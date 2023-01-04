Read full article on original website
Related
Illinois Man Attacked By Owl While Jogging In Forest Preserve
When I think of getting attacked in the woods by a wild animal, an owl doesn't come to mind. I've never really thought about getting attacked by a wild animal before. I should probably pay more attention next time I go hang out in the woods. There are plenty of animals out there that are capable of it. In Illinois, we have wolves, coyotes, and foxes to just name a few. A bird that never crossed my mind for being dangerous is the owl. Whenever I've seen them in a zoo, they are usually pretty mellow.
Illinois witness spots saucer-shaped object moving in clouds
Man watching clouds.Photo byGabriel MeinertonUnsplash. An Illinois witness at Homewood reported watching a bright orange, saucer-shaped object moving inside clouds at 7 p.m. on December 11, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
fox32chicago.com
Criticism of Illinois fur trapping laws grows louder after Cook County coyote has paw amputated
BARRINGTON, Ill. - Calls for change in Illinois law are growing after a coyote found with a steel trap on its leg in the south suburbs had to have its paw amputated. You may not realize it, but we are in the middle of fur trapping season in Illinois, in which metal leg traps are used to catch animals.
Will County Sheriff: Boy charged after killing Indiana man who was supposed to sell him a ‘large quantity of marijuana’
WILL COUNTY, Ill. — A 14-year-old boy is facing murder charges after he shot and killed a man who was supposed to sell him a “large quantity of marijuana” last month, according to the Will County Sheriff’s Office. The boy, who hasn’t been identified, was charged...
fox32chicago.com
Hammond man drove to Crete to sell 14-year-old boy marijuana; boy then fatally shot man: police
WILL COUNTY, Ill. - A 14-year-old boy is facing murder charges after allegedly shooting a 25-year-old man who was trying to sell the teen marijuana in Crete last month. At about 9:05 p.m. on Dec. 30, Will County Sheriff's deputies responded to the 1100 block of East 263rd Street in unincorporated Crete Township for a reported shooting.
UPDATE: Deadly I-57 car crash causes southbound road closure at Monticello Rd.
Update 4:50 p.m. Illinois State Police officials reported that one person is dead in the crash on Interstate 57. The crash happened at 3 p.m. south of Monticello Road and involved two vehicles – a passenger vehicle and a semi-truck. Officials said the passenger vehicle was driving northbound when, for unknown reasons, the car went […]
Champaign woman arrested after spending week on the run
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign woman is in custody less than a week after Crime Stoppers asked for help in locating her. An arrest warrant issued on Dec. 28 charged Angelia J. Gant, 47, with aggravated discharge of a firearm. Champaign County Crime Stoppers included her as part of its Crime of the Week […]
Chicago shooting in Walmart parking lot injures 3, 1 critically, CPD says
Three people were shot in a Walmart parking lot in Chicago's Pullman neighborhood Wednesday night, police said.
3 Illinois Teens Hospitalized After Eating Too Many Pot Gummies
Teens in Illinois and marijuana edibles don't mix well and here's the perfect example of why. Three Teenagers In Illinois End Up In Hospital After Ingesting Cannabis Candy. Chicago police said three teenage girls were taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon for a suspected overdose on cannabis edibles at their school in Rogers Park.
Central Illinois Proud
String of burglaries hits Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ill. (WMBD)– Lexington police are working with Illinois State Police and the McLean County Sherriff’s Department to help solve a string of burglaries occurring since the end of 2022. According to the Lexington Facebook page, seven burglaries across three different businesses have been attempted since mid-November. True...
Six tornadoes confirmed in central Illinois from Tuesday storms
CHICAGO (AP) — Severe weather that swept Illinois on Tuesday produced at least six tornadoes, the largest number of rare January tornadoes recorded in the state since 1989, the National Weather Service said.Five of the tornadoes occurred in central Illinois in or around the city of Decatur, while the sixth touched down near the Ford County community of Gibson City, the weather service said Wednesday.Staff from the agency's Chicago office planned to survey storm damage Wednesday in the Gibson City area, where at least two homesteads suffered damage and power lines were knocked down.The weather service had not determined the strength of Tuesday's tornadoes by Wednesday morning.Tuesday's storms damaged a former bowling alley in Decatur, tearing siding off the building and leaving its parking lot strewn with debris and insulation, the (Decatur) Herald & Review reported.Although the final number of tornadoes from Tuesday's outbreak is not necessarily six, the weather service said the six confirmed twisters were the most tornadoes produced by a January severe weather event in Illinois since eight were recorded on Jan. 7, 1989.The weather service said the six tornadoes were spawned by "mini supercell thunderstorms," which are rotating thunderstorms often capable of producing severe weather.
fox32chicago.com
Girl, 6, dies days after Christmas Eve crash in Gary
GARY, Ind. - A young girl died in a rollover crash on Christmas Eve in Gary, Indiana. Alyssa Martin, 6, was riding with her mother and her 5-month-old brother around 6:41 p.m. on Dunes Highway when their car ran off the road and rolled over near Utah Street, according to Gary police.
3 people shot — 1 critically — in South Side Walmart parking lot
CHICAGO — Three people were shot Wednesday evening in a Walmart parking lot on the South Side of Chicago. According to police, the shooting was reported around 7:20 p.m. in the 10900 block of South Doty Avenue when a dark colored sedan pulled up and occupants inside opened fire, hitting three people who were loading […]
fox32chicago.com
Will County man seriously wounded in targeted attack, suspect in custody
JOLIET, Ill. - A Will County man is in custody after shooting another man who was walking Thursday night in southwest suburban Joliet. A 31-year-old man was walking near Theodore Street and Covered Bridge Way around 5 p.m. when someone fired shots at him from a nearby vehicle, according to a statement from Joliet police.
fox32chicago.com
New smoke detector regulations take effect in Illinois --- What you need to know
CHICAGO - The new year means new regulations when it comes to smoke detectors, and Illinois state fire officials are giving everyone a heads-up about what is changing. The new 2023 residential smoke detector regulations require detectors with a 10-year sealed battery. Over the past five years, there have been...
Tornado tears through farms near Gibson City
GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — The National Weather Service confirmed on Wednesday that a part of Ford County southeast of Gibson City was hit by a tornado Tuesday night. Two farmsteads were hit by the tornado, which uprooted trees, damaged the homes and destroyed one outbuilding and farm equipment. The force of the tornado was […]
fox32chicago.com
Missing Chicago woman found after disappearing from suburban Burbank earlier this week
BURBANK, Ill. - The search is over for a Chicago woman who went missing in Burbank earlier this week. Desiree Brongel, 22, was found alive, sources told Fox 32 Thursday morning. No additional details were immediately available. She was last seen early Tuesday morning. Home surveillance video captured Brongel leaving...
This Illinois County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the longest in each state.
Illinois quick hits: Central Illinois tornadoes confirmed; Portillo's changing pay process for drive-thru
The National Weather Service is confirming at least six tornadoes touched down Tuesday night in central Illinois. Five of the twisters occurred in and around the city of Decatur, and the sixth touched down near Gibson City in Ford County. Scattered damage was reported from both areas. The weather service...
enewspf.com
Charges Filed After 8 Children Found Living in Squalor
Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- A Park Forest woman was charged after police discovered eight children and two dogs living in squalor with no adults present. Police were engaged in a foot chase in the early afternoon on December 13, 2022, in the 400 block of Huron Street, seeking an individual suspected of damage to a vehicle. At that time, two others who fled on foot from officers were taken into custody near the 400 block of Indianwood Boulevard, according to police.
1520 The Ticket
