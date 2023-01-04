Read full article on original website
Michael Weatherly Teases 'NCIS' Return & Potential Tony and Ziva Reunion
NCIS alum Michael Weatherly has teased fans of the hit procedural drama that two fan-favorite characters may be reunited soon, as part of an “interesting year” ahead. Weatherly recently revealed on his Twitter account that a reunion between his character, Agent Anthony ‘Tony’ DiNozzo and Ziva David (Cote de Pablo) may be part of the upcoming 2023 season. “We all would rather look at you and Ziva reuniting,” a fan wrote in response to a video Weatherly shared wishing everyone a happy new year. “Stay tuned… for this might be an interesting year for such “moments”!” Weatherly replied, quoting the tweet. Weatherly last appeared in the Season 13 finale in 2016, where he discovered Ziva had died in an attack, leaving behind a daughter, Tali (portrayed by twins Emelia and Layla Golfieri). Whilst he left for Paris with Tali during his exit from the show, the fan theory that Ziva was still alive was later confirmed when she returned to the series in Season 17 after being on the run for several years.
‘Newhart’: What Happened to Larry, Darryl, and Darryl From the ’80s Sitcom?
Many 'Newhart' cast members who are still alive have remained friends. That includes the actors who played the quirky brothers Larry, Darryl, and Darryl.
‘Cheers’: Ted Danson Said Sam Malone Was Unhappy by the Series Finale
'Cheers' star Ted Danson reflected on his character, Sam Malone, upon the series finale and determined he'd been playing a rather unhappy characters by season 11.
‘Cheers’ Cast Then & Now: See Photos Of Ted Danson, Kirstie Alley & More
Cheers ran from 1982 until 1993 and became one of the most beloved shows of all-time. The comedy series made household names out of Ted Danson, 72, Shelley Long, 71, Kelsey Grammer, 65, and more. The theme song is one of the most iconic TV theme songs ever. It’s been...
Whatever Happened To Todd From That '70s Show?
Todd (Christopher Masterson) appeared in two episodes in season 4 of "That '70s Show" — "Leo Loves Kitty" and "Jackie's Cheese Squeeze." But he was a vital part of the plot, as Jackie (Mila Kunis) kissing Todd was one of the final nails in the coffin of Jackie and Kelso's relationship that ultimately ended in the season 4 finale. Masterson is probably best known for his role as older brother Francis on "Malcolm in the Middle."
12 Canceled TV Shows That Won’t Be Back in 2023
It was a rough year for fans of shows such as 'Bull' and 'Batwoman,' both of which were canceled in 2022, along with these 10 other series.
Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick Pose with All 3 Kids at Broadway's Some Like It Hot
The family of five was dressed to the nines to celebrate the opening of Broadway's Some Like It Hot It was a rare family night out for Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick on Sunday. The couple and their three kids — 13-year-old twin daughters, Tabitha Hodge and Marion Loretta Elwell, and 19-year-old son, James Wilkie — stepped out in New York City for the premiere of the new Broadway musical Some Like It Hot. Photographers snapped the smiling family as they posed at the Shubert Theatre. For the night out, the family...
Robin Williams once helped a very baked Jack Nicholson accept an award
Disney movie star Robin Williams wasn’t just one of the funniest men in Hollywood: he was one of the nicest, too. At the 2003 Critics Choice Awards, both him and horror movie actor Jack Nicholson were up for the Best Actor accolade: Williams for his role as the obsessive photographer in One Hour Photo and Jack Nicholson for his role as the eccentric titular character, a retiree, in drama movie About Schmidt.
Hank Azaria Admitted He Was ‘Jealous’ of Ex-Wife Helen Hunt and Her Success
Hank Azaria's marriage to 'Twister' star Helen Hunt fizzled after only a year, thanks in part to the 'Friends' actor's jealousy.
NCIS' First-Ever 3-Way Crossover Event Pushed Back — Get New Airdate
Well, you waited this long for the first-ever three-way NCIS universe crossover event. And now you will need to hold on juuuust a bit longer. As announced tonight, during CBS’ coverage of the National Christmas Tree Lighting, the NCIS/ NCIS: Hawaii/ NCIS: Los Angeles one-night crossover event will now air Monday, Jan. 9, starting at 8/7c — a week later than originally planned. In the opening NCIS episode, title “Too Many Cooks,” agents from Washington, D.C., Los Angeles and Hawai’i — all in D.C. to attend the retirement party of a beloved FLETC instructor — find themselves jointly investigating his shocking suicide. NCIS:...
Will 'NCIS' Address Nick Torres and Jane Tennant's Past Relationship in Crossover?
The NCIS characters Nick Torres and Jane Tennant will cross paths again in the upcoming three-show crossover. The previous NCIS and NCIS: Hawai'i crossovers have already established that the two knew each other in the distant past. It's possible that this will continue to be explored when Torres and Tennant meet again.
Star Trek's Khan Is Returning To The Franchise In A New Story Set Before Star Trek II
Despite the sheer number of villains who have appeared throughout the many installations of the "Star Trek" franchise, there's no doubt that the greatest antagonist the series has ever seen is Khan Noonien Singh (Ricardo Montalbán) — the malevolent superhuman who made his debut in the classic "Star Trek" episode "Space Seed." After suffering defeat at the hands of Captain James T. Kirk (William Shatner) and the crew of the Starship Enterprise, Khan would later return to enact his vengeance in the film "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan," which would infamously lead to the death of series staple Spock (Leonard Nimoy).
Should This Be the Final Season of ‘NCIS’? (POLL)
If you’d asked us two years ago, we would’ve said that there was no way NCIS would continue without Mark Harmon, that his farewell episode as Leroy Jethro Gibbs would have to be either the series finale or at the very least in the last season. But then Harmon exited in Season 19 Episode 4, with Gibbs staying behind in Alaska after wrapping a case. The series has carried on without him and also continued to be a success. (Sure, the ratings aren’t what they used to be, with also a night change, but it’s still a hit.)
‘Gunsmoke’ Actor Burt Reynolds Said 1 Previous Co-Star Tried to Destroy His Career on ‘Riverboat’ Set
Actor Burt Reynolds starred on 'Riverboat' before securing his role on 'Gunsmoke,' where a co-star tried to sabotage him on the set.
Tracee Ellis Ross Joins Eddie Murphy in ‘Candy Cane Lane’ for Prime Video
The 2022 holiday movie season may be winding down, but the 2023 edition is already taking shape: award-winning actor, producer and CEO Tracee Ellis Ross has teamed up with Eddie Murphy for the holiday comedy “Candy Cane Lane.” Directed by Reginald Hudlin, the Amazon Studios-produced movie is currently filming in Los Angeles with a script by Kelly Younger, inspired by his own childhood holiday experiences. The project marks the first time the two comedians will share the screen, though specifics of Ross’ role, like all plot details, are being kept under wraps. News of the project comes after Ross ended her critically-acclaimed...
After Exiting The Goldbergs Over Misconduct Allegations, Jeff Garlin Has Landed His Next New TV Role
Jeff Garlin just locked down his first big casting news since that high-profile exit from ABC's The Goldbergs.
Sara Bareilles Says “Yes to Marrying” Joe Tippett
Sara Bareilles is ringing in 2023 by announcing plans to marry longtime boyfriend Joe Tippett. The musician and Girls5Eva star took to Instagram on New Year’s Day to reveal that she said “yes to marrying” the Mare of Easttown actor.More from The Hollywood ReporterAnita Pointer, Grammy-Winning Artist and Founding Member of R&B Group Pointer Sisters, Dies at 74Rapper Theophilus London Reported MissingMel C Drops Out of New Year's Eve Concert in Poland, Citing Concerns Over "Communities I Support" “You are exactly who I want,” Bareilles wrote of Tippett in an Instagram caption alongside a photo of the two of them looking into...
Nicole Kidman Heading To Paramount+ In A New Taylor Sheridan Series
Nicole Kidman will star in the upcoming Paramount+ series "Lioness," which chronicles the carryout of a CIA program by the same name, Variety reports. The show is created and executive produced by Taylor Sheridan of "Yellowstone" fame, following Laysla De Oliveira as Cruz Manuelos, a Marine officer roped in by the CIA to help take down a network of terrorists from the inside. Meanwhile, Kidman will portray Kaitlyn Meade, a senior supervisor in the CIA with a political mind, described in part by a press release as, "a wife that longs for the attention she herself can't even give and a mentor to someone veering suspiciously close to the same rocky road she's found herself on."
CSI: Vegas' Mandeep Dhillon Would Like Allie And Josh To 'Eventually Be Together' - Exclusive
There are a lot of mysteries solved on "CSI: Vegas," from why a cargo plane landed with everyone dead inside to who was behind a mysterious bigfoot-like footprint at a crime scene. But one brainteaser fans don't have an answer to yet is "Will they or won't they?" when it comes to on-screen partners Allie and Josh.
Big Sky Fans Find Donno's Plan For Super Foxes Endearing
Despite having the brutal job of being the former enforcer for drug cartel daughter Ren Bhullar (Janina Gavankar) and current enforcer for money launderer and real estate mogul Tonya Walsh (Jamie-Lynn Sigler), "Big Sky"'s Donno (Ryan O'Nan) is one of the most beloved characters currently starring on the series. "Big Sky" fans have found themselves surprisingly rooting for Donno in the most unlikely circumstances, whether he's face-to-face with another suspected killer or doing his best to awkwardly tell Tonya how he feels about her.
