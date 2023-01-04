ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox9.com

Minneapolis snow emergency day 2, side streets remain messy

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - As Minneapolis enters the second day of the delayed snow emergency following a storm that saw snow totals surpass 14 inches, side streets remain messy. Day two of the snow emergency means no parking starting at 8 a.m. on the even side of the street on both sides of all parkways.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Snow plow buries vehicles in Minneapolis after heavy snow

FOX 9's Bill Keller captured a video Wednesday morning of a snow plow burying vehicles in Minneapolis. The city did not declare a snow emergency Tuesday, leaving residents to shovel out. The city's snow emergency was declared Wednesday morning, going into effect in the evening.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

What Do I Do When My Mailbox Gets Hit By A Snow Plow In Minnesota?

Well, it finally happened to me, my mailbox got clobbered by the plow. Luckily I hadn't buried my mailbox yet, and I was able to salvage it and get it back up, but it made me think what should I do? Do I need to report it, am I sure it was the plow and NOT the snow being pushed off the road that took out my mailbox? I did a little web sleuthing and here is what I found, in case it happens to you.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Minnesota weather: Huge January snowstorm among the largest on record for Twin Cities

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Another large storm rolled across Minnesota and Wisconsin this week, dropping more than 6 inches of snow on much of the area, but many spots in the Twin Cities received around or over a foot. Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport received just shy of 15 inches over the three calendar days, which ranks it as one of the largest snowstorms for the metro dating back to 1884.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Minneapolis, St. Paul declare snow emergencies Wednesday

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - As the Twin Cities again gets pummeled with its second round of snow, St. Paul and Minneapolis have declared a snow emergency, enforcing parking restrictions along with other cities. The City of St. Paul's snow emergency means from 9 p.m. on Wednesday until 8...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
hot967.fm

Airlines Offering Waivers For Upcoming MSP Flights

(Minneapolis, MN) — Another winter storm is threatening to cause travel disruptions at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport this week. Several airlines are issuing waivers for passengers with upcoming flights. American and Delta will waive change fees for people scheduled to fly today through January 4th. Meanwhile, Jet Blue, United, and Sun County Airlines have rebooking options available for passengers scheduled to fly today or tomorrow.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Minnesota weather: Putting this January snowstorm into perspective

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - It's been a snowy start to the year. This week's snowstorm marks just the seventh time since 1872 the Twin Cities has seen a two-day snowstorm accumulate more than 10 inches in January. The snow depth at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport has increased from 10 inches...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Airlines issue travel waivers ahead of Midwest winter storm

MINNEAPOLIS — It's not just a case of déjà vu – airlines really are gearing up for another round of winter weather that could snarl travel across the Midwest. Just a few weeks after a monster storm impacted holiday travel plans for passengers around the country, and days after Southwest Airlines finally resumed close to normal operations following days of delays and cancellations, multiple airlines have started issuing travel waivers for passengers with upcoming flights.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
106.9 KROC

[WATCH] Scary Moment Semi Truck Jackknifes on Minnesota Highway

Snowy and icy conditions have been widespread across Minnesota and a traffic camera just caught the scary moment a semi-truck jackknifed on a busy highway recently. If you've lived in Minnesota for any length of time, you're used to dealing with ice and snow on our roads and highways, right? Heck, here in the Land of 10,000 (Frozen and Snow-Covered) Lakes, Old Man Winter can send us snowflakes pretty much anytime from October through May.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Minnesota man on shoulder after driving into a ditch fatally hit by pickup driver

CLEARWATER, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man who was standing on the shoulder of a highway after his car went into the ditch was killed when a pickup truck driver hit and killed him. The Minnesota State Patrol's report says around 7:18 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3, a 36-year-old from Maple Lake was standing on the right shoulder of Highway 24 near Clearwater in Wright County after his car went into the ditch.
MAPLE LAKE, MN
CBS Minnesota

After Rose Parade glory, flights carrying Rosemount High School's marching band get diverted

ROSEMOUNT, Minn. – On Tuesday night, there was a "full ground stop" at MSP at about 6:30 p.m., after another plane landing from Cabo San Lucas slid 30 feet off the taxi way into a snow bank.This temporary closure caused several evening flights to divert, including two planes carrying the Rosemount High School Marching Band.Two-hundred-and-thirty-four students and their staff were on their way home after performing in the Tournament of Roses Parade in California, which was an unforgettable moment for them to be one of 15 bands participating, and the only one from Minnesota."To see all those people there, knowing...
ROSEMOUNT, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy