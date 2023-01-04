ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Adele Reveals She’s Suffering From ‘Bad Sciatica’ & Has ‘To Waddle’ To Walk These Days

By Sara Whitman
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42o5AU_0k2bmhuQ00
Image Credit: MEGA

Adele revealed it’s hard to move around the stage during her booming Weekends with Adele residency at Las Vegas’ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. “I have to waddle these days as I have really bad sciatica,” the 34-year-old Grammy winner said on stage, opening up to the crowd during her New Year’s Eve show over the weekend, according to Cosmopolitan UK. Sciatica is a lower back condition that is caused by “irritation, inflammation, pinching or compression” of the sciatic nerve, per Cleveland Clinic.

Adele spoke about her back pain and why she has it in a 2021 interview with The Face. “I’ve been in pain with my back for, like, half of my life, really. It flares up, normally due to stress or from a stupid bit of posture,” she explained.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l5Mkj_0k2bmhuQ00
Adele performs during her ‘Weekends with Adele’ residency (Photo: MEGA)

“I slipped my first disc when I was 15 from sneezing. I was in bed and I sneezed and my fifth one flew out,” she added. “In January, I slipped my sixth one, my L6. And then where I had c-section, my core was useless.” However, she did say that working out and strengthening her core has certainly helped her lower back issues.

Despite her pain, Adele has seemingly effortlessly powered through her residency, which kicked off in Nov. 2022 after being delayed from Jan. 2022 due to COVID-19 complications. She has also picked up a new hobby: hiking. “Guess what I’ve started doing,” she instructed her audience in mid-December, according to the Daily Mail. “I’ve started hiking. I really like it. I put my headphones on and get on with it,” she gushed. “I’m out of breath. This is a stadium-sized theatre, it’s quite a walk.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VWMMR_0k2bmhuQ00
Adele has given her fans a lot to chat about during her ‘Weekends with Adele’ residency in Las Vegas (Photo: MEGA)

Adele has also appeared in a chipper mood during her fan interactions, despite constantly feeling back pain. For instance, during a November show, she expressed her shock when a fan recorded them in selfie mode with a filter over their faces. “Is there a filter on that? What have you done to my face!” the “Easy on Me” singer said. “Woah, girl! Get that filter off my face!” She then hugged her fan as she cried from being overwhelmed by the lucky interaction.

She even handled a fan attempting to give her their phone number like a pro at a concert at the beginning of December by quickly giving the digits back and moving on with the show. A fan can dream, right?

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Ingram Atkinson

Woman Gives Birth to Baby With Parts of Brain and Head Missing Despite Doctors Recommendation to Terminate Pregnancy

Jaxon Buell was a young boy who, against all odds, fought a brave battle against a rare condition that left him with part of his brain and head missing. When he was born in 2014, doctors suggested that his parents terminate the pregnancy, as they believed he would not live long. But his parents refused to give up on him and gave him a chance to fight for his life.
Distractify

Kate Gosselin Suffers a "Suspected Broken Neck" Injury on Fox's 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test]. Unfortunately, Selection has claimed its first victim. Fox's new reality competition series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test follows 16 celebrities who have decided to leave behind their status and cushy lifestyles for a chance to challenge their mental and physical fortitude in the Jordan desert.
HollywoodLife

Oprah Shows Off Weight Loss & Fitness On 10.2 Mile ‘Gratitude’ Hike After Knee Replacements

Oprah Winfrey closed out 2022 by going on a long hike with Gayle King and some other friends. She posted videos from the trek, which totaled 10.2 miles, on Instagram. The excursion came 13 months after Oprah underwent two knee replacements in Nov. 2021. “During this gratitude hike, I am also grateful for my new knees that carried me through this journey,” Oprah captioned one video. “A year ago I couldn’t walk and I finished 2022 walking 10.2 miles up a mountain. God is good.”
RadarOnline

Jeremy Renner Shows Off Brutal Injuries From Hospital Bed After Snow Plowing Accident

Jeremy Renner gave his worried fans an update from his hospital bed after a gnarly snow-plowing accident on Monday near his home in Reno, RadarOnline.com can reveal. The 51-year-old Avengers star is bruised, battered, and swollen but okay following his second surgery after being airlifted to the hospital.Renner shared his gruesome injuries on social media Tuesday afternoon, thanking his followers for their support as he continues to recover from the accident. Posing in his hospital gown from bed, the actor revealed his swollen and scratched-up face."Thank you all for your kind words. Im [sic] too messed up now to type....
RENO, NV
Upworthy

Mom reveals hilarious tip for handling her toddler's tantrum: 'Works every time'

Tantrums are very common, especially in children between the ages of 1 and 4. The early years, between 1 and 4, are sometimes referred to as the "terrible 2s". More than half of toddlers throw tantrums at least once a week as they vent their frustration and protest their lack of control. While they're an integral part of a toddler's repertoire, tantrums can worry parents. When they happen infrequently, tantrums are not a big deal and are best ignored. That is when they become frequent or intense, parents need to find out the cause and find ways to prevent it.If your toddler tantrums are testing your patience, try zoomies. According to one Georgia mother, your baby not only stops crying but feels calmer.
GEORGIA STATE
People

Kim Kardashian Poses with Her Kids and Nieces in Matching Christmas Pajamas: 'Full House'

Kim Kardashian enjoyed a quick photoshoot with nieces True, 4, and Dream, 5, as well as daughter Chicago, 4, and son Saint, 7 Kim Kardashian is pulling double duty as a mom and an aunt while making precious holiday memories. The SKIMs founder shared photos on Instagram Thursday where she poses on a white chair in her home, dressed in matching red snowflake-printed Christmas pajamas with daughter Chicago, 4 and son Saint, 7 — who ditches his shirt and sticks his tongue out in the silly shot. The three are...
Shine My Crown

So It Begins: 2 of Nick Cannon’s 6 Baby Mothers Are Beefing on Instagram

One of the mothers to Nick Cannon’s 11 children isn’t taking a liking to what she believes is Cannon’s absence in her child’s life. It all started when LaNisha Cole, 40, questioned why he frequently posted images of his other children on Instagram, but never posted images of the 3-month-old child she shares with The Masked Singer star named Onyx.
Elle

Jennifer Lopez Just Showed Off Her New Short ‘Lob’ Haircut

We have been living for Jennifer Lopez's This Is Me... Then renaissance to celebrate the album's 20th anniversary (I know, how are we that old?), but it seems no one has taken it more seriously than the singer herself. By this we mean, her cutting off her signature long locks for a new cropped 'do, which is really delivering a throwback.
The Independent

‘Look at all the blood!’: Jeremy Renner posts first video from hospital after snow accident

Jeremy Renner has released a new video from the hospital, days after he was critically injured by a snowplough.The Hawkeye star was airlifted to hospital over the New Year’s weekend after he was crushed by heavy-duty snow machinery.He underwent two surgeries and was soon reported to be in “critical but stable” condition.You can find the latest updates on Jeremy Renner’s condition here.Now, the 51-year-old actor has shared a video of him receiving his first shower since being in the hospital.A short clip, posted to his Instagram stories on Thursday (5 January), shows the actor sitting up in bed as...
E! News

Chrissy Teigen Has a Message for Critics Who Think She’s Been "Pregnant Forever"

Watch: John Legend & Chrissy Teigen "Ready" for Baby No. 3. Chrissy Teigen knows people are wondering when her and John Legend's newest family member will arrive. As the couple—who are already parents to daughter Luna, 6, and son Miles, 4—excitedly await the little one's birth, the cookbook author is issuing a few words to impatient followers.
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
280K+
Followers
25K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy