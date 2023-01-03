ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FSU LB signee Blake Nichelson finishes with most overall tackles in All-American Bowl on Saturday

The All-American Bowl took place today inside the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas and Florida State had a few signees playing in the prestigious game. FSU class of 2023 signees Manteca (Calif.) four-star linebacker Blake Nichelson and Fleming Island (Fla.) four-star running back Samuel Singleton both participated in a week of practices and activities leading up to Saturday's All-Star game. Singleton's final statistics were unavailable on a stat sheet given to 247Sports Director of Scouting Andrew Ivins.
Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma live updates, game thread

Texas Tech takes on Oklahoma 6 p.m. (CT) today at United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, TX. The game will be televised on ESPN2. Texas Tech (10-4, 0-2) vs. Oklahoma (9-5, 0-2) Media: TV: None. Streaming: ESPN+ (LINK) Radio: TTRN. Over/Under: 133.5.
Sooners weather Red Raiders’ late storm forcing OT, outlast them 68-63 for first win in Lubbock in eight years

Until Saturday night, the Sooners had lost seven straight in Lubbock. Until earlier this week, the Texas Tech Red Raiders hadn’t lost in 29 tries inside their United Supermarkets Arena. Now the Sooners have secured that first victory in West Texas since 2015, and the Red Raiders have dropped two straight at home, thanks to a 68-63 overtime decision.
Oklahoma Yeager Shots

Missing three starters—Fardaws Aimaq, Daniel Batcho, Pop Issacs—and another rotation player (KJ Allen), it would have taken a miracle for Texas Tech to beat Oklahoma tonight, but it very nearly happened. So, full credit to the Red Raiders for almost pulling off the highly unlikely if not the impossible. Nevertheless, Texas Tech is now 0-3 in Big XII play with road games at Iowa State and Texas looming. What’s more, Mark Adams intimated that all four of those players will likely sit the game in Ames.
