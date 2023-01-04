Read full article on original website
FOX Sports
Ball State plays Akron following Coleman's 26-point showing
Akron Zips (9-5, 1-0 MAC) at Ball State Cardinals (10-4, 1-0 MAC) BOTTOM LINE: Ball State takes on the Akron Zips after Jarron Coleman scored 26 points in Ball State's 90-83 win against the Toledo Rockets. The Cardinals have gone 5-0 in home games. Ball State is third in the...
Porterville Recorder
NO. 1 PURDUE 71, NO. 24 OHIO STATE 69
Percentages: FG .431, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 13-31, .419 (Jenkins 3-3, Loyer 3-6, Smith 3-6, Gillis 2-7, Morton 2-7, Furst 0-1, Kaufman-Renn 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 14 (Loyer 4, Morton 4, Edey 3, Kaufman-Renn, Newman, Smith). Steals: 4 (Morton 2, Smith 2). Technical...
Porterville Recorder
YOUNGSTOWN STATE 78, ROBERT MORRIS 56
Percentages: FG .481, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 1-10, .100 (Corbin 1-6, Spear 0-1, Wainwright 0-1, Cheeks 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Cheeks, Mayers, Spear). Turnovers: 15 (Last 4, Mi.Green 4, Cheeks 2, Walker 2, Corbin, Mayers, Spear). Steals: 1 (Wainwright). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. YOUNGSTOWN...
Porterville Recorder
TOWSON 64, DREXEL 58
Percentages: FG .407, FT .429. 3-Point Goals: 7-24, .292 (Okros 4-5, Williams 1-1, Bergens 1-3, Oden 1-4, Moore 0-1, Y.Butler 0-1, House 0-2, Washington 0-7). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Williams). Turnovers: 9 (Moore 5, Williams 2, Washington, Y.Butler). Steals: 5 (Turner 2, House, Magee, Washington).
High school girls basketball: Strong effort at line rallies Toledo Christian
CLEVELAND — Toledo Christian hit 11 of 12 free throws in the final quarter to rally past Medina 46-41 on Wednesday in a girls basketball game played at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The Eagles rallied from a five-point deficit entering the fourth quarter. Kendall Braden scored 25 points for Toledo Christian. Olivia Klanac had 18 points and Mylie Roberts 11 for Medina. PERRYSBURG 58, FINDLAY 50
Girls basketball: Brodhead beats Jefferson 44-31
JEFFERSON -- Abbie Dix led three players in double figures with 11 points and Brodhead pushed past host Jefferson 44-31 in a Rock Valley girls basketball game on Thursday. The Cardinals (9-3, 7-1 in conference) led 21-20 at halftime before slowly but surely seizing momentum midway through the second half. Dix, who averages 18.6 points per game, scored nine points after halftime. Addison Yates and Taetum Hoesly added 10 points apiece. ...
Porterville Recorder
Stony Brook 67, Monmouth (NJ) 56
STONY BROOK (6-9) Policelli 6-16 2-2 17, Sarvan 3-11 0-0 8, Fitzmorris 1-4 1-2 3, Roberts 4-4 4-6 15, Stephenson-Moore 5-13 4-4 15, Pettway 3-5 0-0 7, Onyekonwu 1-4 0-0 2, Muratori 0-0 0-0 0, Nahar 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-57 11-14 67. MONMOUTH (NJ) (1-14) Foster 4-11 4-10 12,...
Porterville Recorder
HOFSTRA 67, HAMPTON 51
Percentages: FG .491, FT .462. 3-Point Goals: 9-22, .409 (Ty.Thomas 4-7, Estrada 3-6, Dubar 1-3, Plotnikov 1-3, Carlos 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Boachie-Yiadom 3, Dubar, Ty.Thomas). Turnovers: 15 (Estrada 7, Williams 3, Carlos 2, Boachie-Yiadom, Marshall, Ty.Thomas). Steals: 4 (Boachie-Yiadom 2, Carlos, Ty.Thomas). Technical...
Porterville Recorder
RUTGERS 64, MARYLAND 50
Percentages: FG .413, FT .444. 3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Carey 4-8, Young 2-4, Martinez 1-1, Long 1-2, Emilien 0-1, Hart 0-2, Scott 0-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Hart, Scott). Turnovers: 18 (Reese 5, Young 4, Hart 3, Martinez 2, Scott 2, Batchelor, Emilien). Steals: 9...
Porterville Recorder
FLORIDA ATLANTIC 88, UAB 86
Percentages: FG .485, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 10-20, .500 (Walker 4-11, L.Brewer 3-4, E.Gaines 2-2, E.Johnson 1-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Buffen). Turnovers: 9 (E.Gaines 3, Walker 3, Buffen 2, T.Brewer). Steals: 5 (Buffen 2, Jemison, Lovan, Walker). Technical Fouls: Davis, 8:59 second. FGFTReb. FAUMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS.
Porterville Recorder
FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON 76, ST. FRANCIS (BKN) 57
Percentages: FG .500, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 7-15, .467 (Almonor 6-7, Munden 1-1, Emanuel 0-2, Singleton 0-2, Roberts 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Turnovers: 8 (Almonor 2, Roberts 2, Singleton 2, Lamaute, Moore). Steals: 7 (Moore 3, Lamaute 2, Almonor, Roberts). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. ST. FRANCIS (NY)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS.
Porterville Recorder
WILLIAM & MARY 69, NORTHEASTERN 66
Percentages: FG .500, FT .429. 3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (Stucke 4-7, Pridgen 2-2, King 1-3, Cormier 0-1, McClintock 0-1, Turner 0-2, Telfort 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 7 (Doherty 2, Pridgen 2, Stucke, Telfort, Troutman). Turnovers: 16 (Cormier 4, King 4, Doherty 3, Telfort 2, Pridgen,...
Porterville Recorder
Memphis 123, Orlando 115
MEMPHIS (123) Brooks 5-18 0-0 11, Jackson Jr. 12-14 5-7 31, Adams 2-5 0-1 4, Konchar 1-4 0-0 3, Morant 13-21 5-7 32, Roddy 3-6 0-2 8, Tillman 2-3 2-2 6, Williams 6-7 1-1 16, Aldama 0-4 0-0 0, Jones 4-10 2-3 12. Totals 48-92 15-23 123. ORLANDO (115) Banchero...
Porterville Recorder
NO. 2 HOUSTON 87, SMU 53
Percentages: FG .306, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 3-20, .150 (Nutall 2-6, Lanier 1-3, Koulibaly 0-1, Todorovic 0-1, Williamson 0-1, Wright 0-1, Smith 0-2, Phelps 0-5). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Ambrose-Hylton, Nutall). Turnovers: 11 (Phelps 3, Koulibaly 2, Nutall 2, Williamson 2, Njie, Odigie). Steals: 5...
Porterville Recorder
QUEENS 75, BELLARMINE 74
QUEENS (NC)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .475, FT .467. 3-Point Goals: 12-31, .387 (McKee 5-8, McCluney 3-7, Dye 2-7, McLaurin 1-1, Ashby 1-6, Mathews 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Mathews). Turnovers: 14 (McCluney 3, McLaurin 3, Rains 3, Dye 2, McKee 2, Mathews). Steals: 8 (Mathews 3,...
Porterville Recorder
UMASS LOWELL 72, MAINE 70
Percentages: FG .439, FT .765. 3-Point Goals: 7-14, .500 (Juozapaitis 2-4, Wright-McLeish 2-4, Clayton 1-1, Tynes 1-1, Feierbergs 1-3, DuHart 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Juozapaitis 2, Clayton, Wright-McLeish). Turnovers: 11 (Clayton 5, Tynes 4, DuHart, Juozapaitis). Steals: 12 (Filipovity 5, Clayton 2, Feierbergs 2,...
Porterville Recorder
Thursday's Scores
Blanchard Montabella 59, Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart 33. Brethren 67, Big Rapids Crossroads Charter Academy 6. Harbor Light Christian 68, Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian Academy 31. Haslett 56, Fowlerville 43. Indian River-Inland Lakes 81, Pellston 50. Jonesville 52, Bronson 41. Laingsburg 64, Pewamo-Westphalia 46. Lake Orion 56, Royal Oak...
Porterville Recorder
Sports on TV for Friday, January 6
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S) ESPN2 — Detroit Mercy at Wright St. CBSSN — Akron at Ball St. COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S) PAC-12N — Oregon at Arizona St. PAC-12N — Utah at Colorado (Joined in Progress) COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN'S) 7 p.m. SECN — Michigan St. at Alabama. 9...
Porterville Recorder
Black Bears to face Port Huron in weekend series
The Binghamton Black Bears are set to face the Port Huron Prowlers in a weekend series at home.
