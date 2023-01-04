Read full article on original website
tennismajors.com
Rublev defeated by Bautista Agut in Adelaide
Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut edged out Russian Andrey Rublev, the No 4 seed, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 to advance to the second round of the Adelaide International 1 at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre on Tuesday night. Bautista Agut, ranked No 21, will play the winner of the match between Andy Murray...
BBC
ASB Classic: Emma Raducanu retires in tears with ankle injury 11 days before Australian Open
Emma Raducanu criticised the "slippery" courts at the ASB Classic in Auckland after retiring from her second-round match with an ankle injury. The Briton left the court in tears after rolling her ankle during the second set against Slovakia's Viktoria Kuzmova, with the score 6-0 5-7. It is just 11...
atptour.com
Pegula, Tiafoe Claim Victories For United States
World No. 3 Jessica Pegula tallied her first win of the season with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Germany's Laura Siegemund on Day 6 of the United Cup. After wins from Taylor Fritz and Madison Keys on Day 5, Pegula's dominant victory delivered the Americans an insurmountable 3-0 lead over Germany.
tennisuptodate.com
2023 Australian Open ATP Entry List including Alcaraz, Nadal, Djokovic, Medvedev (Last Update - 04-01)
The ATP Entry List has been confirmed for the 2023 Australian Open which is due to take place between 16-29 January and will be headlined by defending champion, Rafael Nadal who defeated Daniil Medvedev last year. As well as Nadal, the World Number One in Carlos Alcaraz will also be...
tennisuptodate.com
Djokovic survives grueling Halys encounter in Adelaide to keep undefeated streak alive Down Under
Former World No.1 Novak Djokovic was made to dig deep on Thursday at the Adelaide International I, but managed to prevail in a close battle with Quentin Halys to advance to the quarterfinals. Djokovic secured a 7-6(3) 7-6(5) victory over his French opponent, who showed little fear of the 21-time...
tennisuptodate.com
VIDEO: Monfils attempts remarkable feat of 9 v one at Roland Garros
Gael Monfils posted a video on his YouTube channel where he attempted to take on nine different players at the same time on the Roland Garros courts. Monfils used the Roland Garros courts in a very unique and creative way. He started off by serving to people individually and playing against them. He then kept adding people until the total reached nine. Despite the task being seemingly impossible, Monfils enjoyed himself on the court resorting to some trick shots during it.
Post Register
Djokovic, Shapovalov to meet in Adelaide quarterfinals
ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Top-seeded Novak Djokovic has reached the quarterfinals of the Adelaide International where he will face Denis Shapovalov. Djokovic defeated Quentin Halys 7-6 (3) 7-6 (5) on Thursday, and Canadian Shapovalov beat Roman Safiullin 6-4, 6-3 to advance.
Qualifier Rebeka Masarova def. Sloane Stephens at ASB Classic
Rebeka Masarova defeated second-seeded Sloane Stephens 6-3, 7-5 (5) at the ASB Classic on Wednesday.
tennismajors.com
Nadal, Alcaraz, Gauff to lead Tennis for Peace on eve of Australian Open
Andrey Rublev signs the camera after his first match at the ATP Finals in Turin Image Credit: TennisTV/ Panoramic. Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz and Coco Gauff will lead a Tennis for Peace event on January 11, to raise money for humanitarian efforts in Ukraine. Maria Sakkari, Alexander Zverev, Frances Tiafoe...
Ash Barty to mentor wildcard Gadecki at Australian Open
Retired Australian Open champion Ash Barty is returning to Melbourne Park for this year's event to mentor local hope Olivia Gadecki, who received a wildcard for the season's first Grand Slam.
tennisuptodate.com
2023 Australian Open WTA Entry List including Swiatek, Jabeur, Pegula, Garcia, Osaka, Gauff, Raducanu and Fernandez (Last Update - 04-01)
The WTA Entry List has been confirmed for the 2023 Australian Open which is due to take place between 16-29 January. The current champion is Ashleigh Barty but she will not play due to retirement meaning that Iga Swiatek, the current World No.1 who has been dominant in her absence will be favourite for the title.
atptour.com
United Cup City Finals Preview: Tiafoe, Fritz Look To Stay Perfect For Team USA
The United Cup began six days ago in three cities across Australia, with 18 nations competing in six groups. Now, it’s down to just six teams. Wednesday’s City Finals in Sydney, Perth and Brisbane will each feature five matches — two women’s and men’s singles and one mixed doubles — spread across two sessions.
tennismajors.com
Adelaide International 1: Popyrin maintains form to advance to last eight
Australian Alexei Popyrin defeated American Marcos Giron 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 to reach the quarter-finals of the Adelaide International 1 at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre on Wednesday. Popyrin, ranked No 120, will face Japanese Yoshihito Nishioka next. Ahead of his victory, the Australian won against Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime, the second seed...
Porterville Recorder
ATP World Tour Taha Open Maharashtra Results
PUNE, INDIA (AP) _ Results Thursday from Taha Open Maharashtra at Balewadi Stadium (seedings in parentheses):. Aslan Karatsev (8), Russia, def. Pedro Martinez, Spain, 6-1, 6-2. Tallon Griekspoor, Netherlands, def. Marin Cilic (1), Croatia, walkover. Botic Van de Zandschulp (2), Netherlands, def. Maximilian Marterer, Germany, 6-4, 6-2. Benjamin Bonzi, France,...
atptour.com
Medvedev Magnificent To Reach Adelaide Quarter-finals
Daniil Medvedev had to scratch and claw in his opening match of the season, saving nine set points in his first set of 2023. The former World No. 1 faced no such difficulties on Wednesday. Medvedev cruised past Miomir Kecmanovic 6-0, 6-3 to advance to the Adelaide International 1 quarter-finals....
tennisuptodate.com
Cilic believes Djokovic Australian Open deportation treatment was unfair and 'disasterous'
Like many other tennis players, Marin Cilic found Novak Djokovic's treatment last year terrible but he hailed him a great champion for coming back this year. Many players spoke out against the way Djokovic was handled in Australia although quite a few of them stayed silent as well. Djokovic elected to return to Australia in pursuit of his 10th victory there and Cilic praised him for doing that as he called the 2022 Australian Open an emotional affair:
tennismajors.com
Venus Williams narrowly misses out on Auckland quarter-final spot; Gauff wins; Raducanu injured
When she led 5-3 in the final set against China’s Zhu Lin in the second round of the ASB Classic on Thursday, Venus Williams was on the verge of reaching her first WTA Tour quarter-final for four years. But world No 84 Zhu stormed back to win the last...
Reilly Opelka pulls out of Australian Open due to injuries
American Reilly Opelka, who has not played a match since August, has withdrawn from the Australian Open, tournament officials announced Wednesday.
tennisuptodate.com
"How quick is his reaction though" - Genie Bouchard impressed by Rafael Nadal's reflexes during battle with insect at United Cup
Rafael Nadal has produced another funny yet adorable moment that has left the entire tennis world, including Canadian player Eugenie Bouchard, in splits. During one of Spain's recent matches in Sydney at the United Cup, the 36-year-old legend was sitting on the bench to root for his teammates when he was disturbed by a bug. Unaware that he was on Ken Rosewall Arena's big screen at the time, Nadal attempted to crush the bug with his hands at breakneck speed, drawing an instant reaction of laughter from spectators who watched the moment unfold.
tennismajors.com
Tsitsipas exorcises Coric memories with thrilling victory in another epic
Stefanos Tsitsipas found himself embroiled in another epic battle with Borna Coric on Wednesday. This time he came out a winner, just. It was at the 2020 US Open that Tsitsipas suffered one of his most difficult losses, squandering six match points as he was beaten by Coric in the second round. It was a defeat that lingered.
