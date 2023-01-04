ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Related
KGW

Portland mayor changes who will oversee housing and homelessness in 2023

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland city council started the new year on a lighter note Wednesday morning. Newest commissioner Rene Gonzalez was welcomed by a round of applause as he took the seat formerly occupied by Jo Ann Hardesty. Mayor Ted Wheeler congratulated Commissioner Dan Ryan as he stepped into the role of council president.
PORTLAND, OR
The Portland Mercury

Mayor Wheeler Unveils New Bureau Assignments for City Commissioners

As promised, Mayor Ted Wheeler has kicked off 2023 with a reshuffling of city bureau assignments among city commissioners. This time around, Wheeler chose to cluster like-minded bureaus together with each commissioner, as an attempt to make the looming 2024 transition to a new form of government slightly smoother. "This...
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Make Inner Eastside Residential Neighborhoods Three Stories Tall

Problem: Not nearly enough housing stock. Idea: Make inner eastside residential neighborhoods three stories tall. Since the Portland City Council declared a housing emergency in 2015, conditions have only gotten worse. Two indicators tell the story: The city’s residential rental vacancy rate—1.8%—is among the nation’s lowest and about a third of the rate in desirable cities such as Austin and Seattle. Second, even though Portland’s population declined 1.7% last year amid a tsunami of bad publicity, home prices rose. The results of the housing shortfall show on the sidewalks: The January 2022 homeless count found a big increase from 2019.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Downtown Offices Are Empty. Offer a Tax Abatement for Developers Who Turn Them Into Apartments.

Problem: Downtown offices are empty. Idea: Offer a 20-year tax abatement for developers who turn those buildings into apartments. Over the past two years, Portland’s downtown core has become a shell of its former self. This summer, 55% fewer downtown workers walked the streets on any given day than before the pandemic. Boarded-up storefronts line the sidewalks, and dozens of office buildings sit mostly empty.
PORTLAND, OR
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Oregon teen’s activism could lead to lower voting age

A 15-year-old’s political activism could result in Oregon legislators considering lowering the state voting age to 16. Devon Lawson-McCourt, a sophomore at McKenzie River Community School in Blue River, has volunteered for political campaigns since fifth grade but is still several years away from being allowed to vote. Lawson-McCourt recently secured a promise from Rep. […] The post Oregon teen’s activism could lead to lower voting age appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
WWEEK

Let Cops Smoke Weed

Problem: The Portland police can’t find recruits. Idea: Let cops smoke weed. Portland’s police staffing shortage isn’t because the city “defunded the police”—the Police Bureau’s budget remains stable, rising to $249 million in 2022. It’s that the bureau, like police departments across the country, has struggled for years to hire officers in an improving economy. A hiring freeze amid a flurry of retirements in 2020 didn’t help.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Heidi Lueb sworn in as first female mayor of Tigard

TIGARD, Ore. (KPTV) - The first female mayor of Tigard has been sworn in. Mayor Heidi Lueb is the first woman to ever hold the role in the city’s 62-year history. In addition, the Tigard City Council will have a women-led majority in 2023 and 2024. Lueb and three...
TIGARD, OR
kptv.com

Multnomah County swears in first woman as sheriff

MULTNOMAH CO. Ore. (KPTV) - Multnomah County on Wednesday swore in the first ever woman to serve as the county sheriff. Nicole Morrisey O’Donnell became the 41st Sheriff of Multnomah County. Sheriff Morrisey O’Donnell began her career with the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office in 1996. A ceremony was held...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
arizonasuntimes.com

Grassroots Parents Organization Files Complaints Claiming Discrimination in Schools Separating Students Based on Race

Parents Defending Education (PDE), a grassroots parental rights organization, filed three complaints Tuesday with the Biden Education Department’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) that allege discrimination in schools that formed “racial affinity” groups or “community circles” to separate students based on their race. The complaints...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

New details emerge on downtown Portland historic church fire

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - There are new details emerging about the massive fire that burned the Old Portland Korean Church in downtown Portland. The blaze erupted just after 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, and it took 80 firefighters to get the fire under control. Eyewitnesses who live and work nearby say the...
PORTLAND, OR
The Portland Mercury

Good Afternoon, News: FDA Allows Abortion Pills To Be Dispensed by Pharmacies, and Once More—but Not for Much Longer—Portland’s City Bureau Musical Chairs

The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good Afternoon. January IS HERE, Portland....
PORTLAND, OR

