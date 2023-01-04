ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Sports

Ball State plays Akron following Coleman's 26-point showing

Akron Zips (9-5, 1-0 MAC) at Ball State Cardinals (10-4, 1-0 MAC) BOTTOM LINE: Ball State takes on the Akron Zips after Jarron Coleman scored 26 points in Ball State's 90-83 win against the Toledo Rockets. The Cardinals have gone 5-0 in home games. Ball State is third in the...
MUNCIE, IN
Porterville Recorder

NO. 1 PURDUE 71, NO. 24 OHIO STATE 69

Percentages: FG .431, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 13-31, .419 (Jenkins 3-3, Loyer 3-6, Smith 3-6, Gillis 2-7, Morton 2-7, Furst 0-1, Kaufman-Renn 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 14 (Loyer 4, Morton 4, Edey 3, Kaufman-Renn, Newman, Smith). Steals: 4 (Morton 2, Smith 2). Technical...
COLUMBUS, OH
Porterville Recorder

YOUNGSTOWN STATE 78, ROBERT MORRIS 56

Percentages: FG .481, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 1-10, .100 (Corbin 1-6, Spear 0-1, Wainwright 0-1, Cheeks 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Cheeks, Mayers, Spear). Turnovers: 15 (Last 4, Mi.Green 4, Cheeks 2, Walker 2, Corbin, Mayers, Spear). Steals: 1 (Wainwright). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. YOUNGSTOWN...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Porterville Recorder

TOWSON 64, DREXEL 58

Percentages: FG .407, FT .429. 3-Point Goals: 7-24, .292 (Okros 4-5, Williams 1-1, Bergens 1-3, Oden 1-4, Moore 0-1, Y.Butler 0-1, House 0-2, Washington 0-7). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Williams). Turnovers: 9 (Moore 5, Williams 2, Washington, Y.Butler). Steals: 5 (Turner 2, House, Magee, Washington).
WASHINGTON, PA
The Blade

High school girls basketball: Strong effort at line rallies Toledo Christian

CLEVELAND — Toledo Christian hit 11 of 12 free throws in the final quarter to rally past Medina 46-41 on Wednesday in a girls basketball game played at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The Eagles rallied from a five-point deficit entering the fourth quarter. Kendall Braden scored 25 points for Toledo Christian. Olivia Klanac had 18 points and Mylie Roberts 11 for Medina. PERRYSBURG 58, FINDLAY 50
TOLEDO, OH
Daily Jefferson County Union

Girls basketball: Brodhead beats Jefferson 44-31

JEFFERSON -- Abbie Dix led three players in double figures with 11 points and Brodhead pushed past host Jefferson 44-31 in a Rock Valley girls basketball game on Thursday. The Cardinals (9-3, 7-1 in conference) led 21-20 at halftime before slowly but surely seizing momentum midway through the second half. Dix, who averages 18.6 points per game, scored nine points after halftime. Addison Yates and Taetum Hoesly added 10 points apiece. ...
BRODHEAD, WI
Porterville Recorder

Stony Brook 67, Monmouth (NJ) 56

STONY BROOK (6-9) Policelli 6-16 2-2 17, Sarvan 3-11 0-0 8, Fitzmorris 1-4 1-2 3, Roberts 4-4 4-6 15, Stephenson-Moore 5-13 4-4 15, Pettway 3-5 0-0 7, Onyekonwu 1-4 0-0 2, Muratori 0-0 0-0 0, Nahar 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-57 11-14 67. MONMOUTH (NJ) (1-14) Foster 4-11 4-10 12,...
STONY BROOK, NY
Porterville Recorder

HOFSTRA 67, HAMPTON 51

Percentages: FG .491, FT .462. 3-Point Goals: 9-22, .409 (Ty.Thomas 4-7, Estrada 3-6, Dubar 1-3, Plotnikov 1-3, Carlos 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Boachie-Yiadom 3, Dubar, Ty.Thomas). Turnovers: 15 (Estrada 7, Williams 3, Carlos 2, Boachie-Yiadom, Marshall, Ty.Thomas). Steals: 4 (Boachie-Yiadom 2, Carlos, Ty.Thomas). Technical...
HEMPSTEAD, NY
Porterville Recorder

RUTGERS 64, MARYLAND 50

Percentages: FG .413, FT .444. 3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Carey 4-8, Young 2-4, Martinez 1-1, Long 1-2, Emilien 0-1, Hart 0-2, Scott 0-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Hart, Scott). Turnovers: 18 (Reese 5, Young 4, Hart 3, Martinez 2, Scott 2, Batchelor, Emilien). Steals: 9...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Porterville Recorder

FLORIDA ATLANTIC 88, UAB 86

Percentages: FG .485, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 10-20, .500 (Walker 4-11, L.Brewer 3-4, E.Gaines 2-2, E.Johnson 1-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Buffen). Turnovers: 9 (E.Gaines 3, Walker 3, Buffen 2, T.Brewer). Steals: 5 (Buffen 2, Jemison, Lovan, Walker). Technical Fouls: Davis, 8:59 second. FGFTReb. FAUMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Porterville Recorder

FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON 76, ST. FRANCIS (BKN) 57

Percentages: FG .500, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 7-15, .467 (Almonor 6-7, Munden 1-1, Emanuel 0-2, Singleton 0-2, Roberts 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Turnovers: 8 (Almonor 2, Roberts 2, Singleton 2, Lamaute, Moore). Steals: 7 (Moore 3, Lamaute 2, Almonor, Roberts). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. ST. FRANCIS (NY)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS.
HACKENSACK, NJ
Porterville Recorder

WILLIAM & MARY 69, NORTHEASTERN 66

Percentages: FG .500, FT .429. 3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (Stucke 4-7, Pridgen 2-2, King 1-3, Cormier 0-1, McClintock 0-1, Turner 0-2, Telfort 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 7 (Doherty 2, Pridgen 2, Stucke, Telfort, Troutman). Turnovers: 16 (Cormier 4, King 4, Doherty 3, Telfort 2, Pridgen,...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
Porterville Recorder

Memphis 123, Orlando 115

MEMPHIS (123) Brooks 5-18 0-0 11, Jackson Jr. 12-14 5-7 31, Adams 2-5 0-1 4, Konchar 1-4 0-0 3, Morant 13-21 5-7 32, Roddy 3-6 0-2 8, Tillman 2-3 2-2 6, Williams 6-7 1-1 16, Aldama 0-4 0-0 0, Jones 4-10 2-3 12. Totals 48-92 15-23 123. ORLANDO (115) Banchero...
ORLANDO, FL
Porterville Recorder

NO. 2 HOUSTON 87, SMU 53

Percentages: FG .306, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 3-20, .150 (Nutall 2-6, Lanier 1-3, Koulibaly 0-1, Todorovic 0-1, Williamson 0-1, Wright 0-1, Smith 0-2, Phelps 0-5). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Ambrose-Hylton, Nutall). Turnovers: 11 (Phelps 3, Koulibaly 2, Nutall 2, Williamson 2, Njie, Odigie). Steals: 5...
HOUSTON, TX
Porterville Recorder

QUEENS 75, BELLARMINE 74

QUEENS (NC)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .475, FT .467. 3-Point Goals: 12-31, .387 (McKee 5-8, McCluney 3-7, Dye 2-7, McLaurin 1-1, Ashby 1-6, Mathews 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Mathews). Turnovers: 14 (McCluney 3, McLaurin 3, Rains 3, Dye 2, McKee 2, Mathews). Steals: 8 (Mathews 3,...
QUEENS, NY
Porterville Recorder

UMASS LOWELL 72, MAINE 70

Percentages: FG .439, FT .765. 3-Point Goals: 7-14, .500 (Juozapaitis 2-4, Wright-McLeish 2-4, Clayton 1-1, Tynes 1-1, Feierbergs 1-3, DuHart 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Juozapaitis 2, Clayton, Wright-McLeish). Turnovers: 11 (Clayton 5, Tynes 4, DuHart, Juozapaitis). Steals: 12 (Filipovity 5, Clayton 2, Feierbergs 2,...
LOWELL, MA
Porterville Recorder

Thursday's Scores

Blanchard Montabella 59, Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart 33. Brethren 67, Big Rapids Crossroads Charter Academy 6. Harbor Light Christian 68, Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian Academy 31. Haslett 56, Fowlerville 43. Indian River-Inland Lakes 81, Pellston 50. Jonesville 52, Bronson 41. Laingsburg 64, Pewamo-Westphalia 46. Lake Orion 56, Royal Oak...
MICHIGAN STATE
Porterville Recorder

Sports on TV for Friday, January 6

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S) ESPN2 — Detroit Mercy at Wright St. CBSSN — Akron at Ball St. COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S) PAC-12N — Oregon at Arizona St. PAC-12N — Utah at Colorado (Joined in Progress) COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN'S) 7 p.m. SECN — Michigan St. at Alabama. 9...
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy