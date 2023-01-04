January may not traditionally be the time of year that gets most movie fans excited, but it seems that 2023 might be changing that notion. Releasing on January 6 is the newest horror offering from Blumhouse Productions, "M3GAN." The film tells the story of a robotics engineer (Allison Williams) who uses a lifelike artificial intelligence doll to befriend her niece (Violet McGraw), only for the doll to get carried away with its overprotective nature, embarking on a killing spree. With its entertaining premise, commentary on our relationship with technology, and with horror master James Wan co-writing the story and acting as a producer, "M3GAN" has garnered a good amount of hype from movie fans who expect nothing less than a campy good time.

