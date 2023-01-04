Read full article on original website
2news.com
Jeremy Renner Posts First Video From Hospital Bed After Snow Plow Accident
Jeremy Renner suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries in a snow plow accident in Reno on Sunday and remains in critical but stable condition after undergoing surgery. A publicist for Renner said in a statement that the 51-year-old “Avengers” star is in an intensive care unit following surgery on...
2news.com
City of Reno Nominates Kathryn Nance to be Chief of Police
After an extensive recruitment and interview process, Reno City Manager Doug Thornley is nominating Deputy Chief Kathryn Nance (Stockton Police Department) to serve as the Reno Police Department’s next Chief of Police. At the upcoming Reno City Council meeting on January 11, 2023, Manager Thornley will recommend that the...
2news.com
Woman Faces Charges in Connection With Fatal Crash in South Lake Tahoe
A California woman faces charges in connection with a fatal rollover crash in South Lake Tahoe last September. California Highway Patrol says 27-year-old Diana Shemyakina turned herself in to El Dorado County authorities on Tuesday. CHP says she had an active 'no bail' homicide and vehicular manslaughter warrant issued for...
2news.com
All Reno Radio Blood Drive At The Atlantis
The storm has also created an urgent need for blood according to Vitalant. Vitalant is needing 350 donations in 2 days to help them begin January by replenishing the shelves post the Holiday season.
Gephardt Daily
Sheriff’s office offers new info into Jeremy Renner’s ‘traumatic injury’ call, investigators ‘looking into the circumstances’
Jan. 2 (UPI/Gephardt Daily) — Avengers and Mayor of Kingstown star Jeremy Renner was seriously injured in a snow-plowing incident and was hospitalized in critical but stable condition Sunday. The circumstances of the mishap and nature of his injuries were not immediately disclosed. “We can confirm Jeremy is in...
2news.com
South Lake Tahoe Fire Selects New Battalion Chief and Fire Marshal
South Lake Tahoe Fire Chief, Jim Drennan, has selected Captain Justin Keys as Battalion Chief and Captain Kim George as Fire Marshal, effective December 10 and January 9 respectively. As Battalion Chief, a position vacated when Chief Drennan was appointed Fire Chief, Keys will be responsible for the Training Division....
2news.com
Opponents of Thacker Pass Lithium Mine to March, Rally at Courthouse
The Reno-Sparks Indian Colony and other opponents of the planned Thacker Pass lithium mine plan to march to the Bruce R. Thompson Courthouse on Thursday, January 5, and rally outside. Inside the building, a federal judge will hear arguments from attorneys representing tribes, environmental groups, and a local rancher who...
2news.com
Snowshoe Hike Damonte Ranch Wetlands Trail
We needed our snowshoes on this hike around the Damonte Ranch Wetland Trail after the New Year's Eve storm dumped about a foot of snow out here. It's a good 3 mile loop you can do with pretty views you see here. Thanks for watching Adventures with Jeff! https://www.alltrails.com/trail/us/nevada/damonte-ranch-wetland-loop.
2news.com
Police Monitoring Truckee River, More Wintry Weather on the Way
Winter storms are affecting northern Nevada residents in many ways during the first month of 2023. The Sparks Police HOPE Team (Homeless Outreach and Proactive Engagement Team) recently posted warnings of potential flooding around the Truckee River and other flood prone areas of the city, in order to promote river safety before a storm hit on December 31, 2022.
2news.com
Douglas and Storey County asking area residents to prepare for next winter storm
Storey and Douglas County is asking residents to make plans for additional impacts due to the latest winter storm warnings starting Wednesday, Jan. 4. As efforts continue to remove snow and restore power, Douglas County urges residents to prepare for the next round of winter storms. According to the US...
2news.com
Carson City Deputies Seek Man in Video Game Store Theft
Carson City deputies need your help finding a man they say stole two plastic bins of video games from Retro Replay Store. The incident happened on December 10th. Deputies say the suspect left the store in a U-Haul truck westbound on east William Street. They say the video games were...
2news.com
Diesel Engine Causes Large Plume of Smoke Near Reno Airport
The cold weather continues to impact cars and trucks. A company tells us a diesel engine that started in the cold created large billows up smoke near the Reno-Tahoe International Airport, around 10:15 a.m. Our cloud camera caught some of the plumes being seen from our news station. According to...
2news.com
Douglas County Closes Warming Centers, Will Reopen if Needed
Douglas County has closed the warming centers at Douglas County Community & Senior Center and the East Fork Fire Protection District Station 4. The county will reopen the centers if they are needed. Douglas County says officials are actively monitoring the current winter storms and weather patterns, and will respond...
2news.com
Reno Police Arrest Suspect In Deadly Shooting Investigation
Police arrested a man accused of shooting and killing someone in northeast Reno. The investigation is ongoing.
2news.com
Dayton Warming Shelter Closed
The warming shelter in Dayton at the Dayton Senior Center located at 320 Old Dayton Valley Rd closed at 5 p.m. today, according to officials with Lyon County. The county says NV Energy has restored power to the majority of Dayton and Mound House residents and businesses. Lyon County says...
2news.com
Free Radon Test Kits for Nevada Residents through February
January is National Radon Action Month, and University of Nevada, Reno Extension’s Radon Education Program is offering free short-term radon test kits to Nevadans in January and February, so that homeowners can identify whether their homes have high levels of the cancer-causing gas and can take steps to mitigate risks.
2news.com
NV Energy working to restore service to all customers
NV Energy says crews are working around the clock to restore power to northern Nevada customers. More than 2,800 Northern Nevada customers remain without electric service. The severe winter storm caused more than 1,000 total outages on December 31 in the Reno, Tahoe, Carson City and Minden/Gardnerville areas. Over 70,000...
2news.com
Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful Extends Christmas Tree Recycling Due to Storms
Due to our recent storms, Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful is extending its Christmas Tree Recycling program to now January 15th. KTMB encourages residents to recycle their Christmas trees at one of their six community drop-off locations. This year’s program will continue to run through January 10, 2023, with dropoff times...
2news.com
Lyon County Swears in Elected Officials
Incumbent David Hockaday and newly elected J. Scott Keller were sworn in during the Tuesday, January 3, 2023 Lyon County Board of County Commission (BOCC) meeting. Also sworn in were Sheriff Brad Pope, District Attorney Stephen Rye, Clerk/Treasurer Staci Lindberg, Assessor Troy Villines, Recorder Anita Talbot, and Fernley Swimming Pool General Improvement District Board Director Suzanne Prouty.
2news.com
Some Schools on Delay or Closed Wednesday
(January 3, 2023) Some schools have delays or are closed for Wednesday, January 4 due to inclement weather. Douglas County School District (DCSD) schools will remain closed Wednesday, January 4 due to weather safety concerns. The DCSD Superintendent sent out this message to families Tuesday:. "While we made great progress...
