Buffalo, NY

Porterville Recorder

NO. 1 PURDUE 71, NO. 24 OHIO STATE 69

Percentages: FG .431, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 13-31, .419 (Jenkins 3-3, Loyer 3-6, Smith 3-6, Gillis 2-7, Morton 2-7, Furst 0-1, Kaufman-Renn 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 14 (Loyer 4, Morton 4, Edey 3, Kaufman-Renn, Newman, Smith). Steals: 4 (Morton 2, Smith 2). Technical...
COLUMBUS, OH
Porterville Recorder

Memphis 123, Orlando 115

Percentages: FG .522, FT .652. 3-Point Goals: 12-36, .333 (Williams 3-4, Jackson Jr. 2-3, Roddy 2-3, Jones 2-7, Konchar 1-2, Morant 1-5, Brooks 1-8, Aldama 0-4). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Jackson Jr. 3). Turnovers: 12 (Morant 3, Adams 2, Aldama 2, Jackson Jr. 2, Brooks,...
Porterville Recorder

HOFSTRA 67, HAMPTON 51

Percentages: FG .491, FT .462. 3-Point Goals: 9-22, .409 (Ty.Thomas 4-7, Estrada 3-6, Dubar 1-3, Plotnikov 1-3, Carlos 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Boachie-Yiadom 3, Dubar, Ty.Thomas). Turnovers: 15 (Estrada 7, Williams 3, Carlos 2, Boachie-Yiadom, Marshall, Ty.Thomas). Steals: 4 (Boachie-Yiadom 2, Carlos, Ty.Thomas). Technical...
HEMPSTEAD, NY
Porterville Recorder

UMASS LOWELL 72, MAINE 70

Percentages: FG .439, FT .765. 3-Point Goals: 7-14, .500 (Juozapaitis 2-4, Wright-McLeish 2-4, Clayton 1-1, Tynes 1-1, Feierbergs 1-3, DuHart 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Juozapaitis 2, Clayton, Wright-McLeish). Turnovers: 11 (Clayton 5, Tynes 4, DuHart, Juozapaitis). Steals: 12 (Filipovity 5, Clayton 2, Feierbergs 2,...
LOWELL, MA
Porterville Recorder

FLORIDA ATLANTIC 88, UAB 86

Percentages: FG .485, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 10-20, .500 (Walker 4-11, L.Brewer 3-4, E.Gaines 2-2, E.Johnson 1-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Buffen). Turnovers: 9 (E.Gaines 3, Walker 3, Buffen 2, T.Brewer). Steals: 5 (Buffen 2, Jemison, Lovan, Walker). Technical Fouls: Davis, 8:59 second. FGFTReb. FAUMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Porterville Recorder

Stony Brook 67, Monmouth (NJ) 56

STONY BROOK (6-9) Policelli 6-16 2-2 17, Sarvan 3-11 0-0 8, Fitzmorris 1-4 1-2 3, Roberts 4-4 4-6 15, Stephenson-Moore 5-13 4-4 15, Pettway 3-5 0-0 7, Onyekonwu 1-4 0-0 2, Muratori 0-0 0-0 0, Nahar 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-57 11-14 67. MONMOUTH (NJ) (1-14) Foster 4-11 4-10 12,...
STONY BROOK, NY
Porterville Recorder

FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON 76, ST. FRANCIS (BKN) 57

Percentages: FG .500, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 7-15, .467 (Almonor 6-7, Munden 1-1, Emanuel 0-2, Singleton 0-2, Roberts 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Turnovers: 8 (Almonor 2, Roberts 2, Singleton 2, Lamaute, Moore). Steals: 7 (Moore 3, Lamaute 2, Almonor, Roberts). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. ST. FRANCIS (NY)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS.
HACKENSACK, NJ
Porterville Recorder

YOUNGSTOWN STATE 78, ROBERT MORRIS 56

Percentages: FG .481, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 1-10, .100 (Corbin 1-6, Spear 0-1, Wainwright 0-1, Cheeks 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Cheeks, Mayers, Spear). Turnovers: 15 (Last 4, Mi.Green 4, Cheeks 2, Walker 2, Corbin, Mayers, Spear). Steals: 1 (Wainwright). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. YOUNGSTOWN...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Porterville Recorder

NO. 2 HOUSTON 87, SMU 53

Percentages: FG .306, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 3-20, .150 (Nutall 2-6, Lanier 1-3, Koulibaly 0-1, Todorovic 0-1, Williamson 0-1, Wright 0-1, Smith 0-2, Phelps 0-5). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Ambrose-Hylton, Nutall). Turnovers: 11 (Phelps 3, Koulibaly 2, Nutall 2, Williamson 2, Njie, Odigie). Steals: 5...
HOUSTON, TX
Daily Jefferson County Union

Girls basketball: Brodhead beats Jefferson 44-31

JEFFERSON -- Abbie Dix led three players in double figures with 11 points and Brodhead pushed past host Jefferson 44-31 in a Rock Valley girls basketball game on Thursday. The Cardinals (9-3, 7-1 in conference) led 21-20 at halftime before slowly but surely seizing momentum midway through the second half. Dix, who averages 18.6 points per game, scored nine points after halftime. Addison Yates and Taetum Hoesly added 10 points apiece. ...
BRODHEAD, WI
Porterville Recorder

QUEENS 75, BELLARMINE 74

QUEENS (NC)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .475, FT .467. 3-Point Goals: 12-31, .387 (McKee 5-8, McCluney 3-7, Dye 2-7, McLaurin 1-1, Ashby 1-6, Mathews 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Mathews). Turnovers: 14 (McCluney 3, McLaurin 3, Rains 3, Dye 2, McKee 2, Mathews). Steals: 8 (Mathews 3,...
QUEENS, NY
Porterville Recorder

TOWSON 64, DREXEL 58

Percentages: FG .407, FT .429. 3-Point Goals: 7-24, .292 (Okros 4-5, Williams 1-1, Bergens 1-3, Oden 1-4, Moore 0-1, Y.Butler 0-1, House 0-2, Washington 0-7). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Williams). Turnovers: 9 (Moore 5, Williams 2, Washington, Y.Butler). Steals: 5 (Turner 2, House, Magee, Washington).
WASHINGTON, PA
Porterville Recorder

Sports on TV for Friday, January 6

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S) ESPN2 — Detroit Mercy at Wright St. CBSSN — Akron at Ball St. COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S) PAC-12N — Oregon at Arizona St. PAC-12N — Utah at Colorado (Joined in Progress) COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN'S) 7 p.m. SECN — Michigan St. at Alabama. 9...
COLORADO STATE
Porterville Recorder

Thursday's Scores

Blanchard Montabella 59, Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart 33. Brethren 67, Big Rapids Crossroads Charter Academy 6. Harbor Light Christian 68, Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian Academy 31. Haslett 56, Fowlerville 43. Indian River-Inland Lakes 81, Pellston 50. Jonesville 52, Bronson 41. Laingsburg 64, Pewamo-Westphalia 46. Lake Orion 56, Royal Oak...
MICHIGAN STATE
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Hot-shooting Knights hold off Parkersburg High School, 74-65

PARKERSBURG — Dominic Schmidt went for game-highs of 28 points and nine assists here Wednesday night inside Memorial Fieldhouse to help lead Cabell Midland to a 74-65 Mountain State Athletic Conference triumph against Parkersburg. PHS, which scored the first six points of the game only to trail 13-10 after...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Porterville Recorder

NHL Conference Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Arizona at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. N.Y. Rangers at Montreal, 7 p.m. Nashville at Carolina, 7 p.m. Seattle at Toronto, 7 p.m. St. Louis at...
COLORADO STATE

