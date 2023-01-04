The Sailors junior varsity team hosted the Perkins Pirates Thursday evening, and the Pirates used a balanced scoring attack to defeat the Sailors 56-20. The Pirates were up early on the Sailors as they led by eight after the first quarter of play. They grew their lead to 19 at the break. The Pirates went on to outscore the Sailors 26-9 in the second half to grab the victory.

SANDUSKY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO