Eyewitness News
Two car motor vehicle accident in Torrington
TORRINGTON, CT. (WFSB) - Police and emergency services are investigating a two car motor vehicle accident. It occurred in the area of 600 block of Migeon Avenue. North Elm St. to Riverside Ave. is closed to through traffic (local access only). Minor injuries have been reported. Police recommended all travelers...
I-91 north re-opens after two-car crash in Wallingford
WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A two-car crash closed Interstate 91 northbound in Wallingford Thursday morning. According to the Connecticut Department of Transportation, the crash occurred just before 8:30 a.m. State police said serious injuries were reported, and at least one person was transported to a local hospital. All lanes are were closed between Exits 14 […]
Eyewitness News
I-91 north closed in Wallingford because of deadly 2-vehicle crash
WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) - A portion of Interstate 91 north was closed in Wallingford on Thursday morning because of what appeared to be a deadly crash. According to the Department of Transportation, the two-vehicle crash was reported between exits 14 and 15. The left lane of the southbound side of...
Car hits fire truck on I-91, closes 3 lanes
WINDSOR LOCKS — A car struck a parked fire truck on Interstate 91 early today as it was in the roadway cleaning up from a prior crash, according to state police. State police said the collision occurred around 4:10 a.m. on the southbound side of the highway near Exit 38. The highway was shut down for short time as a result, state police said.
Wetlands permit approved for Enfield road work
ENFIELD — The Inland Wetlands and Watercourses Agency unanimously approved a permit on Tuesday for the town to undertake a road reconstruction project that will provide vertical and horizontal alignment adjustments, drainage improvements, and curbing for eight streets in the Meadowlark area. WHAT: Enfield will undertake road reconstruction work...
Eyewitness News
State police seeking public’s assistance after Willington crash
WILLINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - Connecticut state police are asking witnesses to contact them after a Wednesday accident on the Tolland Turnpike. Shortly after 11:36 A.M., public safety officials responded to reports of a collision on the Tolland Turnpike in the area of Daleville Rd. in Willington. Upon arrival at the...
State Police See Witnesses To Serious Injury Crash In Willington
Connecticut State Police are asking for witnesses to a serious crash that severely injured a 67-year-old man to come forward. The crash took place in Tolland County on the Tolland Turnpike in the area of Daleville Road in the town of Willington on Wednesday, Jan. 4. When troopers arrived on...
Man, Age 33, Killed After SUV Hits Concrete Barrier In Middletown
A 33-year-old Connecticut man was killed in a single-car crash after his SUV hit a concrete barrier and rolled. The crash took place in Middlesex County around 3 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 3 on Route 9 in Middletown. According to state police, New Haven County resident Vance Jenkins of Ansonia was...
New Haven Drug Dealer Busted In Milford After Ramming Police Cars, Cops Say
A Connecticut drug dealer was busted after allegedly ramming police cars repeatedly in an effort to get away. The incident took place in New Haven County around 8 p.m., on Tuesday, Jan. 3, in Milford. According to Milford Police, plainclothes officers were conducting a security check of the parking lot...
CT State Police investigate fatal collision in Cromwell
State Police said one vehicle was traveling on Route Nine south in the area of exit 18, just before one. The second vehicle was traveling north in the southbound lane and struck the first vehicle head-on.
NBC Connecticut
Police Investigation Underway After Police Pursuit Into Milford
Bridgeport and Milford Police are investigating a reported police pursuit that ended near Interstate 95 in Milford Wednesday night. An active investigation is underway. There was a heavy police presence in the area of High Street and exit 37, but it's. Bridgeport police said officers saw a vehicle allegedly involved...
Two Killed In Wrong-Way Crash On Busy Cromwell Highway
Two people were killed on a busy Connecticut highway in a wrong-way driver crash. The crash took place in Middlesex County around 12:30 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 5, on Route 9 South near Exit 18 in Cromwell. According to the State Police, a vehicle was driving in the left lane of...
Person dead after crash in Coventry: Police
COVENTRY, Conn. — A person is dead after driving off of a Coventry roadway for an unknown reason on Wednesday, officials said. Coventry police said the crash happened on Stonehouse Road (Rt. 275) and that the Metro Traffic Services Accident Reconstruction Team investigated. The accident involved one motor vehicle...
Waterbury man found dead while evacuating building for carbon monoxide: Police
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury police found a man dead in an apartment building while evacuating residents on Wednesday. Police responded to 144 Grove St. around 10:14 a.m. At the scene, the Waterbury Fire Department was evacuating the building due to a carbon monoxide alarm. A man was found dead in the common area of […]
Crash partly closes I-91 North in Meriden
MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A crash has partially closed lanes on I-91 North in Meriden on Tuesday morning. The crash took place near exit 17 to Rt. 15 northbound ramp around 4:30 a.m. The left lane of the highway is closed, according to the DOT. State police also noted that Rt. 15 north near exit […]
NBC Connecticut
Fire Damages Multi-Family Home in Norwich
A fire damaged a multi-family home in Norwich early Wednesday morning. Emergency crews were called to the home on McKinley Avenue around 3:20 a.m. When crews arrived to the three-family home, they said they found the first floor porch engulfed in fire. The fire was quickly extinguished with limited extension...
darientimes.com
Police: Truck crash cleared after slowing traffic on Route 15 and I-91 in Meriden
MERIDEN — A crash involving a box truck has tied up traffic on Route 15 Tuesday morning, according to state officials. The truck, which is prohibited from being on the parkway, struck a guardrail on the northbound side near Exit 67 in the area where Route 15 merges with Interstate 91, state police said.
Connecticut State Rep. Quentin Williams killed in crash involving wrong-way driver in Cromwell
Connecticut State Rep. Quentin "Q" Williams was killed in a crash involving a wrong-way driver on Rt. 9 South in Cromwell early Thursday morning.
1 dead in Route 275 crash in Coventry
COVENTRY, Conn. (WTNH) — A driver was killed Wednesday afternoon in Coventry, according to police. The car crashed on Route 275, also known as Stonehouse Road. The road was closed while police investigated the scene. Only one vehicle was involved in the crash. Officials have not publicly announced the driver’s name, but did say that […]
darientimes.com
Police identify New Haven man killed in New Year's Eve crash in Woodbridge
WOODBRIDGE — Police have released the identity of a driver who was killed in a crash on New Year’s Eve. The man was identified as Rufus Smith, 39, of New Haven, according to Woodbridge police. He was driving a 2001 Lexus sedan on Route 69 southbound around 10 p.m. on Dec. 31 at the time of the crash, police said.
