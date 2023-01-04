Read full article on original website
Porterville Recorder
NO. 1 PURDUE 71, NO. 24 OHIO STATE 69
Percentages: FG .431, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 13-31, .419 (Jenkins 3-3, Loyer 3-6, Smith 3-6, Gillis 2-7, Morton 2-7, Furst 0-1, Kaufman-Renn 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 14 (Loyer 4, Morton 4, Edey 3, Kaufman-Renn, Newman, Smith). Steals: 4 (Morton 2, Smith 2). Technical...
Porterville Recorder
Memphis 123, Orlando 115
Percentages: FG .522, FT .652. 3-Point Goals: 12-36, .333 (Williams 3-4, Jackson Jr. 2-3, Roddy 2-3, Jones 2-7, Konchar 1-2, Morant 1-5, Brooks 1-8, Aldama 0-4). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Jackson Jr. 3). Turnovers: 12 (Morant 3, Adams 2, Aldama 2, Jackson Jr. 2, Brooks,...
Porterville Recorder
HOFSTRA 67, HAMPTON 51
Percentages: FG .491, FT .462. 3-Point Goals: 9-22, .409 (Ty.Thomas 4-7, Estrada 3-6, Dubar 1-3, Plotnikov 1-3, Carlos 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Boachie-Yiadom 3, Dubar, Ty.Thomas). Turnovers: 15 (Estrada 7, Williams 3, Carlos 2, Boachie-Yiadom, Marshall, Ty.Thomas). Steals: 4 (Boachie-Yiadom 2, Carlos, Ty.Thomas). Technical...
Porterville Recorder
UMASS LOWELL 72, MAINE 70
Percentages: FG .439, FT .765. 3-Point Goals: 7-14, .500 (Juozapaitis 2-4, Wright-McLeish 2-4, Clayton 1-1, Tynes 1-1, Feierbergs 1-3, DuHart 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Juozapaitis 2, Clayton, Wright-McLeish). Turnovers: 11 (Clayton 5, Tynes 4, DuHart, Juozapaitis). Steals: 12 (Filipovity 5, Clayton 2, Feierbergs 2,...
Porterville Recorder
FLORIDA ATLANTIC 88, UAB 86
Percentages: FG .485, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 10-20, .500 (Walker 4-11, L.Brewer 3-4, E.Gaines 2-2, E.Johnson 1-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Buffen). Turnovers: 9 (E.Gaines 3, Walker 3, Buffen 2, T.Brewer). Steals: 5 (Buffen 2, Jemison, Lovan, Walker). Technical Fouls: Davis, 8:59 second. FGFTReb. FAUMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS.
Porterville Recorder
Stony Brook 67, Monmouth (NJ) 56
STONY BROOK (6-9) Policelli 6-16 2-2 17, Sarvan 3-11 0-0 8, Fitzmorris 1-4 1-2 3, Roberts 4-4 4-6 15, Stephenson-Moore 5-13 4-4 15, Pettway 3-5 0-0 7, Onyekonwu 1-4 0-0 2, Muratori 0-0 0-0 0, Nahar 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-57 11-14 67. MONMOUTH (NJ) (1-14) Foster 4-11 4-10 12,...
Porterville Recorder
FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON 76, ST. FRANCIS (BKN) 57
Percentages: FG .500, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 7-15, .467 (Almonor 6-7, Munden 1-1, Emanuel 0-2, Singleton 0-2, Roberts 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Turnovers: 8 (Almonor 2, Roberts 2, Singleton 2, Lamaute, Moore). Steals: 7 (Moore 3, Lamaute 2, Almonor, Roberts). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. ST. FRANCIS (NY)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS.
Porterville Recorder
YOUNGSTOWN STATE 78, ROBERT MORRIS 56
Percentages: FG .481, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 1-10, .100 (Corbin 1-6, Spear 0-1, Wainwright 0-1, Cheeks 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Cheeks, Mayers, Spear). Turnovers: 15 (Last 4, Mi.Green 4, Cheeks 2, Walker 2, Corbin, Mayers, Spear). Steals: 1 (Wainwright). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. YOUNGSTOWN...
Porterville Recorder
NO. 2 HOUSTON 87, SMU 53
Percentages: FG .306, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 3-20, .150 (Nutall 2-6, Lanier 1-3, Koulibaly 0-1, Todorovic 0-1, Williamson 0-1, Wright 0-1, Smith 0-2, Phelps 0-5). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Ambrose-Hylton, Nutall). Turnovers: 11 (Phelps 3, Koulibaly 2, Nutall 2, Williamson 2, Njie, Odigie). Steals: 5...
Girls basketball: Brodhead beats Jefferson 44-31
JEFFERSON -- Abbie Dix led three players in double figures with 11 points and Brodhead pushed past host Jefferson 44-31 in a Rock Valley girls basketball game on Thursday. The Cardinals (9-3, 7-1 in conference) led 21-20 at halftime before slowly but surely seizing momentum midway through the second half. Dix, who averages 18.6 points per game, scored nine points after halftime. Addison Yates and Taetum Hoesly added 10 points apiece. ...
Porterville Recorder
QUEENS 75, BELLARMINE 74
QUEENS (NC)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .475, FT .467. 3-Point Goals: 12-31, .387 (McKee 5-8, McCluney 3-7, Dye 2-7, McLaurin 1-1, Ashby 1-6, Mathews 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Mathews). Turnovers: 14 (McCluney 3, McLaurin 3, Rains 3, Dye 2, McKee 2, Mathews). Steals: 8 (Mathews 3,...
Arizona State goes wire to wire in beating Washington State
Warren Washington scored 18 points and Desmond Cambridge Jr. added 13 to lead host Arizona State to a 77-71 victory
Porterville Recorder
TOWSON 64, DREXEL 58
Percentages: FG .407, FT .429. 3-Point Goals: 7-24, .292 (Okros 4-5, Williams 1-1, Bergens 1-3, Oden 1-4, Moore 0-1, Y.Butler 0-1, House 0-2, Washington 0-7). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Williams). Turnovers: 9 (Moore 5, Williams 2, Washington, Y.Butler). Steals: 5 (Turner 2, House, Magee, Washington).
Greg Beals exits as Akron baseball coach for Marshall without coaching a game for Zips
Former University of Akron baseball coach Greg Beals didn’t even take his first trip to the pitcher’s mound. Beals, according to reports, has accepted the same position at Marshall and his hiring will be announced later this week. Beals recently changed his Twitter profile to list himself as Marshall's baseball coach. UA hired Beals...
Ursuline snaps 6-game losing streak to rival Mooney
Ursuline held off Cardinal Mooney 45-37 in girls' high school basketball action on Wednesday night.
Porterville Recorder
Porterville Recorder
Sports on TV for Friday, January 6
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S) ESPN2 — Detroit Mercy at Wright St. CBSSN — Akron at Ball St. COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S) PAC-12N — Oregon at Arizona St. PAC-12N — Utah at Colorado (Joined in Progress) COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN'S) 7 p.m. SECN — Michigan St. at Alabama. 9...
Porterville Recorder
Thursday's Scores
Blanchard Montabella 59, Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart 33. Brethren 67, Big Rapids Crossroads Charter Academy 6. Harbor Light Christian 68, Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian Academy 31. Haslett 56, Fowlerville 43. Indian River-Inland Lakes 81, Pellston 50. Jonesville 52, Bronson 41. Laingsburg 64, Pewamo-Westphalia 46. Lake Orion 56, Royal Oak...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Hot-shooting Knights hold off Parkersburg High School, 74-65
PARKERSBURG — Dominic Schmidt went for game-highs of 28 points and nine assists here Wednesday night inside Memorial Fieldhouse to help lead Cabell Midland to a 74-65 Mountain State Athletic Conference triumph against Parkersburg. PHS, which scored the first six points of the game only to trail 13-10 after...
Porterville Recorder
NHL Conference Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Arizona at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. N.Y. Rangers at Montreal, 7 p.m. Nashville at Carolina, 7 p.m. Seattle at Toronto, 7 p.m. St. Louis at...
