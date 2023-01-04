ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tolland, CT

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eyewitness News

Two car motor vehicle accident in Torrington

TORRINGTON, CT. (WFSB) - Police and emergency services are investigating a two car motor vehicle accident. It occurred in the area of 600 block of Migeon Avenue. North Elm St. to Riverside Ave. is closed to through traffic (local access only). Minor injuries have been reported. Police recommended all travelers...
TORRINGTON, CT
WTNH

I-91 north re-opens after two-car crash in Wallingford

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A two-car crash closed Interstate 91 northbound in Wallingford Thursday morning. According to the Connecticut Department of Transportation, the crash occurred just before 8:30 a.m. State police said serious injuries were reported, and at least one person was transported to a local hospital. All lanes are were closed between Exits 14 […]
WALLINGFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

I-91 north closed in Wallingford because of deadly 2-vehicle crash

WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) - A portion of Interstate 91 north was closed in Wallingford on Thursday morning because of what appeared to be a deadly crash. According to the Department of Transportation, the two-vehicle crash was reported between exits 14 and 15. The left lane of the southbound side of...
WALLINGFORD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Car hits fire truck on I-91, closes 3 lanes

WINDSOR LOCKS — A car struck a parked fire truck on Interstate 91 early today as it was in the roadway cleaning up from a prior crash, according to state police. State police said the collision occurred around 4:10 a.m. on the southbound side of the highway near Exit 38. The highway was shut down for short time as a result, state police said.
SUFFIELD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Wetlands permit approved for Enfield road work

ENFIELD — The Inland Wetlands and Watercourses Agency unanimously approved a permit on Tuesday for the town to undertake a road reconstruction project that will provide vertical and horizontal alignment adjustments, drainage improvements, and curbing for eight streets in the Meadowlark area. WHAT: Enfield will undertake road reconstruction work...
ENFIELD, CT
Eyewitness News

State police seeking public’s assistance after Willington crash

WILLINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - Connecticut state police are asking witnesses to contact them after a Wednesday accident on the Tolland Turnpike. Shortly after 11:36 A.M., public safety officials responded to reports of a collision on the Tolland Turnpike in the area of Daleville Rd. in Willington. Upon arrival at the...
WILLINGTON, CT
NBC Connecticut

Police Investigation Underway After Police Pursuit Into Milford

Bridgeport and Milford Police are investigating a reported police pursuit that ended near Interstate 95 in Milford Wednesday night. An active investigation is underway. There was a heavy police presence in the area of High Street and exit 37, but it's. Bridgeport police said officers saw a vehicle allegedly involved...
MILFORD, CT
FOX 61

Person dead after crash in Coventry: Police

COVENTRY, Conn. — A person is dead after driving off of a Coventry roadway for an unknown reason on Wednesday, officials said. Coventry police said the crash happened on Stonehouse Road (Rt. 275) and that the Metro Traffic Services Accident Reconstruction Team investigated. The accident involved one motor vehicle...
COVENTRY, CT
WTNH

Crash partly closes I-91 North in Meriden

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A crash has partially closed lanes on I-91 North in Meriden on Tuesday morning. The crash took place near exit 17 to Rt. 15 northbound ramp around 4:30 a.m. The left lane of the highway is closed, according to the DOT. State police also noted that Rt. 15 north near exit […]
MERIDEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Fire Damages Multi-Family Home in Norwich

A fire damaged a multi-family home in Norwich early Wednesday morning. Emergency crews were called to the home on McKinley Avenue around 3:20 a.m. When crews arrived to the three-family home, they said they found the first floor porch engulfed in fire. The fire was quickly extinguished with limited extension...
NORWICH, CT
WTNH

1 dead in Route 275 crash in Coventry

COVENTRY, Conn. (WTNH) — A driver was killed Wednesday afternoon in Coventry, according to police. The car crashed on Route 275, also known as Stonehouse Road. The road was closed while police investigated the scene. Only one vehicle was involved in the crash. Officials have not publicly announced the driver’s name, but did say that […]
COVENTRY, CT
darientimes.com

Police identify New Haven man killed in New Year's Eve crash in Woodbridge

WOODBRIDGE — Police have released the identity of a driver who was killed in a crash on New Year’s Eve. The man was identified as Rufus Smith, 39, of New Haven, according to Woodbridge police. He was driving a 2001 Lexus sedan on Route 69 southbound around 10 p.m. on Dec. 31 at the time of the crash, police said.
WOODBRIDGE, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy