Update: Tesla driver arrested for attempted murder, child abuse after Devil's Slide plunge

SAN MATEO COUNTY – One day after four people in a Tesla survived a plunge near Devil's Slide off the San Mateo County coast , authorities have arrested the driver on suspicion of attempted murder and child abuse.

The California Highway Patrol announced Tuesday that Dharmesh A. Patel of Pasadena was placed under arrest. Patel, who is currently being treated for his injuries, will be booked into the San Mateo County Jail after he is released from the hospital.

In a written statement, the agency said, "Based on the evidence collected, investigators developed probable cause to believe this incident was an intentional act."

This image from video provided by San Mateo County Sheriff's Office shows a Tesla vehicle that plunged off a Northern California cliff along the Pacific Coast Highway oln Jan. 2, 2023, near an area known as Devil's Slide. San Mateo County Sheriff's Office via AP

Around 10:50 a.m. Monday, the CHP was called to the area of Highway 1 south of the Tom Lantos tunnels on reports of a vehicle over the cliff. When first responders arrived, they found the Tesla about 250 to 300 feet down the cliff.

Emergency personnel located two adults and two children, who suffered injuries described as serious, the CHP said Tuesday.

"We come out here unfortunately all too often for things like this," Brian Pottenger of the Cal Fire/Coastside Fire Protection District said Monday following the incident. "And this was a -- this was nothing short of a miracle today that they survived."

CHP said Tuesday that they have not determined what driving mode the Tesla was in, but it does not appear to be a contributing factor in the incident. The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to call the CHP San Francisco Area office at 415-557-1094.