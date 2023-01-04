Read full article on original website
Yellowstone's Wes Bentley Had To Put His Heroic Views Of Kevin Costner Aside In Order To Work On The Show - Exclusive
Wes Bentley is no stranger to working with A-list actors, having starred in "American Beauty" with Kevin Spacey, "Ghost Rider" with Nicolas Cage, and "Mission Impossible: Fallout" with Tom Cruise, among other high-profile films and TV shows in his background. Now — since 2018 — Bentley has played the adopted son of Kevin Costner's character on the wildly popular neo-Western series "Yellowstone," which airs Sunday nights on the Paramount Network.
thedigitalfix.com
Robin Williams once helped a very baked Jack Nicholson accept an award
Disney movie star Robin Williams wasn’t just one of the funniest men in Hollywood: he was one of the nicest, too. At the 2003 Critics Choice Awards, both him and horror movie actor Jack Nicholson were up for the Best Actor accolade: Williams for his role as the obsessive photographer in One Hour Photo and Jack Nicholson for his role as the eccentric titular character, a retiree, in drama movie About Schmidt.
M3GAN Director Gerard Johnstone 'Just Kind Of Snuck' That Iconic Dance Scene Into The Movie
January may not traditionally be the time of year that gets most movie fans excited, but it seems that 2023 might be changing that notion. Releasing on January 6 is the newest horror offering from Blumhouse Productions, "M3GAN." The film tells the story of a robotics engineer (Allison Williams) who uses a lifelike artificial intelligence doll to befriend her niece (Violet McGraw), only for the doll to get carried away with its overprotective nature, embarking on a killing spree. With its entertaining premise, commentary on our relationship with technology, and with horror master James Wan co-writing the story and acting as a producer, "M3GAN" has garnered a good amount of hype from movie fans who expect nothing less than a campy good time.
Nicolas Cage Doesn't Suck As Dracula In The First Renfield Trailer
Nicolas Cage as Dracula? Sold — and he's not even the lead. We've got the first trailer for "Renfield," the vampire film starring Nicholas Holt as the titular character. The sycophantic flick puts Dracula's right-hand man in the spotlight for once, but the setting is also shaken up a bit. We'll see the story of the toxic duo in the modern world, fit with therapy groups, gangs, and, yes, Awkwafina as a police officer.
Nicolas Cage's Dracula Film Renfield Hits All The Vampire Tropes
Stories of vampires have long fascinated humanity. The idea of a supernatural being that appears as a human at first glance but requires blood to sustain itself makes for fantastic stories, which can straddle genres ranging from horror to comedy and everything in-between. Some folk stories invoke a blood-drinking murderer like Vlad the Impaler or Elizabeth Bathory from centuries ago, though these days vampires can take many different forms. From HBO's romantic drama "True Blood," the "Twilight" franchise, the butt-kicking "Blade" movies, the dry comedy of the television series "What We Do in the Shadows," or even the greatly maligned "Morbius" movie, recent years have brought us a wide range of children of the night.
theplaylist.net
Taylor Sheridan Says Paramount Didn’t Realize ‘1883’ Wouldn’t Have A Season 2 Until They Saw The Finale
Taylor Sheridan is basically keeping Paramount+ afloat right now. Okay, yes, that’s hyperbolic, but the writer-director-producer-creator of all things “Yellowstone” has been printing money for the studio and streaming service thanks to his mega TV franchise. And he is enjoying creative freedom that is unparalleled in the modern studio system. But that freedom does come with some complications, as we recently learned when Taylor Sheridan shared the genesis of his latest “Yellowstone” spinoff, “1923,” and how the show was conceived after Paramount was shocked to learn “1883” was ending.
Kate Gosselin Suffers a "Suspected Broken Neck" Injury on Fox's 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'
[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test]. Unfortunately, Selection has claimed its first victim. Fox's new reality competition series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test follows 16 celebrities who have decided to leave behind their status and cushy lifestyles for a chance to challenge their mental and physical fortitude in the Jordan desert.
‘Brokeback Mountain’ Director Claims Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal Had ‘Friction’ on Set: There Was a ‘Clash of Styles’
Brokeback Mountain director Ang Lee claimed that Jake Gyllenhaal and Heath Ledger would have "friction" while working on the 2005 movie. During an interview with Empire magazine, which was published on Tuesday, December 20, Lee, 68, praised getting to "witness Heath and Jake develop that relationship" between their characters. "I saw it unfold right in […]
Photo of Snowcat Machine That Reportedly Ran Over Jeremy Renner’s Leg Has Fans Concerned
A Jeremy Renner fan has shared an image of a Snowcat machine that reportedly ran over Renner’s leg this weekend. Renner was hospitalized for his injuries. Fans beyond the initial poster on Twitter are definitely concerned about his health and well-being. He’s one of the most popular actors in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Law & Order: SVU Star Richard Belzer Was Asked To Leave The Military After Only Seven Months Of Serving
Richard Belzer started out as a stand-up comedian. However, he's gone through a stunning transformation into dramatic roles. In a 1987 interview with Fresh Air, Belzer explained that his talent for comedy began as a defense mechanism against his abusive mother, who he called "the toughest audience [he] ever had." He became a renowned comedian and the first audience warm-up comedian for "Saturday Night Live."
How Val Kilmer Returned as Madmartigan in ‘Willow’ Episode 6, With The Help of His Son Jack
Kit (Ruby Cruz) finally finds the thing she’s been searching for her whole life towards the end of Willow Episode 6 “Prisoners of Skellin.” No, not the Kymerian cuirass (though the team does find that, too). It’s her long-lost father, Madmartigan (Val Kilmer). He speaks to her in a mysterious vault and almost succeeds in beckoning her to a magical underworld. Only the combined efforts of Jade (Erin Kellyman) and Elora Danan (Ellie Bamber) pull her back. But at last, Kit makes contact with her father, Madmartigan. We’re told early on in Willow Season 1 that Queen Sorsha (Joanne Whalley) sent...
Stars of Franco Zeffirelli’s ‘Romeo and Juliet’ Sue Over Underage Nudity
Franco Zeffirelli’s 1968 adaptation of Romeo and Juliet sits at the center of a lawsuit from the film’s leading actors. Olivia Hussey and Leonard Whiting have sued Paramount Pictures for sexual exploitation and child abuse over the use of nude footage in the movie, which was captured when they were 15 and 16, respectively. They are seeking damages amounting to more than $500 million, according to Variety. In the film, Romeo and Juliet are briefly depicted partially naked on their wedding night. In the suit, Hussey and Whiting, now 71 and 72, claim that their consent was violated by Zeffirelli,...
‘Yellowstone’ Fans Think This 1 Scene Was Taylor Sheridan Taking a Dig at ‘Sons of Anarchy’
Considering Taylor Sheridan's history with ‘Sons of Anarchy,’ some fans wondered if the creator was taking a dig at his former series during a scene in season 3 of ‘Yellowstone.’
Star Trek's Khan Is Returning To The Franchise In A New Story Set Before Star Trek II
Despite the sheer number of villains who have appeared throughout the many installations of the "Star Trek" franchise, there's no doubt that the greatest antagonist the series has ever seen is Khan Noonien Singh (Ricardo Montalbán) — the malevolent superhuman who made his debut in the classic "Star Trek" episode "Space Seed." After suffering defeat at the hands of Captain James T. Kirk (William Shatner) and the crew of the Starship Enterprise, Khan would later return to enact his vengeance in the film "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan," which would infamously lead to the death of series staple Spock (Leonard Nimoy).
Ana de Armas scared her stunt team when she learned she was nominated for a Golden Globe
Ana de Armas was nominated for a Golden Globe for her performance in “Blonde.” In an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”, she spoke about her experience playing Marilyn Monroe and learning the news that she delivered one of the year’s best performances according to...
Everything we know about 'Dirty Dancing 2,' the sequel to Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze's classic film
Jennifer Grey will reprise her role as Baby in "Dirty Dancing 2" and the film will pay homage to the franchise's original star, Patrick Swayze.
Yellowstone's Taylor Sheridan Thinks Breaking Story Norms Is Why Critics Haven't Warmed Up To The Show
Taylor Sheridan's Paramount Network drama "Yellowstone" follows the Dutton family, owners of a massive ranch in Montana who fight every foe that tries to take their land away from them. While primarily a neo-Western, the show has gained immense popularity from its ability to blend genres. While dramatic and violent, the show also isn't afraid to lean into soapy twists or even romance, as Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) and Rip Wheeler's (Cole Hauser) steady and loving courtship (and eventual marriage) has become a huge draw for audiences.
Those Pulled Looney Tunes Episodes Are Reportedly Gone From HBO Max For Good
When looking back at the long, colorful history of American animation, it's impossible not to discuss Warner Bros. Dating back almost a full century, the studio has been in the cartoon game, and it has found great success. The likes of Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, and a host of others have become pop culture legends under its banner, driving interest in the "Looney Tunes" brand for decades. Further bolstering its place in animation history, in the 1990s, Warner Bros. purchased iconic animation house Hanna-Barbera, absorbing its numerous beloved titles into its already large catalog.
‘Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser Starring in Western ‘Dead Man’s Hand’ With Val Kilmer’s Son
Cole Hauser is giving Yellowstone fans what they want by signing on to do more westerns during his time off... The post ‘Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser Starring in Western ‘Dead Man’s Hand’ With Val Kilmer’s Son appeared first on Outsider.
Who Plays Winston On Big Sky?
Viewers of Season 3 of "Big Sky," otherwise known as "Big Sky: Deadly Trails," have likely taken note of the character of Winston, a threatening henchman who appeared in three episodes of the series before being gunned down. In Episode 11 (entitled "Super Foxes"), Beau Arlen (Jensen Ackles, picking up tons of new fans thanks to his work on the show) shoots him, but that doesn't mean the character didn't leave a lasting impression. While viewers have likely seen the last of Winston on "Big Sky," they have almost certainly not had their last glimpse of Alex Fernandez, the prolific actor who breathed life into the standout character.
