Jamie Lee Curtis was one of the few names floated around during this week’s never-ending conversations about who would be saved in a war against nepotism babies, sparked by an in-depth chart in New York magazine that traces the success of actors, singers, influencers and more back to their famous parents, or anyone they may have ever known who has breathed in the relative direction of the entertainment industry. Now, the actress’ immunity may be put at risk thanks to a lengthy, and fittingly dramatic statement defending nepotism babies. “I am not alone. There are many of us,” she wrote...

13 DAYS AGO