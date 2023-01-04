Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jet Slides Off End Of Taxiway Amid Icy Conditions At Minnesota Airport
147 passengers were on board at the time.
fox9.com
Ground stop at MSP Airport now lifted after heavy snow and ice Tuesday
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A ground stop that was ordered at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport Tuesday afternoon amid heavy snow falling across the region has been lifted. The FAA issued a ground stop from 1:10 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday, noting the probability it is extended is 30-60%. FOX...
fox9.com
Minneapolis snow emergency day 2, side streets remain messy
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - As Minneapolis enters the second day of the delayed snow emergency following a storm that saw snow totals surpass 14 inches, side streets remain messy. Day two of the snow emergency means no parking starting at 8 a.m. on the even side of the street on both sides of all parkways.
fox9.com
Stuck plane at MSP Airport during snowy night
It appears a plane coming from Mexico slid off a runway at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport Tuesday evening, which has led to an emergency response.
fox9.com
Snow plow buries vehicles in Minneapolis after heavy snow
FOX 9's Bill Keller captured a video Wednesday morning of a snow plow burying vehicles in Minneapolis. The city did not declare a snow emergency Tuesday, leaving residents to shovel out. The city's snow emergency was declared Wednesday morning, going into effect in the evening.
Minnesota Airline Just Named Best in Country For On-Time Flights
Good news if you're flying on the biggest airline serving Minnesota: it's now ranked as the number-one airline in the country for on-time flights. It's the largest airline in Minnesota-- and it's now #1 for on-time flights. That's the word this week about Delta Airlines, which was just ranked as...
What Do I Do When My Mailbox Gets Hit By A Snow Plow In Minnesota?
Well, it finally happened to me, my mailbox got clobbered by the plow. Luckily I hadn't buried my mailbox yet, and I was able to salvage it and get it back up, but it made me think what should I do? Do I need to report it, am I sure it was the plow and NOT the snow being pushed off the road that took out my mailbox? I did a little web sleuthing and here is what I found, in case it happens to you.
fox9.com
Snow covered streets in Minneapolis Wednesday morning
The City of Minneapolis did not declare a snow emergency with this two-day storm, which is good news for those who may have gotten towed. But it will lead to many having to dig out their vehicles after snowplows plowed them in.
fox9.com
Minneapolis passes on snow emergency, leading residents to dig out Wednesday
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Grab your shovels. The City of Minneapolis did not declare a snow emergency with this two-day storm, which is good news for those who may have gotten towed. But it will lead to many having to dig out their vehicles after snowplows plowed them in. FOX...
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: Huge January snowstorm among the largest on record for Twin Cities
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Another large storm rolled across Minnesota and Wisconsin this week, dropping more than 6 inches of snow on much of the area, but many spots in the Twin Cities received around or over a foot. Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport received just shy of 15 inches over the three calendar days, which ranks it as one of the largest snowstorms for the metro dating back to 1884.
fox9.com
Minneapolis, St. Paul declare snow emergencies Wednesday
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - As the Twin Cities again gets pummeled with its second round of snow, St. Paul and Minneapolis have declared a snow emergency, enforcing parking restrictions along with other cities. The City of St. Paul's snow emergency means from 9 p.m. on Wednesday until 8...
hot967.fm
Airlines Offering Waivers For Upcoming MSP Flights
(Minneapolis, MN) — Another winter storm is threatening to cause travel disruptions at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport this week. Several airlines are issuing waivers for passengers with upcoming flights. American and Delta will waive change fees for people scheduled to fly today through January 4th. Meanwhile, Jet Blue, United, and Sun County Airlines have rebooking options available for passengers scheduled to fly today or tomorrow.
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: Putting this January snowstorm into perspective
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - It's been a snowy start to the year. This week's snowstorm marks just the seventh time since 1872 the Twin Cities has seen a two-day snowstorm accumulate more than 10 inches in January. The snow depth at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport has increased from 10 inches...
Airlines issue travel waivers ahead of Midwest winter storm
MINNEAPOLIS — It's not just a case of déjà vu – airlines really are gearing up for another round of winter weather that could snarl travel across the Midwest. Just a few weeks after a monster storm impacted holiday travel plans for passengers around the country, and days after Southwest Airlines finally resumed close to normal operations following days of delays and cancellations, multiple airlines have started issuing travel waivers for passengers with upcoming flights.
Metro area businesses announce weather-related closures to keep employees, customers safe
HOPKINS, Minn. — As a foot or more of snow piles up across the metro, businesses like Amy's Cupcake Shoppe in Hopkins put out a message on Facebook for customers, saying it was closing early due to weather. "We're supposed to be open until 6 p.m., but because of...
[WATCH] Scary Moment Semi Truck Jackknifes on Minnesota Highway
Snowy and icy conditions have been widespread across Minnesota and a traffic camera just caught the scary moment a semi-truck jackknifed on a busy highway recently. If you've lived in Minnesota for any length of time, you're used to dealing with ice and snow on our roads and highways, right? Heck, here in the Land of 10,000 (Frozen and Snow-Covered) Lakes, Old Man Winter can send us snowflakes pretty much anytime from October through May.
fox9.com
Minnesota drivers hand-shovel Highway 100 to clear traffic jam
Best video of the snowy day! Minnesota drivers came together with shovels to clear snow from the on-ramp to Highway 100 at Excelsior Blvd in St. Louis Park.
fox9.com
Minnesota man on shoulder after driving into a ditch fatally hit by pickup driver
CLEARWATER, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man who was standing on the shoulder of a highway after his car went into the ditch was killed when a pickup truck driver hit and killed him. The Minnesota State Patrol's report says around 7:18 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3, a 36-year-old from Maple Lake was standing on the right shoulder of Highway 24 near Clearwater in Wright County after his car went into the ditch.
CBS News
NEXT Weather Alert: Drawn-out snow storm could leave metro with 8-10 inches by Thursday
MINNEAPOLIS -- More rounds of shoveling and plowing are in store for many Minnesotans this week. The Twin Cities were downgraded Tuesday night from a Winter Storm Warning to a Winter Weather Advisory. Southwestern Minnesota will also be downgraded at midnight Wednesday. The advisory mainly warns of poor road conditions and possible blowing snow.
After Rose Parade glory, flights carrying Rosemount High School's marching band get diverted
ROSEMOUNT, Minn. – On Tuesday night, there was a "full ground stop" at MSP at about 6:30 p.m., after another plane landing from Cabo San Lucas slid 30 feet off the taxi way into a snow bank.This temporary closure caused several evening flights to divert, including two planes carrying the Rosemount High School Marching Band.Two-hundred-and-thirty-four students and their staff were on their way home after performing in the Tournament of Roses Parade in California, which was an unforgettable moment for them to be one of 15 bands participating, and the only one from Minnesota."To see all those people there, knowing...
