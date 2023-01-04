ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calhoun County, SC

abccolumbia.com

City of Columbia introduces SHINE home improvement program, seeking contractors

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — The City of Columbia’s Community Development Department is introducing a new home improvement program called SHINE, or Single-family Housing Improvements for Neighborhood Enhancement. According to the City’s Program Manager of Housing Delores Shabazz, SHINE is a tiered program, funded by the US Department of...
COLUMBIA, SC
Soda City Biz WIRE

Columbia Accounting Firm Makes a Difference in the Midlands

COLUMBIA— This holiday season the Columbia office of Mauldin & Jenkins, LLC participated in the Families Helping Families holiday assistance program, an initiative launched by the nonprofit Palmetto Project and WIS-News 10 in the Midlands. Families Helping Families provides assistance to more than 3,600 families in need of food,...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Colorado-based management company for Colony Apartments responds

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - About a third of the people living at the Colony Apartments in North Columbia still cannot return home, and tenants say property management, Monroe Group, has been unresponsive to their concerns. On Tuesday, December 27, tenants told Columbia Police that they had spent several days without...
COLUMBIA, SC
southcarolinapublicradio.org

“B” is for Barnwell County

“B” is for Barnwell County (548 square miles; 2020 population 20,589). Barnwell District, now Barnwell County, was created in 1798 from the area formerly known as Winton County. Located at the southwestern edge of South Carolina, the district originally encompassed 1,440 square miles but lost most of its territory to the creation of Aiken, Bamberg, and Allendale Counties. The district was named for a colonial military hero, John Barnwell. For its first 150 years, the county’s economy had an agricultural base. In 1950 with the creation of the Savannah River Site, the western third of the county, including most of its frontage on the Savannah River, was taken over by the federal facility. For much of the twentieth century Barnwell County was known for its powerful political leaders, which critics dubbed the “Barnwell Ring.”
BARNWELL COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: CPR Training with Nurses Unlimited

New Community Health Improvement Plan coming to Orangeburg, Calhoun, and Bamberg Counties. New Community Health Improvement Plan coming to Orangeburg, Calhoun, and Bamberg Counties. Weaver encourages task force to ‘think big, think bold’ to address SC teacher shortage. Updated: 4 hours ago. Weaver encourages task force to ‘think...
ORANGEBURG, SC
WIS-TV

City of Columbia announces MLK Day celebration plans

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Thursday the City of Columbia announced plans for its Martin Luther King Jr. Dr celebration. The 35th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Ceremony is scheduled for Jan. 16 at 4 p.m. The event will take place at MLK Park, 2300 Green St. Notice a spelling...
COLUMBIA, SC
thepeoplesentinel.com

Land of Scrubs opens in Barnwell

Steven Fredette opened Land of Scrubs & Kids Wear in November 2022 to cater to the needs of essential workers in Barnwell County. The idea for the Main Street store came to Fredette after marrying a nurse and becoming privy to the needs of scrub-wearing professionals.
BARNWELL COUNTY, SC
wfxg.com

Augusta Commission denies rezoning request for South Augusta developments

Augusta, g.a (WFXG) - A SOUTH AUGUSTA NEIGHBORHOOD IS OVERJOYED, AFTER THE AUGUSTA COMMISSION DENIED PETITIONS That would have allowed two separate developments to be BUILT NEAR THEM. SINCE NOVEMBER, RESIDENTS WHO RESIDE NEAR WINDSOR SPRING AND RICHMOND H. ILLS HAVE BEEN COMING BEFORE THE COMMISSION IN HOPES OF PREVENTING...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Bus driver shortage puts special needs parents in quandary

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Public School District is offering incentives to entice new hires. We talked to a parent who describes struggling with inconsistent bus schedules because the district doesn’t have enough drivers. For Alysia Ritch’s daughter with Autism, riding the bus home from school has...
AIKEN, SC
iheart.com

Some South Carolina Counties See Increase In COVID Cases

(Columbia, SC) - Several South Carolina counties are seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases after the holidays. DHEC says numbers are up in Lexington, Kershaw, and Richland counties. Health officials say more cases are likely on the way and at-home tests are not being counted. Mask wearing and hand-washing are...
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
wfxg.com

Salley Pavilion in Aiken County collapses, police say

SALLEY, S.C. (WFXG) - As severe weather continues to move through the CSRA damage reports also continue to pour in. According to the Aiken County Sheriff's Office, the Salley Pavilion has collapsed. The pavilion is located on Depot Street SE in Salley. No injuries have been reported. FOX54 has a...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC

