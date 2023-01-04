Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Arby’s Restaurant Operator In South Carolina Fined By The Department of Labor For Child Labor ViolationsMadocColumbia, SC
Meet a Creature from Where the Wild Things Are at the South Carolina State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ColumbiaTed RiversColumbia, SC
4 Amazing Seafood Restaurants in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
This Huge Thrift Shop in South Carolina is a Must-VisitJoe MertensColumbia, SC
Related
Boys’ HS basketball rewind: Hough stuns West Charlotte, and adding star player soon
Spurred by big night from Rashad McCormick, the Huskies pulled away from West Charlotte in the fourth quarter
Georgetown sets Big East losing-streak record after loss to Villanova
WASHINGTON — Caleb Daniels made six 3-pointers and scored 20 points, Brandon Slater added 14 points and Villanova beat Georgetown 73-57 on Wednesday night to extend the Hoyas’ regular-season conference losing streak to 25 games. The Georgetown loss broke a tie with DePaul for the longest regular-season losing streak in Big East Conference history. The Hoyas went 0-19 in the conference last season while going 6-25 overall, including a 21-game losing streak. The Hoyas also lost their final regular-season Big East game in 2020-21, before going on a surprising four-game run at Madison Square Garden in New York to claim the...
Porterville Recorder
Lindenwood (Mo.) 67, UALR 62
LINDENWOOD (MO.) (7-9) Burrell 1-4 2-2 4, Ware 0-0 0-0 0, Caldwell 3-11 2-3 9, Childs 7-14 8-8 23, Tracey 0-2 1-2 1, Cole 8-10 0-1 21, Trimble 0-2 0-0 0, Lemovou 3-3 0-0 6, Williams 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 23-47 13-16 67. UALR (5-11) Beljan 5-7 1-2 11, Gardner...
Porterville Recorder
NEVADA 80, COLORADO STATE 69
Percentages: FG .490, FT .692. 3-Point Goals: 10-28, .357 (Palmer 2-3, Lake 2-5, Jackson 1-1, Moors 1-1, Cartier 1-2, Stevens 1-4, Tonje 1-5, Rivera 1-6, Hebb 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Moors, Tonje). Turnovers: 15 (Tonje 4, Cartier 3, Rivera 2, Hebb, Jackson, Lake, Moors,...
Porterville Recorder
Atlanta 120, Sacramento 117
ATLANTA (120) Collins 7-11 6-6 22, Hunter 9-17 2-3 22, Okongwu 3-5 2-2 8, D.Murray 8-17 4-4 21, Young 7-12 6-7 21, Griffin 2-6 0-0 5, Johnson 1-1 0-0 2, Kaminsky 0-0 0-0 0, A.Holiday 1-2 0-0 2, Bogdanovic 7-13 0-0 17. Totals 45-84 20-22 120. SACRAMENTO (117) Barnes 7-15...
247Sports
How to Watch: Duke vs NC State on Wednesday
It's the first game of the calendar year 2023 for the Blue Devils as they look to continue momentum gained by the team's 86-67 win over Florida State on New Year's Eve. While the return of sick players Dariq Whitehead and Dereck Lively were the big stories going in to that game, the storylines going in to this game against the Wolfpack will be whether some of Duke's bench players have earned a starting spot like Jaylen Blakes did with his play. Ryan Young put up 20 points and 12 rebounds in the game and Whitehead scored a career-high 16 in a reserve role as the team put up 46 bench points (most in an ACC game since 2005). Having a lot of depth on a team is something that would make any coach happy, but Jon Scheyer will have to figure out the right combination of players to continue racking up wins in what looks to be a competitive ACC.
Porterville Recorder
Perrott-Hunt leads South Dakota against North Dakota
South Dakota Coyotes (7-8, 2-1 Summit) at North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (6-9, 0-2 Summit) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: North Dakota -3; over/under is 138.5. BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota faces the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks after Kruz Perrott-Hunt scored 30 points in South Dakota's 80-63 win against the Western Illinois Leathernecks. The...
Porterville Recorder
L.A. Lakers 112, Miami 109
Percentages: FG .453, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 8-29, .276 (Butler 2-5, Oladipo 2-6, Martin 1-2, Lowry 1-4, Herro 1-5, Strus 1-6, Vincent 0-1). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Adebayo 3, Dedmon). Turnovers: 13 (Herro 4, Oladipo 3, Adebayo 2, Butler 2, Dedmon, O.Robinson). Steals: 9 (Butler...
Porterville Recorder
FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON 76, ST. FRANCIS (BKN) 57
Percentages: FG .500, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 7-15, .467 (Almonor 6-7, Munden 1-1, Emanuel 0-2, Singleton 0-2, Roberts 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Turnovers: 8 (Almonor 2, Roberts 2, Singleton 2, Lamaute, Moore). Steals: 7 (Moore 3, Lamaute 2, Almonor, Roberts). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. ST. FRANCIS (NY)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS.
Davis, Bacot combine for 48; UNC beats Wake Forest 88-79
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — RJ Davis scored 22 of hit 27 points in the second half and Armando Bacot had 21 points, nine rebounds and five assists to help North Carolina beat Wake Forest 88-79 Wednesday night in a back-and-forth game that featured nine ties and 20 lead changes.
Loyer’s 3 lifts No. 1 Purdue 71-69 over No. 24 Ohio State
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Fletcher Loyer made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 11 seconds left and No. 1 Purdue bounced back from its first loss of the season with a 71-69 victory over No. 24 Ohio State on Thursday night. The Boilermakers (14-1, 3-1 Big Ten) trailed 69-66 with 41...
FOX Sports
Hien and Furman host Citadel
Citadel Bulldogs (6-8, 1-1 SoCon) at Furman Paladins (10-5, 1-1 SoCon) BOTTOM LINE: Furman faces the Citadel Bulldogs after Garrett Hien scored 20 points in Furman's 79-67 loss to the Western Carolina Catamounts. The Paladins have gone 8-1 at home. Furman is fifth in college basketball with 19.5 assists per...
Condensed Game: NC State 84, Duke 60
NC State (12-4, 2-3 ACC) secured a much-needed 84-60 blowout conference win over rival Duke Wednesday night. Standout sophomore guard Terquavion Smith led the way with 24 points, including 4-of-8 from three-point range, while fellow guard Jarkel Joiner added 21 points on 5-of-10 from downtown, nine assists, six rebounds and two steals. State also got a huge game from D.J. Burns, who finished with 18 points on 7-of-10 shooting from the field in just 16 minutes. Senior guard Casey Morsell also had a team-high nine rebounds.
Porterville Recorder
Gilgeous-Alexander leads Oklahoma City into matchup with Washington
Washington Wizards (17-22, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (16-22, 13th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads Oklahoma City into a matchup against Washington. He ranks fourth in the league averaging 30.9 points per game. The Thunder have gone 11-9 at home. Oklahoma City...
Porterville Recorder
Houston hosts Utah, aims to end home skid
Utah Jazz (19-21, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (10-28, 15th in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Rockets -6; over/under is 232.5. BOTTOM LINE: Houston is looking to stop its seven-game home skid with a victory over Utah. The Rockets are 5-20 in conference matchups. Houston...
Porterville Recorder
Charlotte faces Milwaukee on 3-game slide
Charlotte Hornets (10-29, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (25-13, second in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte looks to stop its three-game losing streak with a victory against Milwaukee. The Bucks have gone 13-9 against Eastern Conference teams. Milwaukee is eighth in the Eastern Conference scoring 112.5...
Porterville Recorder
Jaguars welcome Titans for 'all the marbles' after 2-6 start
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Pederson saw this coming. No, really. Pederson first started telling his players they would have a chance to make the postseason in early November, after a five-game losing streak dropped them to 2-6 and left them four games behind the Titans in the loss column.
Comments / 0