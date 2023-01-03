Boston College rallies late to beat Notre Dame 70-63

Jaeden Zackery scored 14 of his 18 points in the second half and Boston College rallied from a 10-point deficit to beat Notre Dame 70-63 on Tuesday night.

Boston College took its first lead of the game, 62-61, with 1:43 remaining as it closed on a 17-4 run. Prince Aligbe scored six points and Zackery five during the strech.

Aligbe finished with 15 points and Makai Ashton-Langford had 12 for Boston College (8-7, 2-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), which shot 52% from the floor. Quinten Post, who made his season debut at Syracuse on Dec. 31 after sitting out with a foot injury, scored all 10 of his points in the first half.

J.J. Starling and Dane Goodwin had 16 points apiece for Notre Dame (9-6, 0-4), which shot 31% and were outrebounded 26-15 in the second half. Cormac Ryan added 11 points.

Notre Dame built a 44-34 lead with 17:53 remaining before BC tied it at 52-all with 5:49 left. The Irish then scored the next six points, but BC answered with four points from Aligbe and Zackery's three-point play before Mason Madsen’s jumper gave the Eagles the lead for good.

On Saturday, Boston College hosts No. 16 Duke and Notre Dame plays at North Carolina.

