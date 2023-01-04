ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

HOFSTRA 67, HAMPTON 51

Percentages: FG .491, FT .462. 3-Point Goals: 9-22, .409 (Ty.Thomas 4-7, Estrada 3-6, Dubar 1-3, Plotnikov 1-3, Carlos 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Boachie-Yiadom 3, Dubar, Ty.Thomas). Turnovers: 15 (Estrada 7, Williams 3, Carlos 2, Boachie-Yiadom, Marshall, Ty.Thomas). Steals: 4 (Boachie-Yiadom 2, Carlos, Ty.Thomas). Technical...
HEMPSTEAD, NY
NO. 2 HOUSTON 87, SMU 53

Percentages: FG .306, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 3-20, .150 (Nutall 2-6, Lanier 1-3, Koulibaly 0-1, Todorovic 0-1, Williamson 0-1, Wright 0-1, Smith 0-2, Phelps 0-5). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Ambrose-Hylton, Nutall). Turnovers: 11 (Phelps 3, Koulibaly 2, Nutall 2, Williamson 2, Njie, Odigie). Steals: 5...
HOUSTON, TX
NO. 1 PURDUE 71, NO. 24 OHIO STATE 69

Percentages: FG .431, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 13-31, .419 (Jenkins 3-3, Loyer 3-6, Smith 3-6, Gillis 2-7, Morton 2-7, Furst 0-1, Kaufman-Renn 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 14 (Loyer 4, Morton 4, Edey 3, Kaufman-Renn, Newman, Smith). Steals: 4 (Morton 2, Smith 2). Technical...
COLUMBUS, OH
Western Iowa Today

Girls Basketball Scores

Ar-We-Va 48, Audubon 47 (Rylee Brittain 17 points) Stanton 63, AHSTW 52 (Jenna Stephens 23 points and 11 rebounds) Nodaway Valley 66, Van Meter 45 (Lindsey Davis 26 points)
Memphis 123, Orlando 115

Percentages: FG .522, FT .652. 3-Point Goals: 12-36, .333 (Williams 3-4, Jackson Jr. 2-3, Roddy 2-3, Jones 2-7, Konchar 1-2, Morant 1-5, Brooks 1-8, Aldama 0-4). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Jackson Jr. 3). Turnovers: 12 (Morant 3, Adams 2, Aldama 2, Jackson Jr. 2, Brooks,...
TOWSON 64, DREXEL 58

Percentages: FG .407, FT .429. 3-Point Goals: 7-24, .292 (Okros 4-5, Williams 1-1, Bergens 1-3, Oden 1-4, Moore 0-1, Y.Butler 0-1, House 0-2, Washington 0-7). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Williams). Turnovers: 9 (Moore 5, Williams 2, Washington, Y.Butler). Steals: 5 (Turner 2, House, Magee, Washington).
WASHINGTON, PA
FLORIDA ATLANTIC 88, UAB 86

Percentages: FG .485, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 10-20, .500 (Walker 4-11, L.Brewer 3-4, E.Gaines 2-2, E.Johnson 1-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Buffen). Turnovers: 9 (E.Gaines 3, Walker 3, Buffen 2, T.Brewer). Steals: 5 (Buffen 2, Jemison, Lovan, Walker). Technical Fouls: Davis, 8:59 second. FGFTReb. FAUMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
YOUNGSTOWN STATE 78, ROBERT MORRIS 56

Percentages: FG .481, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 1-10, .100 (Corbin 1-6, Spear 0-1, Wainwright 0-1, Cheeks 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Cheeks, Mayers, Spear). Turnovers: 15 (Last 4, Mi.Green 4, Cheeks 2, Walker 2, Corbin, Mayers, Spear). Steals: 1 (Wainwright). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. YOUNGSTOWN...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WILLIAM & MARY 69, NORTHEASTERN 66

Percentages: FG .500, FT .429. 3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (Stucke 4-7, Pridgen 2-2, King 1-3, Cormier 0-1, McClintock 0-1, Turner 0-2, Telfort 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 7 (Doherty 2, Pridgen 2, Stucke, Telfort, Troutman). Turnovers: 16 (Cormier 4, King 4, Doherty 3, Telfort 2, Pridgen,...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
UMASS LOWELL 72, MAINE 70

Percentages: FG .439, FT .765. 3-Point Goals: 7-14, .500 (Juozapaitis 2-4, Wright-McLeish 2-4, Clayton 1-1, Tynes 1-1, Feierbergs 1-3, DuHart 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Juozapaitis 2, Clayton, Wright-McLeish). Turnovers: 11 (Clayton 5, Tynes 4, DuHart, Juozapaitis). Steals: 12 (Filipovity 5, Clayton 2, Feierbergs 2,...
LOWELL, MA
RUTGERS 64, MARYLAND 50

Percentages: FG .413, FT .444. 3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Carey 4-8, Young 2-4, Martinez 1-1, Long 1-2, Emilien 0-1, Hart 0-2, Scott 0-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Hart, Scott). Turnovers: 18 (Reese 5, Young 4, Hart 3, Martinez 2, Scott 2, Batchelor, Emilien). Steals: 9...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
247Sports

Complete Box Score: NC State 84, No. 16 Duke 60

RALEIGH, N.C. -- NC State got its first signature win of the season and much more in an 84-60 win over No. 16 Duke inside PNC Arena on Wednesday night. The shorthanded Wolfpack was led by Terquavion Smith's 24 points with Jarkel Joiner finishing with 21 points and a career-high nine assists along with DJ Burns' 18 points in 18 minutes.
RALEIGH, NC
STONY BROOK 67, MONMOUTH 56

Percentages: FG .404, FT .786. 3-Point Goals: 10-33, .303 (Roberts 3-3, Policelli 3-10, Sarvan 2-9, Pettway 1-3, Stephenson-Moore 1-6, Onyekonwu 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Sarvan 2, Pettway). Turnovers: 12 (Roberts 3, Sarvan 3, Policelli 2, Stephenson-Moore 2, Muratori, Onyekonwu). Steals: 4 (Onyekonwu, Pettway, Roberts,...
WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ
FOX Sports

Johnson leads Chattanooga against UNC Greensboro after 21-point game

Chattanooga Mocs (9-6, 1-1 SoCon) at UNC Greensboro Spartans (8-7, 2-0 SoCon) BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga visits the UNC Greensboro Spartans after Jamal Johnson scored 21 points in Chattanooga's 80-51 win against the Mercer Bears. The Spartans have gone 4-1 at home. UNC Greensboro has a 4-4 record in games decided...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
chatsports.com

Next Up - A Triangle Battle With NC State

Date Jan. 4 || Time 7:00 || Venue PNC Arena || Video ACCN ||. Duke heads to Raleigh on Wednesday to face the 11-4 NC State Wolfpack and the rivals have produced some spectacular games over the years, including the agonizing 12-10 NC State win in the 1968 ACC Tournament.
RALEIGH, NC
Sports on TV for Friday, January 6

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S) ESPN2 — Detroit Mercy at Wright St. CBSSN — Akron at Ball St. COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S) PAC-12N — Oregon at Arizona St. PAC-12N — Utah at Colorado (Joined in Progress) COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN'S) 7 p.m. SECN — Michigan St. at Alabama. 9...
COLORADO STATE

