Boys Junior Varsity Falls to Perkins 56-20
The Sailors junior varsity team hosted the Perkins Pirates Thursday evening, and the Pirates used a balanced scoring attack to defeat the Sailors 56-20. The Pirates were up early on the Sailors as they led by eight after the first quarter of play. They grew their lead to 19 at the break. The Pirates went on to outscore the Sailors 26-9 in the second half to grab the victory.
Boys Varsity Basketball Falls to Perkins 65-56
The Sailors hosted one of the top teams in the SBC Thursday evening in the Perkins Pirates. The Sailors put together one of their best games of the year against a very solid Pirates basketball team, but fell short by a final of 65-56. From the opening tip the Pirates...
Boys Freshman Basketball Falls to Perkins 33-16
The Sailors freshman basketball team return to action for the first time since December 22nd, as they hosted the Perkins Pirates. The Pirates used a big third quarter to knock off the Sailors 33-16. After a slow start the Sailors picked things up on both ends of the court. The...
Boys Varsity Swimming finishes 2nd place at Port Clinton High School
Boys Varsity Swim team traveled to Port Clinton High School Tuesday January 3rd to compete against Port Clinton, Clyde, Tiffin Columbia , and Edison. The Boys placed 2nd overall. Scoring in their individual events were Joe Schaub, Cole Rini, Joseph Webb, and Bryson Dean. The Relay team of Connor Morrow, Stephen Tang, Collin Trimble, and Joe Schaub took 2nd in the Boys 400 Freestyle Relay and the relay of Byrson Dean, Franky Lian, Joseph Webb, and Cole Rini took second in both the 200 Medley Relay and the 200 Freestyle Relay. Next meet is Saturday January 7th at Danbury High School. Swim fast Sailors!
