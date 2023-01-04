TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas City Zoo will trade its Sumatran Tiger Thomas for the Topeka Zoo’s tiger Bintang in hopes to diversify the gene pool. The Kansas City Zoo announced on Wednesday, Jan. 4, that Thomas the Sumatran Tiger will soon make a new home at the Topeka Zoo. He was originally meant to be in the Capital City by the end of 2022, however, his arrival date has been pushed back to mid-January.

