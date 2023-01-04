ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

qcnews.com

Search warrant: Ranlo cop killed man after fight over woman

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Ranlo Police Officer Kwaku Riley Agyapon left the hospital, and authorities took him to jail on Wednesday. He’s charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of 33-year-old Juan Avalo. A search warrant obtained by Queen City News revealed Agyapon was off...
GASTONIA, NC
WFAE.org

Man released from Mecklenburg jail leaves in a stolen Escape

An SUV was stolen in uptown Charlotte last week from an unlikely place — in front of the jail and a block away from CMPD headquarters. Nyema Cropper was working Friday night as a bondsman. She parked her SUV around 11 p.m., locked the doors, and went into the jail to post a bond. Ten minutes later she said she returned and her vehicle was missing.
CHARLOTTE, NC
860wacb.com

Catawba County Officers Arrest Taylorsville Man

The Catawba County Office of Probation and Parole arrested 54-year old Brian Clarence Byrum of Taylorsville on Tuesday. He was cited for two probation violations and placed in the Catawba County Detention Center with a secured bond of $10,000. Byrum is scheduled for a court appearance on Monday, January 9th.
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
860wacb.com

Highway Patrol Charges Taylorsville Man With Hit And Run

The North Carolina Highway Patrol arrested 45-year old Keith Thomas Holland of Taylorsville early Wednesday morning. He was charged with hit and run/ leaving the scene of an accident, driving with license revoked and driving while impaired. He was placed in the Alexander County Detention Center with a secured bond of $2,500.
TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC
860wacb.com

Alexander County Deputies Arrest Statesville Woman

Skye Mesha Amber Maloney, age 29 of Statesville, was taken into custody on December 29th by the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office. She was charged with simple assault and is no longer listed as an inmate in the Detention Center. Maloney has a court date scheduled for January 17th in Taylorsvile.
STATESVILLE, NC
qcitymetro.com

CMPD: Armed subject fires shot in presence of officers

An armed subject experiencing a mental health crisis fired a gunshot in the presence of Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers on Tuesday morning. According to a tweet from CMPD, around 6:30 a.m., officers responded to a mental health crisis call for service at the 8700 block of University Executive Park Drive. They arrived to the scene with MEDIC and located a male subject in need of medical attention.
860wacb.com

Iredell County Couple Charged With Theft Of Safe

An Iredell County couple has been charged with stealing a safe from a home in Troutman. Steven Floyd Fish, age 35 of Mooresville, and Katelynn Paige Woolledge, 26, of Troutman were charged by the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office with felony safecracking, larceny and larceny of a firearm. Bond is set at $30,000 for Woolledge and $220,000 for Fish.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
860wacb.com

Taylorsville Woman Taken Into Custody

45-year old Cynthia Diane Hays of Taylorsville was taken into custody Monday evening by Taylorsville Police. She was charged with simple assault, misdemeanor larceny, second-degree trespass and shoplifting. She is being held in the Alexander County Detention Center with a secured bond of $6,613 with a court date scheduled for January 23rd.
TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC
860wacb.com

Assault And Resisting Arrest Charges Filed Against Taylorsville Man

The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office arrested 26-year old Jonathan Stewart Lackey of Taylorsville on December 26th. He was charged with assault on a female, simple assault, vandalism with damage to real property and resisting arrest. Lackey was released from custody under a $10,000 secured bond. His court appearance is scheduled for January 30th.
TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC

