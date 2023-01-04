Read full article on original website
Central Ohio high school sports scores/schedules: Jan. 2-8
THURSDAY, JAN. 5 Girls basketball DeSales 34, Watterson 26 North Union 44, Indian Lake 19 ...
WHIZ
Local Scores 1/4/22 Tri-Valley Keeps Winning
Zanesville, OH- Lexi Howe led the Tri-Valley Lady Dawgs to a victory over River View to improve to 9-2 on the year!. Jamisyn Stinson scored 33 points to put her over 1,000 career points in her high school career with Sheridan. Boys Basketball. JOHNSTOWN- MONROE 45. ZANESVILLE 42. HEATH 54.
Portage County sports scoreboard for Wednesday, January 4
AURORA: Stask 3-0-7, Barbour 0-1-1, Feckner 2-0-4, Manav 1-0-2, Pierce 1-0-3, Witting 2-0-4, Rogge 1-0-3, Unverferth 2-0-5, Hemming 3-2-8. Totals 15-3-37. ROOSEVELT: Nash 2-0-6, Crockett 2-0-5, Wilson 4-0-11, Dunlap 3-2-8, C. VanDamme 3-0-6, Moxley 1-0-2, Canning 4-3-13, Taylor 1-0-2. Totals 20-5-53. Aurora - 11 - 4 - 9 - 13...
Wednesday's HS results: Ellet, Hoban, Highland, Hudson girls basketball win
GIRLS BASKETBALL Archbishop Hoban 79, Solon 74 (OT)Brunswick 58, Amherst Steele 49Copley 64, Barberton 12CVCA 43, Northwest 36Ellet 62, North 10Grafton Midview 55, Strongsville 39Green 43, Canton McKinley 40Highland 70, Revere 40Hudson 38, Nordonia 36Kent Roosevelt 53, Aurora 37Lake 54, GlenOak 39Mogadore 56, St. Thomas Aquinas 34North Canton Hoover 50, Buchtel 16Rootstown 46, Southeast 21Stow 35, Wadsworth 33Tallmadge 44, Cuyahoga Falls 41Toledo Christian 46, Medina 41Triway 42, Manchester 29Twinsburg 39, North Royalton 28 ...
