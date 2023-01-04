Girls basketball: Banks opens 8-2A with win; NHall, Chestatee take 8-4A wins; Branch routs Winder in 8-5A; Buford, LCA win

Ottis Dean Bennett, 93, of Buford, GA passed away Saturday, January 7, 2023. He was preceded in death by his parents, William Marion Bennett and Maude Cash Bennett; son, Michael Anthony Bennett; brother, James Cline Bennett; and sisters, Willie Josephine Bennett and Mary Viola Bennett. Mr. Bennett is survived byhis wife of sixty-nine years, Elise Higgins Bennett; son, William Steven “Steve” Bennett; daughter, Patricia Ann “Patti” Bennett; daughter-in-law, Stacey Ford Bennett; grandsons, James Matthew Bennett and Elijah Lee Bennett; granddaughter, Emily Darlene “Edie” Bennett Wickle; great granddaughter, Claira-Bella Skyye Bennett “CeBe”; sister, Bonnis Margaret Bennett; and niece, Cynthia Kaye “Cyndi” Corbin. Several great and great great nieces and nephews and a number of other relatives also survive. Mr. Bennett was born November 8, 1929 and was a lifelong resident of Hall County, GA; and a graduate of Flowery Branch School. He was of the Baptist Faith, a born-again Christian, and loved his Savior, Jesus Christ, and sought to honor Him with his life. He was a builder by trade, and worked at Flowery Branch Furniture and Bona Allen Harness Shop, as well as being a self-employed owner and operator of a cabinet business, a floor covering business, and a construction/remodeling business. Mr. Bennett was an avid gardener, growing and producing numerous types of vegetables, fruits, and nuts. He enjoyed repairing lawn mowers and cars, playing guitar and mandolin, and singing in an old-time country/gospel band that ministered to residents in retirement homes and senior groups in many churches. He would create conversations with anybody and everybody, and followed politics. He loved bragging on his children and grandchildren. Mr. Bennett is known for his love and care of his family, and his giving, generous heart, his sense of humor, and his love of people in general; as well as helping those in need, and spreading cheer and goodwill to folks he knew, and folks he didn’t know, wherever he went. He never met a stranger. He was dearly loved and will be greatly missed. Funeral Services are scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, January 10, 2023 in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home in Buford, GA with Rev. Billy Emmett and Rev. Danny Newbern officiating, and music by Sara Mullinax. Interment will follow in Broadlawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Buford. The family will receive friends at Flanigan Funeral Home from 11:00 a.m. until the service hour on Tuesday, January 10, 2023.

