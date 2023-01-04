Read full article on original website
To understate matters substantially, Southwest Airlines has not been having a good week. Each of the last few days has brought with it news of canceled flights and stranded travelers, creating an escalating situation that’s likely to take days, if not longer, to fully resolve. Besides the myriad logistical issues here, there’s also another problem that’s also steadily escalating: under U.S. law, many of these travelers may be owed refunds, and not all of them seem to be getting them.
Southwest Airlines customers can't rebook flights until New Year's Eve after it canceled more than 70% of its flights in a single day.
"This is the largest scale event that I’ve ever seen," Southwest CEO Bob Jordan told the Wall Street Journal Monday.
MIAMI - Some flyers who got caught in Southwest Airlines' meltdown over the holiday travel period, which caused thousands of cancelations, will be receiving a 'sorry' gift from the air carrier. On Tuesday, Southwest informed those passengers that they would receive 25,000 frequent flyer bonus points as a "gesture of...
Southwest Airlines, which angered customers with thousands of flight cancellations over the holidays, is offering 25,000 frequent-flier points to travelers who were affected by the epic meltdown. Southwest CEO Bob Jordan wrote in a letter to impacted travelers that the 25,000 points have a value of more than $300, will...
The Southwest Airlines Pilots Association has published a letter denouncing the airline's leadership as a "cult" that they say has spent the past 15 years destroying the company's legacy, culminating in the 2022 travel meltdown that left thousands of holiday travelers stranded. The union, which remains locked in heated contract...
Almost 3,000 flights within, into or out of the US have already been canceled for Tuesday, according to FlightAware, and roughly 2,575 were those of Southwest.
U.S. passenger carrier Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had an overwhelming Christmas, 2022, to say the least. Reports from December 28 note that the company canceled about 13,000 flights since December 22 (more than 50% of its services). Southwest’s reputation took a serious hit. Nonetheless, its operations seem to be recovering, and the company might still be able to salvage its honor with a customer-centric approach.
The tsunami of Southwest Airlines holiday flight cancellations, accounting for more than half of flights scrubbed in the United States, showed no signs of receding on Wednesday.
Southwest Airlines is currently under fire all across the country. With over 2,600 flights canceled all over the United States (more than 62 percent of all domestic flights on Tuesday and Wednesday according to NBC News), the major airline has left thousands of travelers without a way home for the holidays and without a way to their New Year's Eve destination.
Ashlyn Harmon of New Orleans searches for her Southwest Airlines bags amongst hundreds of others at Midway International Airport as Southwest continues to cancel thousands of flights across the country Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, in Chicago. Harmon said her family's initial Southwest flight was cancelled on Christmas so they rebooked on American Airlines, although Southwest still shipped their bags to Midway. "We rebooked ourselves," she said. "I figure we can deal with refunds and all of that when we get back." She was searching for her own bag, which contains medication for her young son. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
The flight cancellations are continuing to pile up for Southwest Airlines on Wednesday, with more than 2,500 flights already scrubbed across the U.S.
After its meltdown that had left thousands of passengers and their luggage stranded at airports nationwide last week, Southwest continues to cancel more flights into the new year. On Monday, a total of 204 Southwest flights, or 4%, were canceled, making it the American carrier with the most cancellations that...
