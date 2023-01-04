Read full article on original website
Tennessee mom used her 5-year-old child as shield in armed carjackings: police
A Tennessee woman is accused of multiple armed carjackings including one in which she used her 5-year-old child as a shield after firing a gun, according to police. Bethany Wilson, 24, went on an alleged auto theft spree that ended with her crashing one of the stolen vehicles on an Interstate Thursday, local ABC affiliate WZTV reported. Wilson, of Goodlettsville, reportedly stole at least three cars over a period of only a few hours before she was arrested Thursday night, Clarksville police told the station. She first allegedly took a 51-year-old woman’s Nissan Juke at a gas station around 4:42 p.m....
NBC San Diego
Police Arrest 2 Teens Accused of Shooting 16-Year-Old Girl in Head at El Cajon Motel
Two teenagers were arrested this week in connection to a Dec. 12 shooting at an El Cajon motel that left a 16-year-old with severe injuries. Police found the girl alone and unresponsive in a room at the El Cajon Inn & Suites Motel, on a Monday morning, with a gunshot wound to her head. El Cajon Police Department investigators say a 15 and 17-year-old suspect shot the girl and left the motel. Hours after the shooting, the victim's family received a tip that they should check on the girl at the motel. Her family then called the police.
WATE
Three charged after deadly shooting
Three men have been charged in the shooting death of 49-year-old Frank Vinson. While one suspect has been taken into custody, two others remain at large. Three men have been charged in the shooting death of 49-year-old Frank Vinson. While one suspect has been taken into custody, two others remain at large.
Married couple arrested on I-10 in Arizona after man found shot dead in roadway, police say
Heath Daniel, 33, and his 37-year-old wife Vanessa Daniel were located and arrested Friday while driving on I-10 in connection with the murder of a man in Mesa, Arizona.
Murder Arrest Leads To Unexpected Discovery Of Decomposing Pregnant Woman
Police sought 31-year-old Torrey Moore for the death of gas station employee Ayalew Wondimu, who was shot to death across the street from Moore's apartment. There, investigators found a pregnant woman in an advanced stage of decomposition. Maryland police got more than they bargained for when they went to arrest...
Georgia would-be robber slips on ice while pulling gun, hits head, police say: 'Like a scene from Home Alone'
Luis Sajbocho-Ordonez, 30, was arrested on multiple charges after slipping and hitting his head while allegedly attempting to rob a business on Christmas Day.
Couple found dead alongside three surviving children after outback search
After police launched a public appeal to find them, the deceased couple and their three kids, all under five-years-old, were found sometime after midday on Tuesday.
Man on Death Row for 25 Years Shot Dead at Funeral After Being Freed: Cops
Christopher Williams, 62, who had been wrongfully convicted of four murders, was released in February 2021 and had been working to reconnect with his family.
3 Teenage Sisters Killed in 'Horrific' Rollover Car Crash in Texas: 'Truly Heartbroken'
"My three babies went to heaven tonight," Madison, Kaitlyn and Jeslyn's grandmother said hours after their fatal car crash on a Texas highway Three sisters from Texas are dead after a rollover crash that took place on a local highway Wednesday night. Madison Harris, 18, Kaitlyn Harris, 16, and Jeslyn Harris, 14, were inside of Madison's 2008 Jeep Wrangler when Madison swerved and the vehicle flipped over, ABC 7 in Amarillo, Texas reported on Thursday. DPS said, per the outlet, the vehicle was going at an unsafe...
Teen Found Set On Fire Next To Her Car
Jessica ChambersPhoto by(Jeff Truesdell/People) One day in December — 8 years ago — a family would be faced with a tragedy. On December 6, 2014, 19-year-old Jessica Chambers was found burning after being set on fire. She was found next to her vehicle which was also set ablaze. Someone had poured a highly flammable liquid up her nose, down her throat, and all over her body. The horrifying ordeal occurred at around 8:10 pm that night.
Couple arrested in Alabama traffic stop on way to honeymoon, spends wedding night in jail
A newlywed couple on their way to a Florida honeymoon spent the night in a Henry County jail after being stopped for speeding. WTVY in Dothan is reporting that the arrests happened Thursday night after the couple were detained on U.S. 431 in Abbeville. Shavarious Jawan Moses, 28, of Riverdale,...
In 2001, a man said he lost his 11-year-old daughter at the mall. CCTV footage proved she was never even there.
Bethany Markowski with her mom, Jonnie CarterPhoto byWREG. Bethany Markowski was an 11-year-old girl who lived in Tennessee. She was born in 1990 to her parents, Jonnie Carter and Larry Markowski.
Hear what Idaho murder suspect did during extradition hearing
CNN's Jean Casarez reports on what happened inside a Pennsylvania courtroom where Bryan Kohberger, the suspect in the November slaying of four University of Idaho students, waived extradition from his home state of Pennsylvania to face murder charges in the state of Idaho.
Man Fatally Shoots Cousins Then Turns Gun On Himself After Argument: Police
The shooter was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound after he fled his cousin's home.
More than 75 dogs rescued from West Tennessee home
GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — More than 75 dogs were rescued Monday after being abandoned in a filthy home in West Tennessee. Animal Rescue Corps joined Dyer City Police in Gibson County to remove the animals from the home. The rescue group said the dogs were left alone, and faced overcrowding, fighting, and some of the […]
Two children and four adults dead in horrific Tennessee house fire one day after Christmas
SIX people, including two children, are dead after a fire ripped through a home just a day after Christmas. The unidentified victims were found on Monday morning inside a home in Cumberland County,. , about two hours west of Nashville. Cumberland County fire officials responded to calls of a fire...
Probe starts after Tennessee highway workers find heart in road salt
Tennessee detectives started an investigation last week after a human heart was found in a Department of Transportation salt barn.
iheart.com
Man Took Boy From Mother's Shopping Cart, Put Him In His Own Cart: Cops
Authorities in Alabama are searching for a man who seemingly tried to abduct a child from a grocery store. The Attalla Police Department said that the man grabbed a young boy from a woman's cart and put him in his own cart. The mother quickly retrieved her child, and the...
Man arrested after dismembering father thinking he was a robot: Police
A man in Indiana was taken into custody on Dec. 20 after he allegedly murdered and dismembered his father believing he was a robot.
Tennessee Police Find 77 Neglected Dogs Living in Abandoned Home
Dozens of neglected dogs were rescued from horrendous living conditions recently in northwestern Tennessee. 77 pups total were seized from a property that was quite literally rotting. Neglected Dogs Living in Squalor The Animal Rescue Corps (ARC), a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit, was called upon, in partnership with the Dyer City Police Department, to rescue the dogs. […] The post Tennessee Police Find 77 Neglected Dogs Living in Abandoned Home appeared first on DogTime.
