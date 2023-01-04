Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Once again, Buffalo is put to the test by Damar Hamlin's demise; this time, the message is, "Karma owes us.Malek SherifBuffalo, NY
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Buffalo Residents Struggling To Find Basic Items Like Fresh Produce, Lunch Meat, Eggs, Bread, And Baby Formula.Ty D.Buffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin Shows Remarkable Improvement After Suffering Cardiac Arrest on the FieldLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternCincinnati, OH
Related
WNYT
New ‘Baby Café’ in Albany brings pregnant, nursing parents together
There’s now a place in Albany where new moms can get professional breastfeeding and lactation support – all for free. St. Peter’s Health Partners opened its “Baby Cafe” in the Albany Housing Authority on South Pearl Street. It’s a place where pregnant and nursing moms...
Mobile vet hospital allows pets to stay home for a check-up
When thinking of words pets love to hear, treat, walk, and ride come to mind but never vet. Anxiety kicks in as soon as the v-e-t word is spoken. Dr. Steven Schnee noticed that in the pets he treated and decided to open a mobile vet hospital that provides comfortable at home visits for your furry friends.
WNYT
Police: Driver smashed cars at Schenectady’s Rivers Casino
Schenectady police are looking for whoever smashed into several cars in the Rivers Casino parking garage last week. This happened around 11:30 last Friday evening, say police. Witnesses told them someone was driving erratically, and damaged at least five cars. The driver took then took off.
Buffalo house fire: 5 children die, grandmother hurt
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Five children between the ages of 2 and 10 have died and their grandmother remained hospitalized after a house fire in Buffalo this weekend, city officials said. Investigators were trying to determine what caused the fire but said it started accidentally about 7:30 a.m. Saturday...
WNYT
Elderly couple formerly from Queensbury murdered in Florida
An elderly couple that used to live in Queensbury was killed in their Central Florida home this past weekend. Daryl Getman and his wife, Sharon Getman, were found dead in their Florida home, report NewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Post-Star. The couple lived in a retirement community in...
5 things to know this Wednesday, January 4
A former funeral home director accused of mishandling human remains is indicted on 37 charges. And in Albany, lawmakers return to the State Capitol to start a new legislative session. Here are five things to know this Wednesday, January 4.
Winter Readiness Tips To Be Prepared For The Next Snowstorm
With the recent news that another bomb cyclone is forming and may be heading towards New York State, this seems like to perfect time to go over our winter preparations to do our best to make sure that we do not have a repeat of the tragedies that occurred during the Buffalo Blizzard of 2022 when Winter Storm Elliott dumped a few feet of snow on various parts of the Empire State.
WNYT
We Salute You: Robert B. Cross Jr.
Please join us in saluting Marine Sergeant Robert B. Cross Jr. of Lexington, NY. He now lives in Niskayuna. He served four years active duty and two years reserve duty in the Marines. That includes time in the United States, Japan, and Lebanon. He was also part of the security...
Popular Department Store Returning to the Capital Region?
There is something special about nostalgia. Maybe the thought of days gone by remind us of a freedom we don't feel we have today. Hearing a song, for example, that came out decades ago can take you back to a simpler time in just a few seconds. What if I told you that you might be able to relive a piece of your past?
WNYT
Albany airport hopes to reunite long-lost wedding album with family
The Albany International Airport is asking for your help in locating the owners of a missing wedding album. Airport spokesperson Doug Myers believes the album was lost several years ago. As he sifted through the lost and found – as he does regularly – he came across the album. Now...
chautauquatoday.com
WCA Home to close in early 2023
The WCA Home in Fredonia will be closing in the next couple of months. WCA's Board of Directors announced the decision on Monday. Board president Christine Davis Mantai said in a statement, "Financial losses make it impossible to continue." The adult home and assisted living facility has operated since 1892 and currently employs 22 people. In the announcement, the board indicated that the State Department of Health has approved the plan for closing and noted the WCA's licenses to operate will expire in February and March.
Iconic Home Supply Chain Closing 115 Stores Including 3 In Upstate NY
Chances are you have some of this legendary store's products in your home right now. With progress comes many great things that do make life easier. For example, the convenience of online shopping and huge big box stores like Walmart do make life easier in many ways. That said, with progress, sometimes the businesses we have relied on for years and that served us so well become a casualty of that progress.
Victim flown to Albany Med. after hammer attack
An unnamed male victim of an alleged hammer attack was flown to Albany Medical Center on December 30, 2022. Michael Latimore, 40, of Olivebridge was arrested a day later in connection to the attack and faces a number of charges.
How to get reimbursed for food & medicine lost in the power outage
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A lot of people lost power during the blizzard, and if you lost it for more than 72 hours, you can get reimbursed for any food or medicine that spoiled because it wasn't refrigerated. This is a new state law, and this is probably the first...
Will Buffalo, New York Be Home To The Newest Billionaire?
Dreams are free! That is a line that you may have heard a time or to. The dreams are free. But everything else costs money it seems. And these days, things cost so much more!. Imagine you start the new year as a billionaire! Don't think it's possible? Here in Buffalo and across New York State, folks are lining up to get their tickets and a shot at over $940 million dollars!
WKBW-TV
The Little Bakery helps feed Western New York during the Christmas weekend blizzard and after
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — In the midst of the Christmas weekend blizzard was a little bakery taking on a big challenge. "I just want to keep doing what I can do for people who need help," Samantha Bassett, the owner of The Little Bakery in Niagara Falls, said.
One of the World’s Tiniest Diner’s in Upstate NY Turned 100!
Big menus, good food, fast service, convenient hours, and fair prices. Morning, noon, or night - nothing beats a quality Diner - and thankfully we have many to choose from here in the Capital Region. Some diners are known for their massive breakfasts, meaty triple-decker sandwiches, or pancakes the size...
New York Hometowns With the Most Murders in 2022
A number of New York hometowns topped the list of the most murders in the nation in 2022. Is your hometown on the list?. In late May 2022, New York Gov. Katy Hochul confirmed ten bills were introduced in the New York State Senate and New York State Assembly that lawmakers believe will tighten New York State's gun laws.
Two more confirmed storm-related deaths bring total in WNY to 42
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Tuesday afternoon, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced the County Medical Examiner’s office confirmed two more deaths related to the blizzard, bringing the total to 41 in Erie County and 42 total. Poloncarz said an Amherst man was found dead in a snowbank and a Buffalo woman died from lack of […]
Time Is Running Out To Claim $540 Payout From Buffalo Blizzard
If you were one of the thousands of Western New York residents who suffered extended power outages due to the blizzard, you're entitled to a reimbursement, but you need to hurry. New State Law In New York Entitles Residents To Power Outage Payouts. During the deadly blizzard, at least 10,000...
Comments / 0