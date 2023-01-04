Read full article on original website
Record-setting night headlines Tuesday’s Grand Rapids-area prep hoops action
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – With three final four appearances in the last four state tournaments, Grand Rapids Catholic Central’s boys basketball program has enjoyed a lot of success in recent years. A big reason behind the Cougars’ emergence as a Division 2 power is senior guard Kaden Brown,...
Portage County sports scoreboard for Wednesday, January 4
AURORA: Stask 3-0-7, Barbour 0-1-1, Feckner 2-0-4, Manav 1-0-2, Pierce 1-0-3, Witting 2-0-4, Rogge 1-0-3, Unverferth 2-0-5, Hemming 3-2-8. Totals 15-3-37. ROOSEVELT: Nash 2-0-6, Crockett 2-0-5, Wilson 4-0-11, Dunlap 3-2-8, C. VanDamme 3-0-6, Moxley 1-0-2, Canning 4-3-13, Taylor 1-0-2. Totals 20-5-53. Aurora - 11 - 4 - 9 - 13...
See first set of Grand Rapids girls prep hoops rankings heading into 2023
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - The holiday break gave Grand Rapids-area girls high school basketball teams a chance to recharge and prepare for the heart of the 2022-23 season, and many are hoping the new year works out as well as the previous one. Four local squads bring undefeated records into...
Player of the Week: Okemos’ Hudson Grienke sets school record
OKEMOS, Mich. (WLNS) – With the holidays over, high school basketball teams across the state have ramped up the intensity in the new year. The perfect example came on Tuesday night when Okemos senior Hudson Grienke set a school record with eight 3s in a game. “He had 12...
Flint Powers wins against Genesee County Generals 8-0 in high school hockey
Flint Powers wins against Genesee County Generals 8-0 in high school hockey. Genesee County Generals’ Andrew Pastor (24) moves with the puck during a high school hockey game between Flint Powers Catholic and the Genesee County Generals at Flint Iceland Arenas in Flint on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. Powers won with a final score of 8-0.Get Photo.
Grand Haven stays unbeaten after boys hoops win over scrappy Portage Central
PORTAGE, MI – Coming off a 30-point effort against Traverse City St. Francis, Grand Haven senior Harrison Sorrelle drained a 3-pointer from the top of the key on the Buccaneers’ first possession in Wednesday’s game at Portage Central. The 6-foot-5 guard appeared ready to compile another impressive...
Marquee holiday matches shake up Week 4 Michigan high school wrestling power rankings
The holiday season coincides with some of the nation’s top high school wrestling tournaments, and several Michigan teams were on hand for one of the elite events last week. Ohio-based Brecksville High School hosted the Brecksville Holiday Wrestling Tournament on Thursday and Friday, where two Michiganders – Davison’s Josh Barr and Dundee’s Braeden Davis – reached the top of the podium in the 175 and 126-pound weight classes.
