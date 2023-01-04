ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lacademie.com

19 Best Restaurants In Long Beach, CA, For Patrons 2023

If you are interested in the best restaurants in Long Beach, CA, this article will surprise you. A list of excellent eateries and all essential information related to them will be revealed in this post. Therefore, let’s focus on what I am about to mention below. Long Beach is...
LONG BEACH, CA
Eater

Los Angeles Thai Restaurant Chain Fined $1.65 Million for Wage Theft and Denial of Overtime Pay

The U.S. Department of Labor recently recovered $1.65 million in back wages and liquidated damages from Prapai Boonyindee, the owner of the Thai restaurant chain Ocha Classic (six locations) and Thai-Chinese restaurant Vim in Panorama City. Boonyindee denied 83 workers overtime wages and kept false pay records in an attempt to hide the wage theft; both actions violate the Fair Labor Standards Act. According to a press release, Boonyindee was fined $62,167 for the “willful nature” of his violations.
LOS ANGELES, CA
blackchronicle.com

New Mayor of Los Angeles Declares Homelessness a Crisis

New Mayor of Los Angeles Declares Homelessness a Crisis. LOS ANGELES–Karen Bass was sworn in as the first female mayor of Los Angeles and vowed to build consensus among elected leaders as Angelenos contend with racial tensions, surging homelessness and a new rise in coronavirus cases. Vice President Kamala...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Man found 'wedged' under Metro platform at Hollywood and Western

A man was injured when he was possibly struck by a train at the Metro B Line Hollywood/Western Station in the East Hollywood area Wednesday morning.Paramedics were sent to the 5400 block of West Hollywood Boulevard about 9:25 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.The man was found "wedged" beneath the station platform, the LAFD reported."The man was not physically trapped by the train," the LAFD said. "He has been safely extricated and is being medically evaluated by LAFD responders. His site affiliation and the circumstances of his being at track level have yet to be determined."Some rail delays were reported in the area, but service was back to normal within about 30 minutes, Metro reported.
LOS ANGELES, CA
easyreadernews.com

Manhattan Beach: Lives well lived, 2022

Every town has elements that define it. Manhattan Beach has the sun, the sand, the pier, and until last February, a boisterously bearded, and cheerful man named Michael McNulty who could be found every day for the last 50 years at Uncle Bill’s Pancake House from early afternoon till closing time at 3 p.m.
MANHATTAN BEACH, CA
palisadesnews.com

Popular Malibu Restaurant Closes After 22 Years

It is indeed sad news that the Malibu Kitchen, a staple in the community, closed after 22 years on December 4, 2022, as reported by The Malibu Times. The news first came to light on the website of Spike Feresten’s Spike’s Car Radio podcast. As quoted by The Malibu Times, the website said, “Spike has an exclusive story sure to send shock-waves through the SoCal car community, The Malibu Kitchen is closing after 22 years. The guys reflect on over two decades of driving and hanging with Bill Miller at the world-famous Malibu eatery.”
MALIBU, CA
CBS LA

Massive tree falls onto two cars in West Hollywood

A giant 40-foot eucalyptus tree fell down this morning in a West Hollywood neighborhood.Two cars parked in the street were hit as the tree and damaged. LA Public Works crews responded to the scene and are working to get the tree removed from the road.No injuries were reported.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

New outreach to Venice’s homeless population

The newly launched Inside Safe program from Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass has reached Venice with new outreach programs to get people off the streets and into housing. On her first day as mayor of Los Angeles, Bass declared a state of emergency on homelessness. She vowed to get people housed and more housing built so that residents can see a real difference, which she said hasn’t been visible despite billions spent on programs to curb homelessness, including $1.2 billion in the current city budget.
LOS ANGELES, CA
LIFE_HACKS

5 Breathtaking Weekend Getaways In Los Angeles

Los Angeles is a city full of excitement and endless possibilities for weekend getaways. From the sandy beaches to the towering mountains, there is something for everyone in the City of Angels. Here are five breathtaking weekend getaways in Los Angeles that you won't want to miss:
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Person found dead in downtown L.A. freight elevator

A person was found dead in the doorway of a freight elevator at the rear of a commercial building in downtown L.A. Wednesday morning.Paramedics were sent to 820 S. Broadway about 11:40 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.Information was not immediately available on the identity of the person, described by the fire department only as a male whose age was not known.According to the LAFD, the person was found "trapped at the 2nd floor level freight elevator doorway at the rear of a six-story commercial building."The circumstances of the death were under investigation.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

LA Craft Beer Scene Rocked By Two Sudden Brewery Closures

Two prominent breweries that have helped to anchor the Los Angeles County craft beer scene over the past decade have closed seemingly overnight, sending a shockwave through the tight-knit Southern California beer community. Mumford Brewing, based in Downtown Los Angeles, announced its closure late last week, with South Bay stalwart King Harbor Brewing ending its run on New Year’s Eve.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Police searching for women who ransacked a CVS store in L.A. County

Police are searching for a trio of thieves who ransacked a CVS store in Los Angeles County. The burglary happened at a CVS store in La Verne located at 1479 Foothill Boulevard on Nov. 21, according to La Verne Police. The women entered the shop and began taking items from store shelves while placing them […]
LA VERNE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy