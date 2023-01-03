Read full article on original website
Football: No. 4 Buckeyes embracing underdog label against No. 1 Georgia in Peach BowlThe LanternColumbus, OH
TCU Horned Frogs Ready to Take on Defending National Champs in Epic ShowdownLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Ohio State’s highs and lows in Peach Bowl against No. 1 GeorgiaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Starting the New Year With a Georgia Institution, Smiles and A Side of Fries at The VarsityDeanLandAtlanta, GA
Houston Superfan Mattress Mack Places $1.5 Million Bet on TCU Horned Frogs to Upset Georgia BulldogsLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
247Sports
College Football Playoff: Ex-Auburn coach Bryan Harsin praises 'preparation' quote by Georgia's Kenny McIntosh
Bryan Harsin's Auburn head coaching tenure ended just more than two months ago, as the Tigers fired Harsin on Oct. 31 less than two years into his run on The Plains. And as SEC foe Georgia now gets ready to face TCU in Monday's College Football Playoff national championship game, the ex-Tigers coach seems to be throwing his support behind Auburn's historic conference rival.
247Sports
Darnell Washington injury update: Georgia football star gives latest on status for CFP title vs TCU
LOS ANGELES -- Georgia tight end Darnell Washington injured his ankle during the CFP semifinal win over Ohio State and has been considered questionable for Monday's College Football Playoff National Championship against TCU. Washington went down in the first half and did not return, leaving Georgia without one of its top pass-catchers after intermission. On Saturday's media day session, Washington updated his status for the game.
247Sports
Georgia football: Kirby Smart provides injury updates on 2 Bulldogs in lead-up to national title game
LOS ANGELES — The Georgia Bulldogs have had plenty of bumps and bruises on their way to the national championship game. The Bulldogs have questions about a couple of starters going into Monday night’s game, and head coach Kirby Smart shed some light on them on Friday afternoon.
Chidera Uzo-Diribe discusses move from TCU to Georgia, first season with the Bulldogs
LOS ANGELES — Eleven months ago, Chidera Uzo-Diribe was a little over a month into his new job as the defensive line coach at TCU and was a day away from closing on a new house in Ft. Worth. Then Georgia head coach Kirby Smart called. Smart offered Uzo-Diribe...
fox5atlanta.com
TCU vs. Georgia: Which team each state is rooting for in the 2023 CFP National Championship Game
ATLANTA - Most college football fans in the U.S. appear to be pulling for the TCU Horned Frogs to upset the Georgia Bulldogs in the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship game. Sports gambling website BetOnline created a map of fans' rooting interest based on geo-tagged Twitter data and fan...
fox5atlanta.com
Kemp and family looking for "a spot to tailgate" for 2023 National Championship game
INGLEWOOD, Calif. - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced on Twitter Saturday afternoon that he and his family landed in California ahead of the 2023 National Championship football game between the Georgia Bulldogs and TCU Horned Frogs. "First thing we’re going to do is find a spot to tailgate with the...
