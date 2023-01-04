Read full article on original website
Boys Junior Varsity Falls to Perkins 56-20
The Sailors junior varsity team hosted the Perkins Pirates Thursday evening, and the Pirates used a balanced scoring attack to defeat the Sailors 56-20. The Pirates were up early on the Sailors as they led by eight after the first quarter of play. They grew their lead to 19 at the break. The Pirates went on to outscore the Sailors 26-9 in the second half to grab the victory.
Boys Varsity Basketball Falls to Perkins 65-56
The Sailors hosted one of the top teams in the SBC Thursday evening in the Perkins Pirates. The Sailors put together one of their best games of the year against a very solid Pirates basketball team, but fell short by a final of 65-56. From the opening tip the Pirates...
Girls Varsity Swimming placed 3rd overall at Port Clinton High School
Girls Varsity Swim team traveled to Port Clinton High School Tuesday January 3rd to compete against Port Clinton, Clyde, Tiffin Columbia , and Edison. The Lady Sailors faced some tough competition and a great effort was put in by all swimmers. Scoring for the Sailors were Aubrey Pall placing 5th in the 500 Free and Meagan Rini took 4th in both the 200 IM and 100 Fly. Vermilion placed 3rd overall. Next meet in Saturday January 7th at Danbury Hight School. Go Sailors!
