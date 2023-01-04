ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkins, WV

Elkins offering free Christmas tree disposal

By Joe Lint
 1 day ago

ELKINS, W.Va. – The City of Elkins is offering a free Christmas tree disposal service, running from Jan. 3-20.

The city is asking residents who participate in the program to take their trees out to the curb and make sure all decorations are removed.

    Christmas tree. (WBOY Image)
  • Elkins Depot Welcome Center in background. (WBOY Image)
    Tree disposal. (WBOY Image)
    Tree disposal. (WBOY Image)
    Elkins City Hall Sign. (WBOY Image)
    Elkins City Hall. (WBOY Image)

The collected trees will be part of a traditional bonfire in Elkins that sees old man winter off to welcome spring.

“The Bonfire started a couple of years ago, I believe during the pandemic,” said Sutton Stokes, City of Elkins external affairs specialist, “It was really popular the first time we did it, looks like it’s turning into an institution, a regular ritual and it’s good to see that sort of cooperation and it’s a creative idea and should be lot’s of fun.”

On March 17, the Annual Elkins Christmas Tree Bonfire will be lit right next to the Elkins Depot Welcome Center in downtown Elkins.

