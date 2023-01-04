Read full article on original website
Motorists are all saying the same thing after California bans Tesla from calling software Full Self-Driving
CALIFORNIA has banned Tesla from advertising its controversial software as Full Self-Driving. The state’s legislators believe that the name Full Self-Driving could convince a reasonable person that their vehicle offers fully driverless capability - something Tesla does not provide. Tesla says the Full Self-Driving (FSD) feature: “Identifies stop signs...
Tesla’s ugly Q4 deliveries miss is the first hard proof that Elon Musk has a growing demand problem
Vehicle sales came in below even the lowest expectations on Wall Street, sending the stock tumbling 14% to lows unseen since August 2020.
insideevs.com
Tesla Delivery Train Spotted Carrying Ridiculous Load Of EVs
We'll be honest to say right up front that this is one of those articles where you read the headline and think perhaps it's a neat story, but it can't really be that big of a deal. Well, think again. We clicked on the video of the "massive" Tesla delivery train and couldn't believe how long it keeps going and going and going.
torquenews.com
100,000 Miles Driven in a Tesla Model 3 - What Happened?
We have a video from an owner of a Tesla Model 3 who drove 100,000 miles. What happened to the car after this?. A Tesla Model 3 owner, Brandon Havard, drove his Model 3 100,000 miles. He's owned the car for about 3 years now. He decided to do a full review of the car after driving this much.
Auto execs are losing faith in electric cars
Auto execs have indicated they're dialing back their EV expectations, which could be driven by production and affordability challenges.
Electric vehicle sales hit a tipping point in 2022
Next time you're circling a full parking lot, try to remember what you saw in it just a couple of years ago. Things are different, now. There are a lot more electric vehicles and they aren't just Teslas anymore, either.
electrek.co
Tomorrow’s the last day Hyundai will sell any ICE cars in Norway
Hyundai will stop selling any cars with ICE engines in them, including plug-in hybrids, in Norway starting 2023 – one day from now. Norway has been leading the charge in vehicle electrification for some time, well ahead of the rest of the world in EV market share percentage. Virtually all vehicles in the country have a plug nowadays, with ICE-only vehicles only holding on to a meager few percent of the market.
torquenews.com
Family of Four Survives 250 Foot Fall in Tesla Vehicle
We have a video of a Tesla vehicle and a family of four that survived a 250 foot drop in a Tesla. Tesla's are known for their safety and it definitely helped here. We have a video of a rescue of a family of 4 who survived a 250 foot drop off a cliff and each family member survived with only minor injuries. Tesla vehicles are known for their safety, and we are glad that nobody was seriously hurt here.
Tesla has been slapped with a $2 million fine in South Korea over claims it falsely advertised the range of its vehicles in cold weather
The range of Teslas drops by over 50% in cold weather, South Korea's anti-trust regulator said at a press conference.
fox56news.com
Report: South Korea fines Tesla $2.2M over cold-weather range
South Korea’s antitrust regulator has hit Tesla with a 2.85 billion won ($2.2 million) fine for allegedly minimizing the impact of cold weather on range, Reuters reported Tuesday. The Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC) said Tesla had overstated “driving ranges of its cars on a single charge, their fuel...
teslarati.com
Tesla fined $2.2 million in Korea over alleged exaggerated driving range estimates
American electric vehicle maker Tesla has been fined KRW 2.85 billion ($2.2 million) by South Korea’s antitrust regulator for allegedly failing to inform customers about the reduced driving range of its electric vehicles in cold temperatures. As per the Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC), Tesla has exaggerated some of...
The Verge
Tesla falls short of its goal of growing 50 percent in 2022
Tesla delivered just over 1.3 million vehicles in 2022, missing its goal of achieving 50 percent growth year-over-year. The company needed to hit approximately 1.4 million deliveries to meet its target, indicating that transportation and logistics challenges continue to plague the EV company. Tesla said it delivered 405,278 vehicles in...
teslarati.com
Tesla Model Y and Model 3 post impressive sales in UK’s December auto market
Recent data posted by the UK’s Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) has revealed something quite extraordinary. While Tesla seems to be facing challenges in China, the EV maker’s two best-selling vehicles — the Model Y crossover and the Model 3 sedan — are still dominating their respective segments in some countries abroad.
Tesla Rival Rivian Narrowly Misses Its Bet
It's a horrible year that ends on a false note. But this is not really a surprise either for investors or for Rivian shareholders. The upstart, seen as one of Tesla's most serious rivals, had a nightmarish year 2022. Nothing went the way the Irvine, CA-based band hoped. Rivian (RIVN)...
Tesla shares tumble after company misses delivery target
DETROIT — Shares of Tesla tumbled more than 12% Tuesday on the first full day of trading since the company announced 2022 delivery numbers that fell short of targets. The electric vehicle and solar panel maker's stock closed at $108.10, and it's down just under 70% since the start of last year. The stock hit its lowest point since August of 2020, and Tesla's market value, according to FactSet, slid to $341 billion, down from over $1 trillion as recently as April.
CNBC
Tesla made headlines in 2022, but the top-performing auto stock had nothing to do with EVs
This year in auto stocks wasn't just about Elon Musk and Tesla. The automaker with the lowest decline was Ferrari. Many once-promising EV startups were among the biggest losers. This year wasn't about which auto manufacturer stock performed the best. It was about which stock managed to escape the worst...
teslarati.com
Elon Musk instills confidence in TSLA stock: ‘Tesla will be the most valuable company on Earth’
Elon Musk remains confident that “Tesla will be the most valuable company on Earth.” He assured employees about Tesla’s bright future in a company email. Elon Musk sent out his usual end-of-year email to employees recently. Musk directly addressed Tesla’s current stock market “craziness” in his email to staff, reported Reuters.
Tesla stock plunge intensifies outlook divide
Few stocks and companies are as divisive as Tesla. Its dramatic 65% plunge last year, its worst ever, has only intensified the debate. Why it matters: Investors in the past largely valued Tesla in a category of its own — neither purely tech nor auto. But with legacy car brands catching up and global market and economic conditions working against Tesla right now, the premium has steadily gotten smaller.
notebookcheck.net
YouTuber attempts to fast charge his Tesla Model 3 Performance during winter storm at -14°F
Most EV owners and prospective buyers are probably well aware of the fact that electric cars can lose quite a bit of range when driving during winter. However, drivers who do not have access to a heated garage could, at least in theory, also be surprised when they try to charge their battery-powered vehicle at very low temperatures, which has now been illustrated by an experiment involving the Tesla Model 3.
traveltomorrow.com
Electric cars sales in Norway near 80% in 2022
Norway is often listed among the most sustainable countries in the world and its reputation lives on as the wealthy Nordic country reached another record-breaking year for electric vehicles (EV), selling almost 80% of these vehicles in 2022, compared to the year before. 1. Rising EV market share. The share...
