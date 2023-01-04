ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

New York Post

Georgetown sets Big East losing-streak record after loss to Villanova

WASHINGTON — Caleb Daniels made six 3-pointers and scored 20 points, Brandon Slater added 14 points and Villanova beat Georgetown 73-57 on Wednesday night to extend the Hoyas’ regular-season conference losing streak to 25 games. The Georgetown loss broke a tie with DePaul for the longest regular-season losing streak in Big East Conference history. The Hoyas went 0-19 in the conference last season while going 6-25 overall, including a 21-game losing streak. The Hoyas also lost their final regular-season Big East game in 2020-21, before going on a surprising four-game run at Madison Square Garden in New York to claim the...
WASHINGTON, DC
Porterville Recorder

Lindenwood (Mo.) 67, UALR 62

LINDENWOOD (MO.) (7-9) Burrell 1-4 2-2 4, Ware 0-0 0-0 0, Caldwell 3-11 2-3 9, Childs 7-14 8-8 23, Tracey 0-2 1-2 1, Cole 8-10 0-1 21, Trimble 0-2 0-0 0, Lemovou 3-3 0-0 6, Williams 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 23-47 13-16 67. UALR (5-11) Beljan 5-7 1-2 11, Gardner...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Porterville Recorder

NEVADA 80, COLORADO STATE 69

Percentages: FG .490, FT .692. 3-Point Goals: 10-28, .357 (Palmer 2-3, Lake 2-5, Jackson 1-1, Moors 1-1, Cartier 1-2, Stevens 1-4, Tonje 1-5, Rivera 1-6, Hebb 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Moors, Tonje). Turnovers: 15 (Tonje 4, Cartier 3, Rivera 2, Hebb, Jackson, Lake, Moors,...
FORT COLLINS, CO
Porterville Recorder

Atlanta 120, Sacramento 117

ATLANTA (120) Collins 7-11 6-6 22, Hunter 9-17 2-3 22, Okongwu 3-5 2-2 8, D.Murray 8-17 4-4 21, Young 7-12 6-7 21, Griffin 2-6 0-0 5, Johnson 1-1 0-0 2, Kaminsky 0-0 0-0 0, A.Holiday 1-2 0-0 2, Bogdanovic 7-13 0-0 17. Totals 45-84 20-22 120. SACRAMENTO (117) Barnes 7-15...
ATLANTA, GA
247Sports

How to Watch: Duke vs NC State on Wednesday

It's the first game of the calendar year 2023 for the Blue Devils as they look to continue momentum gained by the team's 86-67 win over Florida State on New Year's Eve. While the return of sick players Dariq Whitehead and Dereck Lively were the big stories going in to that game, the storylines going in to this game against the Wolfpack will be whether some of Duke's bench players have earned a starting spot like Jaylen Blakes did with his play. Ryan Young put up 20 points and 12 rebounds in the game and Whitehead scored a career-high 16 in a reserve role as the team put up 46 bench points (most in an ACC game since 2005). Having a lot of depth on a team is something that would make any coach happy, but Jon Scheyer will have to figure out the right combination of players to continue racking up wins in what looks to be a competitive ACC.
DURHAM, NC
Porterville Recorder

Perrott-Hunt leads South Dakota against North Dakota

South Dakota Coyotes (7-8, 2-1 Summit) at North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (6-9, 0-2 Summit) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: North Dakota -3; over/under is 138.5. BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota faces the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks after Kruz Perrott-Hunt scored 30 points in South Dakota's 80-63 win against the Western Illinois Leathernecks. The...
VERMILLION, SD
Porterville Recorder

L.A. Lakers 112, Miami 109

Percentages: FG .453, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 8-29, .276 (Butler 2-5, Oladipo 2-6, Martin 1-2, Lowry 1-4, Herro 1-5, Strus 1-6, Vincent 0-1). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Adebayo 3, Dedmon). Turnovers: 13 (Herro 4, Oladipo 3, Adebayo 2, Butler 2, Dedmon, O.Robinson). Steals: 9 (Butler...
Porterville Recorder

FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON 76, ST. FRANCIS (BKN) 57

Percentages: FG .500, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 7-15, .467 (Almonor 6-7, Munden 1-1, Emanuel 0-2, Singleton 0-2, Roberts 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Turnovers: 8 (Almonor 2, Roberts 2, Singleton 2, Lamaute, Moore). Steals: 7 (Moore 3, Lamaute 2, Almonor, Roberts). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. ST. FRANCIS (NY)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS.
HACKENSACK, NJ
FOX Sports

Hien and Furman host Citadel

Citadel Bulldogs (6-8, 1-1 SoCon) at Furman Paladins (10-5, 1-1 SoCon) BOTTOM LINE: Furman faces the Citadel Bulldogs after Garrett Hien scored 20 points in Furman's 79-67 loss to the Western Carolina Catamounts. The Paladins have gone 8-1 at home. Furman is fifth in college basketball with 19.5 assists per...
GREENVILLE, SC
247Sports

Condensed Game: NC State 84, Duke 60

NC State (12-4, 2-3 ACC) secured a much-needed 84-60 blowout conference win over rival Duke Wednesday night. Standout sophomore guard Terquavion Smith led the way with 24 points, including 4-of-8 from three-point range, while fellow guard Jarkel Joiner added 21 points on 5-of-10 from downtown, nine assists, six rebounds and two steals. State also got a huge game from D.J. Burns, who finished with 18 points on 7-of-10 shooting from the field in just 16 minutes. Senior guard Casey Morsell also had a team-high nine rebounds.
RALEIGH, NC
Porterville Recorder

Gilgeous-Alexander leads Oklahoma City into matchup with Washington

Washington Wizards (17-22, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (16-22, 13th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads Oklahoma City into a matchup against Washington. He ranks fourth in the league averaging 30.9 points per game. The Thunder have gone 11-9 at home. Oklahoma City...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Porterville Recorder

Houston hosts Utah, aims to end home skid

Utah Jazz (19-21, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (10-28, 15th in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Rockets -6; over/under is 232.5. BOTTOM LINE: Houston is looking to stop its seven-game home skid with a victory over Utah. The Rockets are 5-20 in conference matchups. Houston...
HOUSTON, TX
Porterville Recorder

Charlotte faces Milwaukee on 3-game slide

Charlotte Hornets (10-29, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (25-13, second in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte looks to stop its three-game losing streak with a victory against Milwaukee. The Bucks have gone 13-9 against Eastern Conference teams. Milwaukee is eighth in the Eastern Conference scoring 112.5...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Porterville Recorder

Jaguars welcome Titans for 'all the marbles' after 2-6 start

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Pederson saw this coming. No, really. Pederson first started telling his players they would have a chance to make the postseason in early November, after a five-game losing streak dropped them to 2-6 and left them four games behind the Titans in the loss column.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

