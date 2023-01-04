Read full article on original website
Brian D
1d ago
Since moving to NM, I've owed each tax season, to offset that tax bill I have an additional $25 taken out of each weekly paycheck in addition to normally deducted state and federal taxes. That's an additional $1300 of voluntary taxes I have self-elected to have deducted each year. Yet, each yr after doing my taxes, I still end up owing. NM is a money pit with high crime and very little in return on investment.
Cost of living pushes State Representatives to propose minimum wage increase
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Tuesday was the first-day legislators could start prefiling their bills for the legislative session. A few state representatives are proposing increasing the minimum wage. This comes after it just increased across the state. Democratic Representatives Miguel Garcia and Christine Chandler each introduced separate bills to increase the minimum wage. However, minimum wage […]
orangeandbluepress.com
Up To $750 Stimulus Payment For New Mexico – Here’s How To Claim In 2023
New Mexico residents will still be eligible for a refund when they file their 2021 income tax return in May 2023. New Mexico may still be eligible to receive stimulus payments from the State of NM worth up to $750 for individuals and $1500 for families in 2022. Two pieces of legislation were signed to pass in 2022 that include either “rebates” or “relief payments” for New Mexicans, according to New Mexico LegalAid. To receive the rebate payments, you need to process your 2021 New Mexico income taxes.
errorsofenchantment.com
Powerful legislator: increase NM minimum wage by 33% (to $16 an hour by 2024) and index to inflation moving forward
Rep. Christine Chanler (D-Los Alamos) is Chair of the House Tax and Revenue Committee which makes some of the most important economic policies in New Mexico. She has pre-filed a bill in advance of the 2023 session (HB 25) which proposes to take New Mexico’s minimum wage from $12 an hour (it rose to that on January 1) to $16 an hour and index the wage rate to inflation.
Only a few days left to sign up for New Mexico health insurance
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There are only a handful of days left to sign up for low-cost or no-cost health insurance from the state. The 2023 open enrollment period for beWellnm, New Mexico’s health insurance exchange, closes at midnight on January 15, 2023. “With new state assistance available, health insurance may be more affordable than ever. […]
KOAT 7
Remote state workers return to office delayed
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The State Personnel Office ordered state employees working remotely to return to in-person work at the start of the new year. However, some workers worry the change in shift could come with complications. "I do think we will see resignations and we'll see a higher vacancy...
KOAT 7
Proposed House Bill calls for speed cameras on New Mexico highways
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico Legislature will meet soon for a 60-day session and we're already seeing pre-filings of what we can expect. House Bill 22 is a piece of pre-filed legislation that could change the way speed cameras are utilized in New Mexico. “It's a big change...
SNAP Benefits 2023: New Mexico residents to receive payments as part of January plan
SNAP benefits, sometimes known as food stamps, offer qualified New Mexico individuals with low income and limited resources cash assistance to purchase nutritious food. The New Mexico Human Services Department distributes benefits weekly via EBT cards (HSD). In addition, beneficiaries can anticipate a 12.5% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) increase in January 2023.
2011 Elephant Butte water compact dispute reaches resolution
A resolution has finally been reached between New Mexico and Texas over water unlawfully released from Elephant Butte Reservoir more than ten years ago.
Santa Fe Reporter
State Gives Workers An Extra Month to Telework
The state’s Personnel Office has delayed the end of telework and return to the office by a month. While managers were required to resume in-person work yesterday, rank-and-file employees now have until Feb. 2. State Personnel Director Teresa Padilla told the Albuquerque Journal yesterday her agency received a form email opposing the return to the office from fewer than 5% of the approximate 16,600 classified state workers. “In general, we believe most state government employees understand the benefits of being present in the office to serve our customers and constituents,” she told the Journal. Communications Workers of America union local President Dan Secrist, however, says concerns remain about the inhabitability of some office spaces; child care; and commutes for employees hired during the pandemic, among other issues. CWA Local 7076 has filed a complaint with the state Public Employees Labor Relations Board regarding the state’s unilateral decision to cancel its telework policy.
KRQE News 13
LNB Enterprises LLC serves New Mexicans with roof issues
LNB Enterprises LLC is a local roofing company serving all of New Mexico. The company is dedicated to roofing your flat roof home with the best technologies available. With cold and wet weather here now is the perfect time to give them a call and make sure that your roof is in its best shape.
$750 Payments coming to many residents this holiday season
Money laid outPhoto byPhoto by Mackenzie Marco (Unsplash)onUnsplash. Would a payment of $750 or even $1,500 help you out this holiday season? Well, millions of residents will be receiving just that from the state of Colorado. There is a law in the state of Colorado which requires that revenue collected above the limit for a given fiscal year be refunded in the following fiscal year. It's called TABOR, which stands for the Colorado Taxpayor's Bill Of Rights. (source)
Las Cruces minimum wage up to $12, El Paso’s same since 2009
LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — The minimum wage in New Mexico went up 50 cents to $12 an hour on New Year’s Day, thanks to a law passed by the New Mexico state Legislature a few years ago. “Cost of living keeps going up. Prices keep going up. Inflation keeps going up,” said David Polka, […]
Colorado City Named Among The Loneliest Cities In The U.S.
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce spotted cities with the most single-person households.
Who is the new Department of Health cabinet secretary in New Mexico?
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With COVID-19 still lingering and a myriad of potential new health threats always present, the leader of the state’s Department of Health has an important role in keeping New Mexicans healthy. Recently, the Governor announced a new secretary to lead the department, but who is this new leader? At the end of 2022, […]
bhbusiness.com
Integrative Life Network Expands into New Mexico with Acquisition of Shadow Mountain Recovery Centers
Integrative Life Network has acquired Taos, New Mexico-based addiction treatment provider Shadow Mountain Recovery Centers. The terms of the deal were not disclosed. Nashville, Tennessee-based Integrative Life Network gains a new state market through the deal. It also extends its “evidence-based trauma-resolution modalities” to Shadow Mountain Recovery Centers’ patients.
New Mexico Governor Lujan Grisham, Attorney General Balderas, Environment Secretary Kenney and Trustee Hart Stebbins announce settlement with final contractors in Gold King Mine Litigation
News Release Office of New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas, Environment Secretary James Kenney, and Natural Resources Trustee Maggie Hart Stebbins on Thursday announced a $5 million final settlement with ...
southarkansassun.com
Weld County Leads Colorado In Highest Demand For SNAP Food Benefits
Weld is leading the state of Colorado as the county with the highest demand for SNAP food benefits. The SNAP is a food assistance program by the federal government, also known as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, says Alejo. According to the Weld County Department of Human Services, its employees...
errorsofenchantment.com
New Mexico population loss a long-term problem
According to the latest Census figures New Mexico lost 3,333 people between July 2021 and July 2022. No big deal, right? New Mexico is blessed with great weather, is in a fast-growing area of the nation, and has massive revenues from its oil and gas industries and will be just fine, right?
48 hours left to apply for two inflation relief payments up to $600 – see who qualifies for the money
IDAHO residents have just two days left to apply for multiple rebates up to $600. The state is offering two rebates to eligible taxpayers: the 2022 rebate and the 2022 Special Session rebate. While the amount of each rebate is different, the qualifications and process to get them are the...
Arizona man accused of defrauding New Mexico investors
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Federal prosecutors are trying to convict Arizona local John Lopez for running a fraudulent investment program in New Mexico and other states. Wednesday, Lopez was brought before a federal judge in Albuquerque to begin legal proceedings. Near the end of last year, a federal grand jury indicted Lopez. They allege he ran […]
Comments / 4