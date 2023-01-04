ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

Mobile vet hospital allows pets to stay home for a check-up

When thinking of words pets love to hear, treat, walk, and ride come to mind but never vet. Anxiety kicks in as soon as the v-e-t word is spoken. Dr. Steven Schnee noticed that in the pets he treated and decided to open a mobile vet hospital that provides comfortable at home visits for your furry friends.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Police: Driver smashed cars at Schenectady’s Rivers Casino

Schenectady police are looking for whoever smashed into several cars in the Rivers Casino parking garage last week. This happened around 11:30 last Friday evening, say police. Witnesses told them someone was driving erratically, and damaged at least five cars. The driver took then took off.
SCHENECTADY, NY
Syracuse.com

Buffalo house fire: 5 children die, grandmother hurt

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Five children between the ages of 2 and 10 have died and their grandmother remained hospitalized after a house fire in Buffalo this weekend, city officials said. Investigators were trying to determine what caused the fire but said it started accidentally about 7:30 a.m. Saturday...
BUFFALO, NY
WNYT

Elderly couple formerly from Queensbury murdered in Florida

An elderly couple that used to live in Queensbury was killed in their Central Florida home this past weekend. Daryl Getman and his wife, Sharon Getman, were found dead in their Florida home, report NewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Post-Star. The couple lived in a retirement community in...
QUEENSBURY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

5 things to know this Wednesday, January 4

A former funeral home director accused of mishandling human remains is indicted on 37 charges. And in Albany, lawmakers return to the State Capitol to start a new legislative session. Here are five things to know this Wednesday, January 4.
ALBANY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Winter Readiness Tips To Be Prepared For The Next Snowstorm

With the recent news that another bomb cyclone is forming and may be heading towards New York State, this seems like to perfect time to go over our winter preparations to do our best to make sure that we do not have a repeat of the tragedies that occurred during the Buffalo Blizzard of 2022 when Winter Storm Elliott dumped a few feet of snow on various parts of the Empire State.
BUFFALO, NY
WNYT

We Salute You: Robert B. Cross Jr.

Please join us in saluting Marine Sergeant Robert B. Cross Jr. of Lexington, NY. He now lives in Niskayuna. He served four years active duty and two years reserve duty in the Marines. That includes time in the United States, Japan, and Lebanon. He was also part of the security...
LEXINGTON, NY
WNYT

Albany airport hopes to reunite long-lost wedding album with family

The Albany International Airport is asking for your help in locating the owners of a missing wedding album. Airport spokesperson Doug Myers believes the album was lost several years ago. As he sifted through the lost and found – as he does regularly – he came across the album. Now...
ALBANY, NY
chautauquatoday.com

WCA Home to close in early 2023

The WCA Home in Fredonia will be closing in the next couple of months. WCA's Board of Directors announced the decision on Monday. Board president Christine Davis Mantai said in a statement, "Financial losses make it impossible to continue." The adult home and assisted living facility has operated since 1892 and currently employs 22 people. In the announcement, the board indicated that the State Department of Health has approved the plan for closing and noted the WCA's licenses to operate will expire in February and March.
FREDONIA, NY
WIBX 950

Iconic Home Supply Chain Closing 115 Stores Including 3 In Upstate NY

Chances are you have some of this legendary store's products in your home right now. With progress comes many great things that do make life easier. For example, the convenience of online shopping and huge big box stores like Walmart do make life easier in many ways. That said, with progress, sometimes the businesses we have relied on for years and that served us so well become a casualty of that progress.
ONEONTA, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Will Buffalo, New York Be Home To The Newest Billionaire?

Dreams are free! That is a line that you may have heard a time or to. The dreams are free. But everything else costs money it seems. And these days, things cost so much more!. Imagine you start the new year as a billionaire! Don't think it's possible? Here in Buffalo and across New York State, folks are lining up to get their tickets and a shot at over $940 million dollars!
BUFFALO, NY
Hudson Valley Post

New York Hometowns With the Most Murders in 2022

A number of New York hometowns topped the list of the most murders in the nation in 2022. Is your hometown on the list?. In late May 2022, New York Gov. Katy Hochul confirmed ten bills were introduced in the New York State Senate and New York State Assembly that lawmakers believe will tighten New York State's gun laws.
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy