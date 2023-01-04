ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

North Carolina Central defeats Toccoa Falls 98-52

The Associated Press
 2 days ago

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Devin Butts’ 16 points helped North Carolina Central defeat Toccoa Falls 98-52 on Tuesday night.

Butts was 5 of 9 shooting (4 for 8 from distance) for the Eagles (7-7). Daniel Oladapo scored 14 points while going 6 of 8 and 2 of 4 from the free throw line, and added 13 rebounds and three steals. Justin Wright was 4 of 7 shooting and went 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 13 points.

The Screaming Eagles were led by Josh Parker, who recorded 13 points and two steals. KJ Seals added eight points for Toccoa Falls. In addition, Khobe Colmer finished with seven points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

