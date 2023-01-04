ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
delawaretoday.com

Scout Café Is a Cozy Hideaway for Coffee Lovers in Wilmington

Scout Café, opening January 5 in Wilmington, is a cozy coffee shop with Middle Eastern-inspired bites and a homey atmosphere. As far as Nicholas Qaabar is concerned, you can never have enough coffee, books or houseplants. “I’m a lover of all of the above,” he says. And beginning Thursday, Jan. 5, he’ll share the love.
WILMINGTON, DE
mainlinetoday.com

Malvern’s Stove and Tap Will Become a Modern Steakhouse

Malvern’s Stove and Tap is being reimagined to become Joey Chops, an elevated yet approachable steakhouse made for Main Line foodies. With success in West Chester and Lansdale, Stove and Tap came to Malvern right before the start of the pandemic. Now, the space is being reimagined by Stove and Co. Restaurant Group’s Justin Weathers and Joe Monnich to become Joey Chops, a modern American steakhouse with premium seafood and an amazing lineup of libations.
MALVERN, PA
VISTA.Today

Habitat for Humanity’s Coatesville Revitalization Project Helps Homeowners Fall in Love with Their Homes Again

Habitat for Humanity of Chester County has received funding from the Lowes Neighborhood Revitalization Grant for Home Preservation. These allocated funds are dedicated to neighborhood revitalization projects in Coatesville. At Habitat for Humanity of Chester County, they recognize having a safe and comfortable place to live as a fundamental human...
COATESVILLE, PA
fox29.com

Mustard Pies at Delorenzo’s The BURG

He may not be in Trenton, but Bob found Trenton Tomato Pie in Bucks County! He dropped by Delorenzo’s The Burg in Levitttown to learn about the style of pizza and got to try some of their creative toppings like mustard and clams.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
firststateupdate.com

Happening Now: Armed Barricaded Subject Inside Home That Is On Fire

Police are currently on scene on Lake View Road in Wilmington for a barricaded subject incident. Avoid S. Union Street at Lakeview Road in Wilmington – Police are closing S. Union Street (Kirkwood Highway) – Reports that the subject has fired from the home are unconfirmed. The subject reportedly set the basement on fire.
WILMINGTON, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Barricaded subject sets fire in Canby Park row home

One person is in custody after a more than one hour standoff in the Canby Park neighborhood Tuesday morning, January 3, 2023. Wilmington Police SWAT officers responded to Lakeview Road around 8:30 a.m. for a barricaded subject who may have fired a weapon, and who had reportedly set the house on fire.
WILMINGTON, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy