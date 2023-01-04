Read full article on original website
These are the 5 highest rated burger joints in Dallas. Do you agree?Ash JurbergDallas, TX
Get Your Chicago-Style Fried Chicken Fix at Harold's Chicken's New Cedar Hill LocationLarry LeaseCedar Hill, TX
The 5 higest rated breakfast tacos in Dallas. Do you agree?Ash JurbergDallas, TX
Mysterious Water Bill Spikes Baffle Mesquite Residents: City Manager Explains Possible CausesLarry LeaseMesquite, TX
North Texas Food Bank Launches $500 Million Fundraising Drive to Combat Rising Hunger in the RegionLarry LeaseDallas, TX
I recently wrote an article listing the highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Dallas, according to Trip Advisor. This provoked a lot of debate among readers, who argued for and against the inclusions on the list. So I thought I would take the discussion one step further and look at the best breakfast tacos in Dallas. It is my favorite breakfast item, and I have spent a lot of time hunting down the best breakfast tacos in Dallas.
tourcounsel.com
Stonebriar Center | Shopping mall in Frisco, Texas
Located north of Dallas, Stonebriar Center is a large mall with more than 100 different brands. Thanks to this, it is considered one of the best malls in Dallas for its variety of shopping options. These include the furniture and decoration store Pottery Barn, and big fashion brands such as the Swedish H&M, as well as White House Black Market and Michael Kors.
FedEx driver killed in North Dallas crash
A Fed Ex driver has died after his big rig crashed in North Dallas Wednesday afternoon. The Fed Ex truck was heading east on 635-LBJ when it crashed near Preston Road.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
North Texans Reporting Spike in Water Bills
Several North Texans are sending NBC 5 Responds their water bills, questioning why some bills have spiked. When Brad Carter’s water, sewer, and trash bill rose from around $77 in September, $462 in October and $970 in November, primarily in water use charges, the Mesquite resident said he was baffled.
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Hospital Has Nation’s Busiest ER
A local hospital has the nation’s busiest emergency room, according to a study by Nice Rx Health. Parkland Health and Hospital System in Dallas reported the most ER visits in 2021, with a total of 210,152 that year. This number is nearly 20,000 more than the next ER on...
Wanna work at a new golf resort? 1,000 jobs are up for grabs in North Texas
FRISCO, Texas — The Omni PGA Frisco Resort, slated to open in May 2023, is recruiting to hire more than 1,000 employees for its 660-acre golf-centered campus. According to the resort's public relations team, full-time, part-time and seasonal on-property opportunities are available with competitive benefits including: hotel, meal and recreation discounts, health & wellness insurance benefits, retirement planning & 401(k) match, personal & professional development programs, Omni Circle, student tuition reimbursements, sign-on bonuses for applicable opportunities and more.
dmagazine.com
In Texas, Where Cities Can’t Cut Police Spending Without Penalty, Public Safety Reigns
A new study compared criminal justice spending in the country’s largest cities to what they spend on community services like affordable housing, parks and recreation, and mental health programs. Its findings are not particularly surprising: police and public safety remain the largest spend in municipal and county budgets, often dwarfing all other community services.
Tarrant County grocery options expand in 2024
Juan-Carlos Rück speaks at the H-E-B groundbreaking on Nov. 16 in Fort Worth. He is a resident of Southlake. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) H-E-B’s expansion into Tarrant County is shaking up the offerings for the area as grocers work to adapt to the challenges of changing shopping habits and attracting employees in a post-pandemic market.
Get Your Chicago-Style Fried Chicken Fix at Harold's Chicken's New Cedar Hill Location
Harold's Chicken is celebrating the grand-opening, this week, at its new franchise location in Cedar Hill.Photo byLucas AndradeonUnsplash. Harold's Chicken, a beloved Chicago-based restaurant known for its flavorful made-to-order chicken, seafood, and signature sauce, has recently opened a new franchise location in Cedar Hill, Texas, much to the excitement of both locals and Chicago natives. The grand opening of the Cedar Hill location was celebrated this week, and fans of the brand have been flocking to the restaurant to get a taste of their favorite dishes.
Occupational Health Safety
Trench Collapse Leads to Death of Worker in Dallas Suburb, Contractor Faces $165K in Proposed Penalties
OSHA said the contractor lacked a trench protection system. The death of a worker after a trench collapse has led to over $160,000 in proposed penalties for one Texas contractor. According to a news release, in June 2022, two workers were in a trench when it collapsed. One of the...
North Texas area has 1,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations for first time since February 2022
DALLAS — As certain countries have concerns related to a new COVID-19 variant, North Texas is seeing a slight uptick in hospitalizations across the area. Moves by several countries to mandate COVID-19 tests for passengers arriving from China reflect global concern that new variants could emerge in its ongoing outbreak.
City of Dallas' sanitation department implementing new routes, collection schedule
DALLAS — The City of Dallas' sanitation department has been in the process of implementing new routes and a new collection schedule since the first week of December, but the adjustment hasn't been a smooth process. The city wrote in a statement that container collection has been overlooked in...
fox4news.com
1 dead after UPS truck trailer crashes through guardrail in Ferris, falls into creek below
FERRIS, Texas - One person is dead after an 18-wheeler crashed through a guardrail and landed in a creek in Ferris. The Dallas County Sheriff's Office says the accident happened on southbound Interstate 45, just south of the Malloy Bridge Road. The UPS truck pulling two trailers crashed into a...
Shooting in Fort Worth neighborhood leaves 1 dead
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – One person is dead after a shooting in a west Fort Worth neighborhood.The call came in just after 7:45 p.m. on Panay Way Drive located just west of I-35 and Westpoint Boulevard. Police say when they arrived at the scene, there were three victims.There is no word yet on the cause.We've reached out to Fort Worth PD for more information.
fortworthreport.org
Made in Tarrant: Fort Worth contractor got his start by catching birds, building cages
Editor’s note: Made in Tarrant is an occasional Q&A series on small businesses started in Tarrant County. Submit your business here. Who? Ralph Lahoud, 62, is the founder of DaVinci’s Design and Remodel, LLC. When? Lahoud has more than 30 years of experience in the contracting industry. His...
fox4news.com
Drive-by shooting at Dallas short-term rental leaves neighbors petitioning to stop rentals
DALLAS - People in a Dallas neighborhood are left shaken after a party at a short-term rental ended with a drive-by shooting. A neighbor's security camera captured the terrifying moments as about 40 shots rang out, hitting the short-term rental as well as a home across the street and two cars.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Council Member Reimagines Family Protective Service Department Rooms
Navigating the state’s Family Protective Services can be an overwhelming experience for children and parents. Dallas Council member Cara Mendelsohn wanted to help by creating a more welcoming environment. She decided to participate in the department’s room adoption program. The rooms don’t provide the largest space, but the...
CandysDirt
Seth Fowler: Predicting The 2023 Real Estate Market in Tarrant County And Beyond With Four Simple Words
It’s that time again for your faithful Tarrant County Tuesday columnist to tell you all about the 2023 real estate market. Time to get your pen and paper ready, or make sure you have enough toner in your dot-matrix printer to print this article. But first, a story. Four...
Overturned truck and trailer causes I-45 shutdown in Dallas
DALLAS — An overturned 18-wheeler on southbound lanes of Interstate 45 near Interstate 20 shut down the highway early Wednesday afternoon. There was a significant backup behind the crash. Aerials from the scene appear to show heavy debris along Interstate 45. TxDOT said the estimated time to get the...
Developer To Build 1,200 Home In Frisco, Texas
A Plano-based developer has purchased 278 acres of land across two residential subdivisions to build 1,200 new homes. As reported by Dallas Morning News, Landon Homes has made several land purchases in the past month that will lead to more development in North Texas. The Plano-based building company, led by...
