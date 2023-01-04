Girls basketball: Banks opens 8-2A with win; NHall, Chestatee take 8-4A wins; Branch routs Winder in 8-5A; Buford, LCA win

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Update: Boil Water Advisory lifted in CummingMichelle HallCumming, GA
Traffic diverted in Cumming Square due to water leakMichelle HallCumming, GA
Crystal Wilson: Woman arrested for murder of adoptive son who disappeared in 2016Lavinia ThompsonGainesville, GA
Cumming’s 2023 budget gets the OK, change made to 2022 budgetJustine LookenottCumming, GA
Related
accesswdun.com
Girls basketball: Buford wins battle of ranked teams; LCA, Lakeview have win streaks snapped
BUFORD, Ga. — Ava Grace Watson poured in 25 points to lead Class 7A No. 5 Buford to an impressive 80-60 win over Class A Division 1 No. 1 St. Francis at The Buford Arena on Saturday. The Lady Wolves (13-0) led throughout. They showed their offensive flexibility as...
accesswdun.com
Girls basketball: Buford's Durden hits 900-win mark; Branch rolls, NHall holds off No. 2 White Co.; Chestatee wins, Bluff falls
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Buford girls coach Gene Durden hit the 900-win mark on Friday after his Lady Wolves hammered Mountain View 71-20 to open Region 8-7A play. Durden, now in his 18th season at Buford, sits at 900-221 in his 34 years coaching in Georgia (Brookwood School-Thomasville; Dade County; Buford).
accesswdun.com
Basketball: Towns Co. resumes 8-A D2 play; non-region contests dominate weekend
Towns County resumes its Region 8-A Division 2 schedule on Saturday with a long road trip to Warren County. The rest of the Saturday schedule offers plenty of non-region action around the area. Perhaps the most intriguing matchup of the day will be at The Buford Arena. The Lady Wolves,...
accesswdun.com
Basketball: GHS sweeps Hab Central in 8-6A openers on the road
MT. AIRY, Ga. — Julia Payne hit six 3-pointers and finished with 18 points to lead the Gainesville girls to a 48-42 road win over Habersham Central on Friday in their Region 8-6A opener. The win leaves Gainesville (12-0, 1-0 Region 8-6A) as just one of two unbeaten teams...
accesswdun.com
Boys basketball: Branch ends Eastside's 12-game win streak; WHall knocks off Wesleyan
COVINGTON, Ga. — Flowery Branch snapped Eastside’s 12-game win streak with a thrilling 58-56 win over the Eagles on the road Friday night in Region 8-5A action. The Falcons (12-3, 2-2 Region 8-5A) led 18-12 early but were held to just 7 second quarter points to fall behind 31-25 by halftime. But Branch turned up the defense in the second half.
accesswdun.com
Football: Lee Shaw steps down at Lakeview; takes job at Metter High School
GAINESVILLE, Ga — Lee Shaw has resigned as head football coach at Lakeview Academy after three seasons to take over the same position at Metter High School in south Georgia. Shaw led the Lions to a 12-17 record in three seasons with two playoff appearances. He came to Lakeview Academy two seasons after stepping down at Rabun County, where he led the Wildcats to five Region 8-2A titles, four state quarterfinal appearances, and one state championship game (Class 2A) in 2017.
accesswdun.com
Hall business leaders to be inducted into JA North East Georgia Hall of Fame
Three Hall County business leaders will soon be inducted into the Junior Achievement Northeast Georgia Business Hall of Fame. Mimi Collins, President and CEO of Longstreet Clinic, and Frank Norton and Nancy Norton, Partners of the Norton Agency, will be joining the group of 34 influential people who were previously inducted for their outstanding business accomplishments and community contributions on February 4th.
accesswdun.com
Four hospitalized in multi-car Lumpkin Co. crash
Charges are pending against the driver responsible for a three-vehicle crash in Lumpkin County that hospitalized four people on Friday. The Georgia Department of Public Safety says Dahlonega resident Jennifer Boyett, 37, was the at-fault driver in the accident, which happened on Long Branch Road. Boyett's SUV was southbound when...
accesswdun.com
Jewell Dean Garmon
Jewell Dean Garmon, 87, of Gainesville passed away Friday, January 6, 2023. Born September 29, 1935 in Dawson County to the late William L. and Nina Garmon, she moved to Hall County in 1970. Hewell Dean was a retired waitress and was a member of Harmony Baptist Church. Surviving are...
accesswdun.com
Joyce Ann Wheeler
Ms. Joyce Ann Wheeler, 68, of Gainesville, passed away Friday, January 6, 2023 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville, following an extended illness. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, January 9, 2023 in the Chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home. Rev. Scott Waters and Rev. Dwayne Smith, Jr. will officiate. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday from 12:00 p.m. until the service hour.
accesswdun.com
Carol Lynn Gibbs
Carol Lynn Gibbs, 62, of Buford, GA passed away Friday, January 6, 2023. She was preceded in death by her parents, Eddie and Carol Smith. Lynn is survived by her husband of thirty-two years, Charles Gibbs of Buford; brother and sister-in-law, Michael and Gayle Smith of Senoia, GA, and their children, Keith Godfrey, Joshua Smith, and Randall Smith; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, David and Samantha Gibbs of Suwanee, GA, and their children, Jordan Gibbs and Emily Gibbs; Dan and Sonya Gibbs of Buford, and their children, Justin Gibbs and Lauren Ballenger; and Tim and Jo Gibbs of Cumming, GA, and their children, Nathan Gibbs, Ryan Gibbs, and Joshua Gibbs. Several great nieces and nephews, and a number of other relatives also survive. Lynn was born June 27, 1960 in East Point, GA, was a 1978 graduate of Headland High School, and received her Bachelor’s Degree from the University of West GA in Carrollton. She worked several years at the corporate headquarters of Coca Cola in Atlanta, and finished her career with over seventeen years as a supervisor with ADP. Lynn loved antique shopping and traveling, especially to St. Augustine, FL. She was of the Baptist Faith, and was a wonderful wife, sister, sister-in-law, aunt, and friend who will be greatly missed. Funeral Services are scheduled for 12 Noon Tuesday, January 10, 2023 in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home in Buford. Interment will follow in Ball Ground Community Cemetery in Ball Ground, GA. The family will receive friends at Flanigan Funeral Home from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Monday, January 9, 2023, and again from 11:00 a.m. until the service hour on Tuesday, January 10, 2023.
accesswdun.com
Toccoa man killed in a single vehicle accident in Franklin County
A Toccoa man was killed after striking a tree on Prospect Road near Williams Bridge Road early Saturday morning. According to a press release from Georgia State Patrol, troopers from Post 52 in Hartwell were dispatched to a single vehicle fatality crash on Prospect Road near Williams Bridge Road in Franklin County at approximately 7:10 a.m.
accesswdun.com
Bonnie Denise Maddox
Bonnie Denise Maddox, age 52 of Gainesville, passed away Friday, January 6, 2023. Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced soon by Barrett Funeral Home, Cleveland.
accesswdun.com
Flowery Branch takes measures to remedy city water issues
The Flowery Branch City Council voted on several measures Thursday night that aim to assist with the city’s current water and wastewater treatment woes. Flowery Branch has been near capacity in its existing wastewater treatment plant. The city council voted unanimously to reject facility expansion plans on December 15 due to inflated bids. Designs have been in the works since 2017 but came in roughly $30 million over budget. On the same night in December, the council voted to begin the process of appointing a construction manager who will facilitate contact between the drafting engineers and the city council. Their hope is to strengthen communication throughout the design process of the treatment plant expansion.
accesswdun.com
John W. “Johnny” Hulsey
John W. “Johnny” Hulsey, 69, of Dawsonville passed away Saturday, January 7, 2023. Born October 25, 1953 to the late John D. “Moon” and Louise Hulsey, he lived a few years in Lumpkin County but spent most of his life in Dawsonville. He was a graduate of Dawson County High School and retired from Dependable Tube Bending. He was very devoted to Chestatee Worship Center where he was a member. He enjoyed music and was an avid baseball and football fan.
accesswdun.com
Gwinnett County authorities investigating school bus accident in Buford
The Gwinnett County Police Department is investigating after a school bus accident Friday morning on Hamilton Mill Road in Buford left three people with injuries. The agency said no students were onboard the bus at the time of the accident near Bart Johnson Road. A preliminary investigation indicated that a...
accesswdun.com
Pate named interim director of Forsyth County Parks & Recreation
Laura Pate has been appointed to serve as interim director of Forsyth County Parks & Recreation effective Friday, following the departure of Director Jim Pryor. According to a press release from the county, Pate has served as a deputy director for the department since 2020. In her current role, she is responsible for managing the recreation and administrative divisions including recreation center operations, marketing and community relations activities and annual budget oversight.
accesswdun.com
David Cecil Wilmoth
David Cecil Wilmoth, age 80 of Murrayville, passed away Friday, January 6, 2023. Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced soon by Barrett Funeral Home, Cleveland.
accesswdun.com
Ottis Dean Bennett
Ottis Dean Bennett, 93, of Buford, GA passed away Saturday, January 7, 2023. He was preceded in death by his parents, William Marion Bennett and Maude Cash Bennett; son, Michael Anthony Bennett; brother, James Cline Bennett; and sisters, Willie Josephine Bennett and Mary Viola Bennett. Mr. Bennett is survived byhis wife of sixty-nine years, Elise Higgins Bennett; son, William Steven “Steve” Bennett; daughter, Patricia Ann “Patti” Bennett; daughter-in-law, Stacey Ford Bennett; grandsons, James Matthew Bennett and Elijah Lee Bennett; granddaughter, Emily Darlene “Edie” Bennett Wickle; great granddaughter, Claira-Bella Skyye Bennett “CeBe”; sister, Bonnis Margaret Bennett; and niece, Cynthia Kaye “Cyndi” Corbin. Several great and great great nieces and nephews and a number of other relatives also survive. Mr. Bennett was born November 8, 1929 and was a lifelong resident of Hall County, GA; and a graduate of Flowery Branch School. He was of the Baptist Faith, a born-again Christian, and loved his Savior, Jesus Christ, and sought to honor Him with his life. He was a builder by trade, and worked at Flowery Branch Furniture and Bona Allen Harness Shop, as well as being a self-employed owner and operator of a cabinet business, a floor covering business, and a construction/remodeling business. Mr. Bennett was an avid gardener, growing and producing numerous types of vegetables, fruits, and nuts. He enjoyed repairing lawn mowers and cars, playing guitar and mandolin, and singing in an old-time country/gospel band that ministered to residents in retirement homes and senior groups in many churches. He would create conversations with anybody and everybody, and followed politics. He loved bragging on his children and grandchildren. Mr. Bennett is known for his love and care of his family, and his giving, generous heart, his sense of humor, and his love of people in general; as well as helping those in need, and spreading cheer and goodwill to folks he knew, and folks he didn’t know, wherever he went. He never met a stranger. He was dearly loved and will be greatly missed. Funeral Services are scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, January 10, 2023 in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home in Buford, GA with Rev. Billy Emmett and Rev. Danny Newbern officiating, and music by Sara Mullinax. Interment will follow in Broadlawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Buford. The family will receive friends at Flanigan Funeral Home from 11:00 a.m. until the service hour on Tuesday, January 10, 2023.
accesswdun.com
Flowery Branch approves two self-storage facilities
The Flowery Branch City Council voted unanimously Thursday night to approve self-storage complexes on Falcon Parkway and McEver Road. The council heard from applicants Coro Realty and BLT Martin Road, LLC who were seeking conditional use permits in order to begin construction of their storage facilities. Coro Realty's property is located at 6401 McEver Road, while BLT Martin Road, LLC’s property is at 4153 Falcon Parkway. The council heard from the two applicants during previous meetings in 2022, but Thursday night’s vote sealed the deal on providing them with permits.
Comments / 0