qcnews.com
Search warrant: Ranlo cop killed man after fight over woman
GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Ranlo Police Officer Kwaku Riley Agyapon left the hospital, and authorities took him to jail on Wednesday. He’s charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of 33-year-old Juan Avalo. A search warrant obtained by Queen City News revealed Agyapon was off...
860wacb.com
Taylorsville Police Charge Woman With Resisting Arrest
52-year old Debra Lynn Sisson is being held under a $1,200 secured bond in the Alexander County Detention Center after her arrest on Monday evening. She was charged by Taylorsville Police for resisting arrest. A February 13th court date is scheduled.
WFAE.org
Man released from Mecklenburg jail leaves in a stolen Escape
An SUV was stolen in uptown Charlotte last week from an unlikely place — in front of the jail and a block away from CMPD headquarters. Nyema Cropper was working Friday night as a bondsman. She parked her SUV around 11 p.m., locked the doors, and went into the jail to post a bond. Ten minutes later she said she returned and her vehicle was missing.
Caylee’s Law: Why it matters for missing 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari
Cojocari’s parents were in jail days after her disappearance came to light last month.
1992 Statesville bedroom stabbing death among several cold cases being reviewed
STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 1992 stabbing death will be the first of several cold cases the Statesville Police investigators will start to be assigned to begin reviewing, city officials announced Wednesday. Through a team compiled of retired investigators, evidence and reports associated with specific cases are going to be reviewed. The initial […]
860wacb.com
Catawba County Officers Arrest Taylorsville Man
The Catawba County Office of Probation and Parole arrested 54-year old Brian Clarence Byrum of Taylorsville on Tuesday. He was cited for two probation violations and placed in the Catawba County Detention Center with a secured bond of $10,000. Byrum is scheduled for a court appearance on Monday, January 9th.
CMPD detectives investigate deadly shooting in parking lot near Camp North End
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating a deadly shooting Wednesday afternoon in north Charlotte. Shortly before 4:30 p.m., investigators responded to the parking lot of a shopping center at the corner of North Graham and West 24th streets, CMPD said. “There’s not a homicide that’s going to occur in...
860wacb.com
Highway Patrol Charges Taylorsville Man With Hit And Run
The North Carolina Highway Patrol arrested 45-year old Keith Thomas Holland of Taylorsville early Wednesday morning. He was charged with hit and run/ leaving the scene of an accident, driving with license revoked and driving while impaired. He was placed in the Alexander County Detention Center with a secured bond of $2,500.
860wacb.com
Alexander County Deputies Arrest Statesville Woman
Skye Mesha Amber Maloney, age 29 of Statesville, was taken into custody on December 29th by the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office. She was charged with simple assault and is no longer listed as an inmate in the Detention Center. Maloney has a court date scheduled for January 17th in Taylorsvile.
qcitymetro.com
CMPD: Armed subject fires shot in presence of officers
An armed subject experiencing a mental health crisis fired a gunshot in the presence of Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers on Tuesday morning. According to a tweet from CMPD, around 6:30 a.m., officers responded to a mental health crisis call for service at the 8700 block of University Executive Park Drive. They arrived to the scene with MEDIC and located a male subject in need of medical attention.
860wacb.com
Taylorsville Police Charge Newton Woman With Larceny Of Vehcile
On December 29th, Taylorsville Police arrested 33-year old Necole Elizabeth Scronce of Newton and charged her with felony larceny of a motor vehicle. She remains in the Alexander County Detention Center under a secured bond of $15,000. Schronce has a court date scheduled for January 9th.
860wacb.com
Iredell County Couple Charged With Theft Of Safe
An Iredell County couple has been charged with stealing a safe from a home in Troutman. Steven Floyd Fish, age 35 of Mooresville, and Katelynn Paige Woolledge, 26, of Troutman were charged by the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office with felony safecracking, larceny and larceny of a firearm. Bond is set at $30,000 for Woolledge and $220,000 for Fish.
Feds: Drug-sniffing dog alerts to $45K in cash in checked bag at Charlotte Douglas
CHARLOTTE — The Transportation Security Administration said it found $45,000 in drug money that a traveler was carrying at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, according to new court documents. The traveler said that’s not the case. When questioned by law enforcement, the man had a wide range of claims for...
Madalina Cojocari update as cops make a desperate plea in search for 11-year-old who has been missing 42 days
MADALINA Cojocari went missing 42 days ago and now investigators have made a desperate fresh plea to locate her. The 11-year-old reportedly disappeared from Cornelius, North Carolina, where she lived with her mother and stepfather, on November 23. "We need your assistance in finding her," the Cornelius Police Department said...
WBTV
Shelby dog breeder afraid of backyard after neighbor sets up gun range
SHELBY, N.C. (WBTV) - Neighbors in Cleveland County have been at odds over a shooting range that opened near a dog breeding business. Leigh Blevins has 20 dogs on her property and some are reacting worse than others when the shooting begins. But it’s not just the fear her animals...
860wacb.com
Taylorsville Woman Taken Into Custody
45-year old Cynthia Diane Hays of Taylorsville was taken into custody Monday evening by Taylorsville Police. She was charged with simple assault, misdemeanor larceny, second-degree trespass and shoplifting. She is being held in the Alexander County Detention Center with a secured bond of $6,613 with a court date scheduled for January 23rd.
Accused Ranlo cop in hospital after fatal New Year’s Day shooting
Investigators say Kwaku Agyapon was off duty when he was stabbed multiple times and killed the suspect using his service weapon. Neighbors say there were at least five shots.
Man facing several charges after opening fire at bank, ATM near University City, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE — A man is facing several charges after firing a gun at a bank and an ATM Tuesday morning near University City, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Just before 6:30 a.m., police said they responded to a call about a man experiencing a mental health crisis on...
Former CMPD leader calls for reflection as 2023 starts off with deadly shootings
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department began two homicide investigations and a death investigation of a child on the first day of the new year. There were 111 homicides in Charlotte during 2022, according to Channel 9. PAST COVERAGE:. The first tragedy happened just after midnight on Jan. 1...
860wacb.com
Assault And Resisting Arrest Charges Filed Against Taylorsville Man
The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office arrested 26-year old Jonathan Stewart Lackey of Taylorsville on December 26th. He was charged with assault on a female, simple assault, vandalism with damage to real property and resisting arrest. Lackey was released from custody under a $10,000 secured bond. His court appearance is scheduled for January 30th.
