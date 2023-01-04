RALEIGH, N.C. -- NC State got its first signature win of the season and much more in an 84-60 win over No. 16 Duke inside PNC Arena on Wednesday night. The shorthanded Wolfpack was led by Terquavion Smith's 24 points with Jarkel Joiner finishing with 21 points and a career-high nine assists along with DJ Burns' 18 points in 18 minutes.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO