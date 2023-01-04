Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin injury: Was it a case of Commotio Cordis?Jack BeaversCincinnati, OH
Major difference between a cardiac arrest and a heart attackMargaret MinnicksCincinnati, OH
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternCincinnati, OH
President Biden comes to CovingtonMikey ChlandaCovington, KY
NFL Makes Decision on Bills vs Bengals Make-Up Game
Damar Hamlin was critically injured during last night's Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. Today the NFL shed light on its decision of whether or not that game would be made up.
Damar Hamlin may have suffered "remarkably rare" condition, Dr. Agus says
Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin may have suffered a "remarkably rare" condition when he collapsed on the field during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, CBS News medical contributor Dr. David Agus told "CBS Mornings." The Bills said Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest following a hit in the game....
Damar Hamlin's Family Says Stop Blaming Cincinnati Bengals' Tee Higgins for Clash at Paycor Stadium
Hamlin's uncle notes that the Buffalo Bills safety's health is improving.
WATCH: Bengals Fans Gather Outside of UC Medical Center in Support of Damar Hamlin
With Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin fighting for his life, Cincinnati fans started to keep a quiet vigil outside a local... The post WATCH: Bengals Fans Gather Outside of UC Medical Center in Support of Damar Hamlin appeared first on Outsider.
Another massive Damar Hamlin update revealed
Up until Thursday morning, there had not been many updates on the condition of Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin after a terrifying incident that left him in dire need of CPR on the field during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals aside from a series of vague but hopeful updates from his friend and business partner. But then came a Read more... The post Another massive Damar Hamlin update revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin collapses on field in Cincinnati, game suspended
The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals game Monday was suspended in the first quarter after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed with 5:58 remaining in the first quarter. A second-year player out of Pittsburgh, Hamlin tackled Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins after a 13-yard gain. Hamlin stood up but collapsed to the ground.
What happened to Damar Hamlin?
Damar Hamlin was hurt while tackling Bengals receiver Tee Higgins on a seemingly routine play that didn’t appear unusually violent.
Damar Hamlin’s Family Releases Statement
The world stopped last night for sports fans around the country during the Buffalo Bills game at the Cincinnati Bengals. Six minutes into the game, Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed after tackling Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. He was administered CPR on the field and his heartbeat was restored, according to the Bills, before being transferred by ambulance to UC Medical Center.
Damar Hamlin collapse felt eerily similar for Kansas family
There's never a moment in James McGinnis' life there aren't obvious reminders of what happened on the football field back in 2014.
Detroit Lions tweet message for Damar Hamlin, who collapsed on field
By now, you have likely heard the horrific news that Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during the Bills’ Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals. After collapsing, Hamlin reportedly needed an AED and CPR prior to being escorted from the field via an ambulance. Just moments ago, the Detroit Lions tweeted out a message for Hamlin and the Bills organization.
NFL Suspends Monday Night Football Following Devastating On-Field Collapse
Monday Night Football between the Bills and Bengals has officially been postponed. The decision comes just over an hour after coaches and officials temporarily suspended play following the terrifying collapse of Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Hamlin is currently in critical condition at the ...
Fans give millions to Damar Hamlin's toy drive for kids
Damar Hamlin’s goal was simple: He wanted to raise $2,500 online to buy toys for needy kids.It took about two years.Then came Monday, when the Buffalo Bills safety was critically injured and needed his heart restarted on the field in a chilling scene that unfolded during a nationally televised game against the Cincinnati Bengals. He instantly became one of the biggest stories in sports, and thousands of people found his GoFundMe page.The result: roughly $3.7 million donated in the first 12 hours. And the number is climbing.A fundraiser that as of last month had raised $2,921 was up to $3,637,590...
Reporter who attended game as a fan shares aftermath of Damar Hamlin collapsing on field
CINCINNATI — After a devastating incident in which Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during the Bills’ game against the Cincinnati Bengals, fans are sharing their reactions, including a FOX59 reporter who was at the game with his father. “We saw him [Damar Hamlin] just stand up, and he just fell down […]
NFL players, communities rally for Bills safety Damar Hamlin
CINCINNATI — With tears beginning to well, Tennessee Titans linebacker Rashad Weaver shook his head and lowered it to his knees, his body swaying as he tried to express what it was like watching friend and former college teammate Damar Hamlin having to be resuscitated back to life on the football field.
Joe Burrow on Damar Hamlin, supporting the Bills, and the emotional fallout from Monday’s game: Transcript
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow walked reporters through the emotions he was dealing with after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin collapsed during the first quarter on Monday night and had to be resuscitated on the field. He was the first player to speak with the media in the...
Decision is Made on Status of Postponed Bills-Bengals Game
Here is the latest update on the status of the postponed Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals.
Bengals fan who went viral supporting Hamlin: “Just keep praying for Damar”
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Josh Collins and his son are Bengals season ticket holders. They bring a sign and sharpie to every single game — and Collins said when Damar Hamlin got injured, he knew what he had to do to show support. “70,000 people were as quiet as a Christmas Eve night,” Collins […]
Shannon Sharpe Shares Support for Damar Hamlin, Clashes on Air With 'Undisputed' Co-Host Skip Bayless
Shannon Sharpe made his return to Undisputed on Wednesday, the day after his co-host, Skip Bayless, addressed the backlash he's received for his tweets about Damar Hamlin's hospitalization on Monday night. Bayless sparked outrage on social media when he posted a seemingly insensitive tweet after the Buffalo Bills' Hamlin suffered...
Three Times Cincinnati Fans Showed Class After Hamlin Injury
When tragedy strikes, you often get to see the true colors of people. If that's the case, then Cincinnati looks to have an incredible city of people. Monday night, the Buffalo Bills took on the Cincinnati Bengals in what was one of the most anticipated regular season matchups of the year. All eyes were on this game because it was two of the best teams in the league and there were major playoff implications. The crowd was loud. The atmosphere was pretty electric.
NFL, sports world reacts to injury to Bills' Hamlin
The Buffalo Bills tweeted early Tuesday morning that Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a tackle in the game. He remains in critical condition.
