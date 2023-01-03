ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

247Sports

College Football Playoff: Ex-Auburn coach Bryan Harsin praises 'preparation' quote by Georgia's Kenny McIntosh

Bryan Harsin's Auburn head coaching tenure ended just more than two months ago, as the Tigers fired Harsin on Oct. 31 less than two years into his run on The Plains. And as SEC foe Georgia now gets ready to face TCU in Monday's College Football Playoff national championship game, the ex-Tigers coach seems to be throwing his support behind Auburn's historic conference rival.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Darnell Washington injury update: Georgia football star gives latest on status for CFP title vs TCU

LOS ANGELES -- Georgia tight end Darnell Washington injured his ankle during the CFP semifinal win over Ohio State and has been considered questionable for Monday's College Football Playoff National Championship against TCU. Washington went down in the first half and did not return, leaving Georgia without one of its top pass-catchers after intermission. On Saturday's media day session, Washington updated his status for the game.
ATHENS, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

LIST: Roads across north Georgia closed due to flooding

FORSYTH COUNTY. Ga. — Storms overnight Tuesday and Wednesday morning dumped heavy rain across north Georgia and led to localized flooding. Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says some areas has seen up to five inches of rainfall. An additional 1-2 inches of rain is possible with a flash flood warning in effect for most of metro Atlanta.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Gainesville woman charged after November wreck in Hall County

A Gainesville woman was arrested Tuesday morning in connection with a November single-vehicle wreck in Hall County that left both the woman and her passenger with injuries. According to a press release from the Hall County Sheriff's Office, Samantha Elizabeth Ballinger, 29, faces a variety of charges including serious injury by vehicle, a felony, as well as DUI.
HALL COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

School closures, delays in North Georgia due to inclement weather

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Severe weather is causing some closures and delays in northern Georgia Wednesday morning. Bartow County Schools will operate on a two-hour delay. CLAYTON COUNTY. Clayton County Schools posted an advisory notifying students and parents that weather conditions may cause delays in bus transportation. If...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA

