Topeka High basketball split double header
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Northeast Kansas had some high school hoops being played where Topeka High boys and girls spilt the double header with Blue Valley Northwest. Topeka High (G) def. Blue Valley Northweest, 56-36. Blue Valley Northwest def. Blue Valley Northwest, 88-40.
WIBW
Scholar Athlete of the Week: Emery Wolfe
WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - Our Kaw Valley Bank and Cable Dahmer Scholar Athlete of the Week is Emery Wolfe from Wamego High School. Emery runs Cross Country and Track and plays basketball for the Red Raiders. When he’s not running, he’s a part of fellowship of Christian leadership team, Cross...
Metropolitan Community College coach suspended for alleged altercation with player
A Metropolitan Community College coach has been suspended amid an investigation after a player filed a police report alleging physical abuse.
CBS Sports
Texas Tech vs. Kansas: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
The #3 Kansas Jayhawks have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. The Jayhawks and the Texas Tech Red Raiders will face off in a Big 12 battle at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday at United Supermarkets Arena. Bragging rights belong to Kansas for now since they're up 12-3 across their past 15 matchups.
WIBW
Good Kids - Topeka High Senior aims to teach in 501
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka High Senior Marilena Zuniga is a standout Trojan. She’s one of the top girls wrestling athletes in Northeast Kansas. Zuniga has signed a letter of intent to stay with 501 as a teacher upon graduation from college.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
fourstateshomepage.com
KC Chief’s superfan tells court he is homeless and has no money
TULSA, Okla. — A Kansas City Chiefs superfan accused of robbing a Tulsa bank said he is homeless and has no money, according to a pauper’s affidavit. Xavier Michael Babudar, 28, known for wearing a wolf mask to Chiefs games, is charged with robbing the Tulsa Teacher Credit Union in Bixby on December 16TH around 9:45 AM while wearing a mask.
WIBW
Topeka chosen as site of new veterans home to serve Northeast Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka has been chosen as the site of a new veterans home that will serve the northeast corner of the state and sit adjacent to the VA Medical Center. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced on Wednesday, Jan. 4, that a new veterans home will serve Northeast Kansas from the Capital City - adjacent to the Colmery-O’Neil United States Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center.
kmuw.org
This database upholds policing ethics. But not all forces in Kansas use it.
The woman was going through a rough time and was worried when she went to the Gardner Police Station in 2020. After recently reporting being beaten by her husband, she was now afraid he may have hidden a GPS tracker on her car. The police officer, whom she had never...
$92M Powerball jackpot claimed in Kansas
The Kansas Lottery kicked off the new year with a bang this week, as not only was the winning Holiday Millionaire Raffle number announced, but the winner of the $92 million Powerball jackpot hit in Kansas on November 19 has come forward to claim their prize as well. The winning...
KMBC.com
'Eggflation' hitting Overland Park bakery hard
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Flour, eggs and sugar. The three most essential ingredients for running a bakery. "Everything we make has to have that," Best Regards owner Robert Duensing said. Recent economic inflation has the bakery owner struggling to get the basics. "The price of sugar is up about...
WIBW
Kansas City, Topeka Zoos to swap Sumatran Tigers
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas City Zoo will trade its Sumatran Tiger Thomas for the Topeka Zoo’s tiger Bintang in hopes to diversify the gene pool. The Kansas City Zoo announced on Wednesday, Jan. 4, that Thomas the Sumatran Tiger will soon make a new home at the Topeka Zoo. He was originally meant to be in the Capital City by the end of 2022, however, his arrival date has been pushed back to mid-January.
WIBW
Work begins on towers of Topeka Church
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews are in the early stages of taking down the towers on a Topeka church. The plan is to bring down the towers of the Assumption Catholic Church at 8th St. and Jackson Ave., and to build a new roof once they are down. Workers with...
WIBW
Lawrence woman taken to hospital after Wichita collision
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence woman was taken to a hospital in Wichita after she was rear-ended as she attempted to avoid a tree in the road. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 7:25 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5, emergency crews were called to the area of eastbound Kansas Highway 96 and Webb Rd. in Wichita with reports of an injury crash.
Walmart, Gov. Kelly respond to over-tax in Kansas
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Multiple customers claimed they were overtaxed earlier this week after visiting their local Walmart. On Wednesday, Walmart and Kansas Governor Laura Kelly responded. Walmart issued this statement: “On January 1, after the reduced state sales tax rate on food items went into effect in Kansas, some customers were mistakenly charged the higher, […]
Northland skate center implements new rule following fight
Kansas City's Winnwood Skate Center in the Northland won't allow anyone under the age of 18 inside without parent or guardian supervision.
WIBW
New details in Cari Allen investigation as Aldrick Scott kidnapping charges dropped
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The state moved Wednesday to dismiss kidnapping charges against the Kansas man arrested for the disappearance of Cari Allen. Dropping the charge sounds like a big deal, but really isn’t. Wednesday’s court appearance lasted less than a minute, and Scott wasn’t required to be there.
WIBW
Local martial arts school to offer free women’s self defense workshop
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A local martial arts school will offer a free women’s self-defense workshop to usher in a safe 2023. Patrick Overbey of Master Overbey’s Martial Arts says that from 1 - 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, he will host a comprehensive, interactive seminar to cover important self-protection information that every woman should know.
WIBW
Work continues on site for new Ta Co restaurant in downtown Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews continued working Wednesday on the site for a new Mexican restaurant in downtown Topeka. The new Ta Co restaurant is scheduled to be built at 735 S. Kansas Ave. The location is on the northwest corner of 8th and S. Kansas Avenue. Demolition of the...
northeastnews.net
Popular North Kansas City BBQ joint lands in North End
Columbus Park has become quite the smokin’ hot place to open a business lately, given the success of CP newcomers Cafe Cà Phê, Lily Floral Designs and Swoon on 5th Street. Now the neighborhood really will be literally smokin’ hot as they welcome Wolfepack BBQ to the old North End restaurant space at 910 E 5th St.
