by a January severe weather event in Illinois since eight were recorded on Jan. 7, 1989.The weather service said the six tornadoes were spawned by "mini supercell thunderstorms," which are rotating thunderstorms often capable of producing severe weather.
GIBSON CITY, IL
fox32chicago.com

Girl, 6, dies days after Christmas Eve crash in Gary

GARY, Ind. - A young girl died in a rollover crash on Christmas Eve in Gary, Indiana. Alyssa Martin, 6, was riding with her mother and her 5-month-old brother around 6:41 p.m. on Dunes Highway when their car ran off the road and rolled over near Utah Street, according to Gary police.
GARY, IN
fox32chicago.com

Will County man seriously wounded in targeted attack, suspect in custody

JOLIET, Ill. - A Will County man is in custody after shooting another man who was walking Thursday night in southwest suburban Joliet. A 31-year-old man was walking near Theodore Street and Covered Bridge Way around 5 p.m. when someone fired shots at him from a nearby vehicle, according to a statement from Joliet police.
JOLIET, IL
WCIA

Tornado tears through farms near Gibson City

GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — The National Weather Service confirmed on Wednesday that a part of Ford County southeast of Gibson City was hit by a tornado Tuesday night. Two farmsteads were hit by the tornado, which uprooted trees, damaged the homes and destroyed one outbuilding and farm equipment. The force of the tornado was […]
GIBSON CITY, IL
enewspf.com

Charges Filed After 8 Children Found Living in Squalor

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- A Park Forest woman was charged after police discovered eight children and two dogs living in squalor with no adults present. Police were engaged in a foot chase in the early afternoon on December 13, 2022, in the 400 block of Huron Street, seeking an individual suspected of damage to a vehicle. At that time, two others who fled on foot from officers were taken into custody near the 400 block of Indianwood Boulevard, according to police.
PARK FOREST, IL
