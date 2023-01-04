ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Blocking San Francisco's ‘sitting and sleeping laws' defies logic, city attorney says

By Amy Larson
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mxSvH_0k2bjWyG00

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — City Attorney David Chiu filed a motion Tuesday seeking clarification on a judge's order that barred San Francisco from enforcing “sitting, lying, and sleeping laws” against unsheltered people.

Judge Donna Ryu’s ruling was made on December 23 in response to a lawsuit, Coalition on Homelessness v. City and County of San Francisco , filed in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California.

Critics of Judge Ryu’s order say they anticipate San Francisco will soon become a “tent city.”

An estimated 8,000 people live on the city’s streets, according to the lawsuit.

Ryu’s order prohibits San Francisco from threatening to enforce certain laws against “involuntarily homeless individuals” as long as the number of people experiencing homelessness exceeds the number of available shelter beds.

“However, whether the court meant ‘involuntarily homeless individuals’ to include all people in San Francisco who are experiencing homelessness is in contention, and is what the city is seeking clarification on,” Chiu’s office wrote.

San Francisco supervisors pushing to open ‘safe' drug consumption sites

In addition to the practical implications, Judge Ryu's order potentially conflicts with another federal court order that the city is subject to, Hastings College of the Law v. City and County of San Francisco . In that case, the court mandated San Francisco to conduct enhanced enforcement in the Tenderloin neighborhood against individuals who have refused shelter offers.

The judge’s order “defies logic,” the city attorney asserted. Chiu added, “Without clarification, the court's order puts San Francisco in an impossible situation, practically and legally.”

“It defies logic to require that San Francisco have shelter for all persons experiencing homelessness before San Francisco may enforce these laws against any one person, even after that individual has refused adequate shelter. It would take years and an additional $1.45 billion to build the required shelter beds and provide homeless services,” Chiu wrote.

San Francisco should be allowed to balance both addressing homelessness with services and shelters, while also maintaining “healthy and safe streets,” the city attorney asserted.

Chiu pointed out San Francisco’s history of making heavy investments for supporting unsheltered people with housing options.

“San Francisco has invested more in permanent supportive housing and homelessness than any other city in the western United States. The city engages, shelters, and houses tens of thousands of people each year. City employees work diligently to provide services and shelter to people experiencing homeless to help alleviate what has become a nationwide, intractable problem. The city will continue to offer services and shelter and is committed to addressing our homelessness crisis for the good of all San Franciscans,” Chiu said.

Coalition-on-Homelessness-v-City-and-County-of-San-Francisco Download

Currently, one federal court order limits the city's enforcement, and another federal court order mandates enhanced enforcement. These two orders cannot exist harmoniously without further clarification, the city attorney stated.

Last month, the Coalition on Homelessness cheered the judge’s decision to grant an emergency order against the city for “criminalizing homelessness.”

The coalition argues that the city’s current homeless crisis was created by the city’s failure to build affordable housing for decades.

Homeless advocates wrote, “The Court recognized that San Francisco has effectively closed its shelter system — even while there are hundreds of people currently on the waitlist. The city suggested that all unhoused people engage in drug sales, that their belongings create health hazards, and that they refuse to accept shelter when it is offered. The court flatly rejected these allegations.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 9

I
1d ago

I’m certain the judge has a big enough property he should invite the homeless to sit & lie at his house or her house 🏠…….. Only because she cares…….. So, easy to make decisions especially when it doesn’t effect you

Reply
7
happy tam
1d ago

all homeless in san francisco needs to prove that they are san francisco residents in order to receive housing. non residents needs to be deported to that judge's house.

Reply(1)
5
I
1d ago

Since the judge cares so much let the homeless sit & lie at their house

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Francisco Examiner

San Francisco asks judge to define 'involuntarily homeless'

The City has asked a judge to clarify her ruling that places constraints on sweeps of homeless encampments. A federal court ruling issued last month sparked questions about exactly what San Francisco must offer the homeless before citing them for behaviors like camping on a city sidewalk. In a motion filed Tuesday, The City asked U.S. District Court Judge Donna Ryu to define what makes a person “involuntarily homeless,” and...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Vibe

Twitter Sued For Failing To Pay Rent On San Francisco Office

Twitter is being sued for not paying their rent. According to CNN, the Blue Bird application is being sued after the company failed to pay rental fees for one of its San Francisco office spaces on 650 California Street. The legal document filed last week in California Superior Court in SF states that the social media company missed a rent payment of $136,260. The controversial company’s missed payment prompted the landlord to issue Elon Musk and his new business a notice on Dec. 16, granting them five days to pay the money or “risk falling into default.”More from VIBE.comElon Musk To...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
beyondchron.org

Why San Francisco Must Appeal Misguided Homeless Ruling

Should San Francisco allow people who reject shelter to pitch tents in residential neighborhoods? Does solving homelessness mandate a constitutional right to camp?. U.S. Magistrate Donna Ryu’s December 23, 2022 order says precisely that. In a case brought by seven unhoused individuals and the Coalition on Homelessness against the City and County of San Francisco, Ryu’s preliminary injunction prevents the city from clearing encampments even if shelter is offered to all campers.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
beyondchron.org

San Francisco Must Close Drug Markets in 2023

How’s this for a New Year’s Resolution for San Francisco in 2023: the city comes together to close open air drug markets. We’ve had plenty of strong talk but drug markets remain pervasive. Consider:. In December 2021 Tenderloin families met with Mayor Breed and urged her to...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

Public Safety Debate Continues Among Asian Americans

It took two months for Greg Chew to gather the courage to walk down the street where he was violently assaulted. While his physical injuries had healed, the mental trauma lingered. “It has haunted me at night and still does,” Chew said about the early August attack in SoMa that...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
californiaglobe.com

Oakland NAACP Demands Manual Recount in Mayor’s Race

The Oakland NAACP is demanding a manual recount in the Mayor’s race “due to a razor-thin margin of victory of 677 votes, an unusually high number of disqualified votes, and widespread confusion surrounding ranked-choice voting (RCV).”. This comes on the heels of the Alameda County Registrar of Voters’...
KRON4 News

Bay Area storm updates: Flood advisories issued, thousands without power

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — At least two deaths are being connected to Wednesday night’s storm and thousands of Bay Area residents are without power this morning. Heavy rain, downed trees, flooding and road closures impacted the Bay Area Wednesday and more heavy rain is forecast today. Follow our blog for the latest live storm updates. […]
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

60K+
Followers
18K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy