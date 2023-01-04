Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From BrandonTed RiversBrandon, FL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ClearwaterTed RiversClearwater, FL
Why Tampa Bay Real Estate Boom May Unlikely Burst Your Bubble.Succex.OTampa, FL
10 Tampa Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyTampa, FL
Spirit, Rhythm, Blues Exhibit Opens at Gallery 221Modern GlobeTampa, FL
chatsports.com
USF Heads to America’s Heartland to Face Wichita State on Saturday
GAME 18 | SAT., JAN. 7, 2023 | 3 P.M. ET | WICHITA, KAN. | CHARLES KOCH ARENA. Shane Dennis (PxP), Tracey Anderson (Color) Audio: Bulls Unlimited (TuneIn App/GoUSFBulls.com)
mynews13.com
Who is Alex Golesh? Meet USF football's new head football coach
TAMPA, Fla. — The University of South Florida football team has named its new head coach, and his story starts in Russia. Spectrum Sports 360 Katya Guillaume asked Alex Golesh, “How was that growing up in Russia”. “My parents dropped everything and moved to Brooklyn at the time...
stpetecatalyst.com
USF football facility receives name after $5.1 million gift
The University of South Florida’s much anticipated Indoor Performance Facility (IPF) officially has a name following a special Board of Trustees meeting Wednesday. The board unanimously agreed to name the recently completed project the Porter Family Indoor Practice Facility. Jay Stroman, CEO of the USF Foundation, said the naming opportunity arose last year when J.D. Porter donated $5.1 million to the university.
Lakeland boys wins district basketball opener at Bartow
BARTOW, FLORIDA – Lakeland got a leg up on the district basketball standings Thursday night. Fresh off winning a football state championship, Lakeland romped into Bartow and came away with a, 72-63, win in the 6A-District 7 opener for both schools. Eight players from the state championship team ...
chatsports.com
Matthew Middleton Named Wide Receivers Coach For USF Football
TAMPA, JAN. 4, 2023 – University of South Florida Head Coach Alex Golesh has named Matthew Middleton as the Bulls' wide receivers coach, completing the offensive coaching staff for his first USF team. Middleton comes to USF with 15 years of experience coaching wide receivers on the collegiate level,...
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Brandon
Brandon might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Brandon.
Hidden History: Guava in Tampa Bay
Ever wonder why the guava is associated with Tampa — yet you rarely see wild guava trees in people’s yards? It has a lot to do with the foundation of Ybor City and eventually Tampa. Let’s learn more about how this fruit has taken over Tampa’s culture.
Why Tampa Bay Real Estate Boom May Unlikely Burst Your Bubble.
With property prices seemingly on the rise and rising quickly in Tampa, there is a lot of talk about a real estate bubble in the US and dire predictions that the so-called bubble could burst, leading to a lack of confidence on the part of investors and people seeking a second home. But while this talk of a bubble may be true in some parts of America, it isn’t justified in Florida, particularly in the Tampa Bay and Clearwater areas.
wild941.com
This Tampa Donut Shop Is One Of The Best In America
All this week I have been writing about food, and it has made me one hungry girl. I have never been to this donut shop but I will be trying it out this weekend. According to yelp, Hole In One Donuts is one of the 50 best donut shops in America. There are so many donuts to choose from but guest who frequent the shop have made some recommendations. They say you must try the giant glazed cinnamon rolls, apple fritters and strawberry cake donuts.
995qyk.com
A Teacher’s Dating Nightmare
Second Date Update: Renee, who is a teacher, felt validated by Dennis on their date. He complemented her about her job. After their date though things turned into a teacher’s dating nightmare for her. First Dennis said he respected the fact that Renee was a teacher but then his tone changed. When we talked to him he told us how dating a teacher just doesn’t work for him. Obviously this was shocking to Renee but would she get passed it or would this become a teacher’s dating nightmare.
Race track, private garages among features of new Tampa complex
When looking for a new area to build The Motor Enclave, Brad Oleshansky says a computer program picked Tampa because of its huge car scene.
Tampa Internation Airport announces winner of ‘wildly popular’ name the flamingo contest
Tampa International Airport is set to announce the winner of its “wildly popular” ‘name the flamingo’ contest.
Tampa Bay community says wild hogs destroying property
Some Tampa Bay area families tell 8 On Your Side they're afraid to go into their own backyards.
fox35orlando.com
Tampa airport's giant flamingo finally has a name after month-long contest
TAMPA, Fla. - The larger-than-life flamingo at Tampa International Airport has greeted thousands of travelers and taken an endless number of photos with them, but during all that time, it didn't have a name. That all ends now. Say hello to: Phoebe. It was submitted by Bryan M., a 63-year-old...
Harriett and M15’s 1st hatchling of the season arrives
The eaglet, egg and bald eagle parents can be seen on the popular Southwest Florida Eagle Cam, which livestreams the nest 24/7.
ABC Action News
What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | January 6-8
TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (January 6-8), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area. Info: Get ready to see dinosaurs coming to life at Jurassic World Live Tour. This exciting, action-packed event was created for fans of all ages, and will feature special effects including strobe lights and fog, as well as 9 different dinosaurs. There are multiple showtimes throughout the weekend to choose from.
Longboat Observer
Owen’s Fish Camp plans March opening in Lakewood Ranch
Although supply shortages have slowed down the construction of Owen’s Fish Camp at Center Point in Lakewood Ranch, co-owner Mark Caragiulo remains undaunted. “We’re taking our time, doing it right,” he said. Caragiulo said he hopes to open the restaurant in March, and his customers will find...
Busch Gardens rolling out special offer for 2023 Fun Card
TAMPA, Fla. — Calling all amusement park lovers across Florida!. Busch Gardens Tampa Bay announced Tuesday the launch of a special offer for the park's 2023 Fun Card. For a limited time, guests can buy a Fun Card and get another one for free!. The purchase allows guests to...
The history of the Washington Park Community
Booker T. Washington, William A. Rochelle, and members of Lakeland's early Black community influenced the city and established Florida's sixth Black high school.
businessobserverfl.com
Pair of large Tampa-area accounting firms announce merger
Spoor Bunch Franz, one of the region's largest accounting firms, has merged with Westbay CPAs. Financial terms of the deal, which took effect Jan. 1, weren't disclosed. The merger with Clearwater-based Westbay, one of the state’s top firms specializing in forensic accounting and business valuation, "broadens SBF’s capabilities while bringing together two firms that already had a number of clients in common," according to a statement. The move will also add a Clearwater office for SBF, which already has its headquarters in St. Petersburg and an office in Tampa.
