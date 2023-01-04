Read full article on original website
Long Range Weather Warning Issued for Southern California with Secondary Storm Pattern Developing for the Week of Jan 8Southern California Weather ForceCalifornia State
California doctor who drove Tesla off cliff to be charged with attempted murderMalek SherifPasadena, CA
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear AttackAnthony JamesLos Angeles, CA
WaBa Grill Hollywood Location Reopens for BusinessMadocLos Angeles, CA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
A Black California family is selling the land stolen from their ancestors back to LA County for $20 million
The Bruce family attorney said the sale of the property "presents an opportunity for my clients to get a glimpse of that legacy that was theirs."
lacademie.com
19 Best Restaurants In Long Beach, CA, For Patrons 2023
If you are interested in the best restaurants in Long Beach, CA, this article will surprise you. A list of excellent eateries and all essential information related to them will be revealed in this post. Therefore, let’s focus on what I am about to mention below. Long Beach is...
Eater
Los Angeles Thai Restaurant Chain Fined $1.65 Million for Wage Theft and Denial of Overtime Pay
The U.S. Department of Labor recently recovered $1.65 million in back wages and liquidated damages from Prapai Boonyindee, the owner of the Thai restaurant chain Ocha Classic (six locations) and Thai-Chinese restaurant Vim in Panorama City. Boonyindee denied 83 workers overtime wages and kept false pay records in an attempt to hide the wage theft; both actions violate the Fair Labor Standards Act. According to a press release, Boonyindee was fined $62,167 for the “willful nature” of his violations.
foxla.com
Heirs of Black couple sell Bruce’s Beach back to LA County for $20M
MANHATTAN BEACH, CALIF. - In July 2021, a celebratory event overlooking the ocean took place as Los Angeles County officials returned the deed of Bruce’s Beach back to the heirs of a Black couple who fought to "right this wrong." Nearly a century ago, the pristine beachside property was...
Headlines: Locals Protest ‘EaHo,’ the Name Being Used To Gentrify East Hollywood
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —East Hollywood: The latest abbreviated term that small business owners are using to attempt to gentrify an L.A. neighborhood...
blackchronicle.com
New Mayor of Los Angeles Declares Homelessness a Crisis
New Mayor of Los Angeles Declares Homelessness a Crisis. LOS ANGELES–Karen Bass was sworn in as the first female mayor of Los Angeles and vowed to build consensus among elected leaders as Angelenos contend with racial tensions, surging homelessness and a new rise in coronavirus cases. Vice President Kamala...
Authorities ID Man Found Dead in Freight Elevator in Downtown LA Building
A man found dead in the doorway of a freight elevator at the rear of a commercial building in downtown Los Angeles was identified by authorities today.
LA mayor’s program focusing on encampments launches in Venice
A program announced by Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass in an effort to provide housing for people living in encampments is being implemented in Venice, officials announced Wednesday. The program, called the Inside Safe Initiative, will work to identify the “highest need encampments” that have a chronic and high demand...
Man found 'wedged' under Metro platform at Hollywood and Western
A man was injured when he was possibly struck by a train at the Metro B Line Hollywood/Western Station in the East Hollywood area Wednesday morning.Paramedics were sent to the 5400 block of West Hollywood Boulevard about 9:25 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.The man was found "wedged" beneath the station platform, the LAFD reported."The man was not physically trapped by the train," the LAFD said. "He has been safely extricated and is being medically evaluated by LAFD responders. His site affiliation and the circumstances of his being at track level have yet to be determined."Some rail delays were reported in the area, but service was back to normal within about 30 minutes, Metro reported.
easyreadernews.com
Manhattan Beach: Lives well lived, 2022
Every town has elements that define it. Manhattan Beach has the sun, the sand, the pier, and until last February, a boisterously bearded, and cheerful man named Michael McNulty who could be found every day for the last 50 years at Uncle Bill’s Pancake House from early afternoon till closing time at 3 p.m.
palisadesnews.com
Popular Malibu Restaurant Closes After 22 Years
It is indeed sad news that the Malibu Kitchen, a staple in the community, closed after 22 years on December 4, 2022, as reported by The Malibu Times. The news first came to light on the website of Spike Feresten’s Spike’s Car Radio podcast. As quoted by The Malibu Times, the website said, “Spike has an exclusive story sure to send shock-waves through the SoCal car community, The Malibu Kitchen is closing after 22 years. The guys reflect on over two decades of driving and hanging with Bill Miller at the world-famous Malibu eatery.”
Massive tree falls onto two cars in West Hollywood
A giant 40-foot eucalyptus tree fell down this morning in a West Hollywood neighborhood.Two cars parked in the street were hit as the tree and damaged. LA Public Works crews responded to the scene and are working to get the tree removed from the road.No injuries were reported.
Santa Monica Daily Press
New outreach to Venice’s homeless population
The newly launched Inside Safe program from Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass has reached Venice with new outreach programs to get people off the streets and into housing. On her first day as mayor of Los Angeles, Bass declared a state of emergency on homelessness. She vowed to get people housed and more housing built so that residents can see a real difference, which she said hasn’t been visible despite billions spent on programs to curb homelessness, including $1.2 billion in the current city budget.
5 Breathtaking Weekend Getaways In Los Angeles
Los Angeles is a city full of excitement and endless possibilities for weekend getaways. From the sandy beaches to the towering mountains, there is something for everyone in the City of Angels. Here are five breathtaking weekend getaways in Los Angeles that you won't want to miss:
California Lottery scratchers worth a combined $42M sold recently in SoCal
A California Lottery scratcher ticket worth $20 million and two worth $10 million each were sold recently in SoCal.
Person found dead in downtown L.A. freight elevator
A person was found dead in the doorway of a freight elevator at the rear of a commercial building in downtown L.A. Wednesday morning.Paramedics were sent to 820 S. Broadway about 11:40 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.Information was not immediately available on the identity of the person, described by the fire department only as a male whose age was not known.According to the LAFD, the person was found "trapped at the 2nd floor level freight elevator doorway at the rear of a six-story commercial building."The circumstances of the death were under investigation.
Eater
LA Craft Beer Scene Rocked By Two Sudden Brewery Closures
Two prominent breweries that have helped to anchor the Los Angeles County craft beer scene over the past decade have closed seemingly overnight, sending a shockwave through the tight-knit Southern California beer community. Mumford Brewing, based in Downtown Los Angeles, announced its closure late last week, with South Bay stalwart King Harbor Brewing ending its run on New Year’s Eve.
One of the ‘Best Paellas in the World’ is Hiding In a Mariscos Restaurant In a Bell Gardens Strip Mall
Mariscos logic: If you possess enough sazón to make one of the best ceviches in Los Angeles, can you also make an incredible paella? If you are Natalie and Maria Curie, the mother-and-daughter team behind the two-decade-old mariscos restaurant in southeast Los Angeles, El Coraloense, the answer is hell’s yes.
Police searching for women who ransacked a CVS store in L.A. County
Police are searching for a trio of thieves who ransacked a CVS store in Los Angeles County. The burglary happened at a CVS store in La Verne located at 1479 Foothill Boulevard on Nov. 21, according to La Verne Police. The women entered the shop and began taking items from store shelves while placing them […]
KTLA.com
Southern California residents win combined $42 million off lottery scratchers
Four California Lottery scratchers sold in Southern California resulted in multi-million dollar payouts for the lucky owners. The biggest winner came in Riverside County when Mary Higelin won the largest California Lottery scratcher jackpot possible after buying a ticket from a liquor store in Norco. Her winning scratcher netted her...
