Pennsylvania State

New York Post

Tennessee mom used her 5-year-old child as shield in armed carjackings: police

A Tennessee woman is accused of multiple armed carjackings including one in which she used her 5-year-old child as a shield after firing a gun, according to police. Bethany Wilson, 24, went on an alleged auto theft spree that ended with her crashing one of the stolen vehicles on an Interstate Thursday, local ABC affiliate WZTV reported. Wilson, of Goodlettsville, reportedly stole at least three cars over a period of only a few hours before she was arrested Thursday night, Clarksville police told the station. She first allegedly took a 51-year-old woman’s Nissan Juke at a gas station around 4:42 p.m....
GOODLETTSVILLE, TN
NBC San Diego

Police Arrest 2 Teens Accused of Shooting 16-Year-Old Girl in Head at El Cajon Motel

Two teenagers were arrested this week in connection to a Dec. 12 shooting at an El Cajon motel that left a 16-year-old with severe injuries. Police found the girl alone and unresponsive in a room at the El Cajon Inn & Suites Motel, on a Monday morning, with a gunshot wound to her head. El Cajon Police Department investigators say a 15 and 17-year-old suspect shot the girl and left the motel. Hours after the shooting, the victim's family received a tip that they should check on the girl at the motel. Her family then called the police.
EL CAJON, CA
WATE

Three charged after deadly shooting

Three men have been charged in the shooting death of 49-year-old Frank Vinson. While one suspect has been taken into custody, two others remain at large. Three men have been charged in the shooting death of 49-year-old Frank Vinson. While one suspect has been taken into custody, two others remain at large.
KNOXVILLE, TN
People

3 Teenage Sisters Killed in 'Horrific' Rollover Car Crash in Texas: 'Truly Heartbroken'

"My three babies went to heaven tonight," Madison, Kaitlyn and Jeslyn's grandmother said hours after their fatal car crash on a Texas highway Three sisters from Texas are dead after a rollover crash that took place on a local highway Wednesday night. Madison Harris, 18, Kaitlyn Harris, 16, and Jeslyn Harris, 14, were inside of Madison's 2008 Jeep Wrangler when Madison swerved and the vehicle flipped over, ABC 7 in Amarillo, Texas reported on Thursday. DPS said, per the outlet, the vehicle was going at an unsafe...
HUTCHINSON COUNTY, TX
Still Unsolved

Teen Found Set On Fire Next To Her Car

Jessica ChambersPhoto by(Jeff Truesdell/People) One day in December — 8 years ago — a family would be faced with a tragedy. On December 6, 2014, 19-year-old Jessica Chambers was found burning after being set on fire. She was found next to her vehicle which was also set ablaze. Someone had poured a highly flammable liquid up her nose, down her throat, and all over her body. The horrifying ordeal occurred at around 8:10 pm that night.
COURTLAND, MS
WREG

More than 75 dogs rescued from West Tennessee home

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — More than 75 dogs were rescued Monday after being abandoned in a filthy home in West Tennessee. Animal Rescue Corps joined Dyer City Police in Gibson County to remove the animals from the home. The rescue group said the dogs were left alone, and faced overcrowding, fighting, and some of the […]
GIBSON COUNTY, TN
DogTime

Tennessee Police Find 77 Neglected Dogs Living in Abandoned Home

DYER, TN

