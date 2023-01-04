WINDSOR LOCKS — A car struck a parked fire truck on Interstate 91 early today as it was in the roadway cleaning up from a prior crash, according to state police. State police said the collision occurred around 4:10 a.m. on the southbound side of the highway near Exit 38. The highway was shut down for short time as a result, state police said.

SUFFIELD, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO