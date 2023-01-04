Read full article on original website
Related
abccolumbia.com
City of Columbia introduces SHINE home improvement program, seeking contractors
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — The City of Columbia’s Community Development Department is introducing a new home improvement program called SHINE, or Single-family Housing Improvements for Neighborhood Enhancement. According to the City’s Program Manager of Housing Delores Shabazz, SHINE is a tiered program, funded by the US Department of...
Company that had senior living center closed operates two facilities
COLUMBIA, S.C. — An assisted living facility in Columbia was suspended by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) just before New Year’s. Several elderly residents were displaced after the Reese’s Community Care Home lost its license after an emergency order by the state’s health agency.
Soda City Biz WIRE
Columbia Accounting Firm Makes a Difference in the Midlands
COLUMBIA— This holiday season the Columbia office of Mauldin & Jenkins, LLC participated in the Families Helping Families holiday assistance program, an initiative launched by the nonprofit Palmetto Project and WIS-News 10 in the Midlands. Families Helping Families provides assistance to more than 3,600 families in need of food,...
coladaily.com
DHEC issues emergency suspension order against Columbia assisted living facilities
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) issued an emergency suspension order against Reese's Community Care Home No.1 and No.2 after DHEH staff inspected the facilities Dec. 8, 9, and 12. It was determined that the community residential care facilities, commonly known as assisted living facilities, posed...
NEVER TOO LATE: 1973 Macedonia High Graduate Earns First-Time Degree From USC
Delores Whack, 67, is on a mission to prove that it's never too late to reach your goals. For her, that dream was to obtain a college degree for the very first time. The post NEVER TOO LATE: 1973 Macedonia High Graduate Earns First-Time Degree From USC appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Unveiling of historical marker on campus of the University of South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The University of South Carolina, the USC Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, and Historic Columbia will be dedicating a historical marker at the USC Horseshoe in honor of USC during reconstruction. The unveiling will take place on Friday, Jan. 13, at 10 a.m. on the...
crbjbizwire.com
AgentOwned Realty’s Summerville Main Street Office Welcomes Montrece Robinson
SUMMERVILLE, S.C.—Montrece Robinson has placed her license with AgentOwned Realty’s Summerville office at 141-A North Main Street. A native of Johns Island, SC, she is rooted in strong Christian values that have been passed on to her from her family. Robinson also holds a deep commitment to the...
WIS-TV
Colorado-based management company for Colony Apartments responds
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - About a third of the people living at the Colony Apartments in North Columbia still cannot return home, and tenants say property management, Monroe Group, has been unresponsive to their concerns. On Tuesday, December 27, tenants told Columbia Police that they had spent several days without...
wach.com
"It's heartbreaking for the community": Lexington County grocery store to close in a month
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A Lexington County grocery store is shutting its doors for good, after just two years. The owner of the Piggly Wiggly on Highway 378 says will the supermarket will close on February 5th. "I'm sad to see it go," said Daniel Bosket who works...
southcarolinapublicradio.org
“B” is for Barnwell County
“B” is for Barnwell County (548 square miles; 2020 population 20,589). Barnwell District, now Barnwell County, was created in 1798 from the area formerly known as Winton County. Located at the southwestern edge of South Carolina, the district originally encompassed 1,440 square miles but lost most of its territory to the creation of Aiken, Bamberg, and Allendale Counties. The district was named for a colonial military hero, John Barnwell. For its first 150 years, the county’s economy had an agricultural base. In 1950 with the creation of the Savannah River Site, the western third of the county, including most of its frontage on the Savannah River, was taken over by the federal facility. For much of the twentieth century Barnwell County was known for its powerful political leaders, which critics dubbed the “Barnwell Ring.”
WIS-TV
Retiring state superintendent Spearman shares her outlook on the future of education in SC
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A week from Wednesday, South Carolina public schools will be under new leadership in Columbia. Republican Ellen Weaver is set to become the next state superintendent, heading South Carolina’s largest state agency, with current superintendent Molly Spearman retiring after not seeking re-election for a third term last year.
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: CPR Training with Nurses Unlimited
New Community Health Improvement Plan coming to Orangeburg, Calhoun, and Bamberg Counties. New Community Health Improvement Plan coming to Orangeburg, Calhoun, and Bamberg Counties. Weaver encourages task force to ‘think big, think bold’ to address SC teacher shortage. Updated: 4 hours ago. Weaver encourages task force to ‘think...
WIS-TV
City of Columbia announces MLK Day celebration plans
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Thursday the City of Columbia announced plans for its Martin Luther King Jr. Dr celebration. The 35th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Ceremony is scheduled for Jan. 16 at 4 p.m. The event will take place at MLK Park, 2300 Green St. Notice a spelling...
thepeoplesentinel.com
Land of Scrubs opens in Barnwell
Steven Fredette opened Land of Scrubs & Kids Wear in November 2022 to cater to the needs of essential workers in Barnwell County. The idea for the Main Street store came to Fredette after marrying a nurse and becoming privy to the needs of scrub-wearing professionals.
wfxg.com
Augusta Commission denies rezoning request for South Augusta developments
Augusta, g.a (WFXG) - A SOUTH AUGUSTA NEIGHBORHOOD IS OVERJOYED, AFTER THE AUGUSTA COMMISSION DENIED PETITIONS That would have allowed two separate developments to be BUILT NEAR THEM. SINCE NOVEMBER, RESIDENTS WHO RESIDE NEAR WINDSOR SPRING AND RICHMOND H. ILLS HAVE BEEN COMING BEFORE THE COMMISSION IN HOPES OF PREVENTING...
WRDW-TV
Bus driver shortage puts special needs parents in quandary
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Public School District is offering incentives to entice new hires. We talked to a parent who describes struggling with inconsistent bus schedules because the district doesn’t have enough drivers. For Alysia Ritch’s daughter with Autism, riding the bus home from school has...
WYFF4.com
Restaurant operator in South Carolina violated child labor laws, US Department of Labor says
GREENVILLE, S.C. — What began as a child labor investigation at one Arby’s restaurant location in Laurens, expanded to include other restaurants operated by the same business operator, according to theU.S. Department of Labor. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) The department’s Wage and Hour Division...
Visitation hours return to Sumter Lee Regional Detention Facility after months-long pause
SUMTER, S.C. — Starting this week, visitation hours are back at the Sumter Lee Regional Detention Center after a nearly four month break. "It was great to be able to see him," Sandra Myers said about visiting her son. "You want to put your arms around him but you can’t 'cuz you’re speaking through a glass, but it’s better than nothing."
iheart.com
Some South Carolina Counties See Increase In COVID Cases
(Columbia, SC) - Several South Carolina counties are seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases after the holidays. DHEC says numbers are up in Lexington, Kershaw, and Richland counties. Health officials say more cases are likely on the way and at-home tests are not being counted. Mask wearing and hand-washing are...
wfxg.com
Salley Pavilion in Aiken County collapses, police say
SALLEY, S.C. (WFXG) - As severe weather continues to move through the CSRA damage reports also continue to pour in. According to the Aiken County Sheriff's Office, the Salley Pavilion has collapsed. The pavilion is located on Depot Street SE in Salley. No injuries have been reported. FOX54 has a...
Comments / 1