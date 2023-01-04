Read full article on original website
Waimea man released on bail for one day back in jail for threatening a police officer
Only one day after being released on bail for fireworks and drug offenses, a 31-year-old Waimea man was arrested and charged for threatening a Hawai‘i Police Department officer. Following a month-long investigation, Hawai‘i Island police arrested Kendall Artuyo and his 31-year-old wife, Lexa Artuyo on Dec. 30, 2022, after...
Man Arrested & Charged for Christmas Day Attempted Murder
Hawai’i Island police have arrested and charged 33-year-old Sione Koula Sipinga, of Pahoa, with attempted murder and numerous firearm-related offenses following a violent altercation in the Leilani Estates subdivision early Christmas morning, December 25, 2022. On Thursday morning, January 5, 2023, after conferring with the County Prosecutors Office, Area...
Police Arrest Five After Large Affray in Downtown Hilo
Hawai‘i Island police have arrested two adults and three juveniles after a report of a large affray in downtown Hilo on Wednesday afternoon, January 4, 2023. At 4:21 p.m. on Wednesday, Central Dispatch received multiple calls reporting a large affray in the area of the 100 block of Kino‘ole Street in which it was reported people were yelling, throwing rocks, and brandishing weapons, including a knife and possibly a rifle.
O’ahu man charged with assault for New Year’s Day incident in Hilo
Hawai‘i Island police have arrested and charged K-One Howard, of Eva Beach, O’ahu, with assault following a New Year’s Day incident in Hilo. On Jan. 1, shortly after 2:30 p.m., South Hilo patrol officers responded to the area of Lokahi Street in Hilo after receiving numerous reports of an unconscious male on the ground who had been assaulted.
Big Island police investigate suspicious death of 5-month-old baby
Police are asking anyone with information on this case to come forward.
Police Identify Man Who Jumped Off Puueo Bridge
Hawai‘i Island police have identified the man who jumped off the Puueo Bridge in downtown Hilo, on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, as 71-year-old David P. Crowley of Hilo. An autopsy was performed Thursday afternoon, January 5, 2023, and the forensic pathologist ruled the cause of death blunt force injures to the neck. The manner was determined to be suicide.
Hawai’i police investigate badly burned body found in downtown Hilo
Authorities are investigating the discovery of a badly burned body on Banyan Drive in Hilo. Shortly before 11:30 a.m. Monday, the Hawai‘i Fire Department responded to a report of a large banyan tree on fire on Banyan Drive, across from the Reed’s Bay Beach Park. After the flames were out, fire personnel discovered charred human remains within an opening at the base of the tree and immediately alerted Hawai’i police.
Big Island police seeking help locating missing 26-year-old woman
Hawai‘i Island police are asking the public’s assistance in locating 26-year-old Ashlee Pruett, of Hilo, who was reported missing. Pruett was last seen in the downtown Hilo area in November. She is described as local, 5 feet 1 inches tall, 135 pounds, with a shaved head. She has...
Hawaii County opening waiting list for Tenant-Based Rental Assistance Program
HAWAII COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Hawaii County is opening the waiting list for its Tenant-Based Rental Assistance (TBRA) Program. The TBRA program provides rental assistance subsidies to individuals and families that live on the Big Island. The program can provide housing assistance for a maximum of 24 months, depending on available funding.
3 dogs dead after house fire in Pahoa
On Friday. around 6:29 p.m., fire alarms sounded and first responders reported to the structure fire.
Southwest flight diverts to Hilo following suspected mechanical issue
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Southwest Airlines plane en route to Lihue was forced to divert to Hilo on Sunday after encountering a “potential mechanical issue,” the airline confirmed. Officials said Flight 981 took off from San Jose, California. The aircraft landed safety about 1 p.m. in Hilo and...
Two urologists perform innovative procedures at Kona Community Hospital
Two Ali’i Health Center urologists perform two innovative and progressive urologic procedures at Kona Community Hospital. In early 2022, Dr. Jeffrey Palmgren performed a procedure called jelmyto chemoablation of a kidney tumor. The procedure specifically targets the tumor without removing the kidney. The procedure spares the patient from the systemic effects of chemotherapy and saves the patient from having to go into dialysis.
Special Electronics Recycling Events in January
The County of Hawai‘i Department of Environmental Management, Solid Waste Division announces special electronics recycling collection events at Mr. K’s Recycle & Redemption (815 Kino‘ole St., Hilo) on Saturday, Jan. 14, and at the Kona Crossroads Shopping Center parking lot (75-1027 Henry St.) on Saturday, Jan. 21, both events are from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. These free events are open to households, businesses, government agencies and non-profits.
Transmitter issue impacting HNN reception on some islands
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A power outage at Hawaii News Now’s transmitter site is impacting reception for viewers on Oahu, Maui and Hawaii Island. HNN’s Engineering team said the generator is up and running at the Oahu site, but KGMB failed to come back on. This affects antenna viewers...
