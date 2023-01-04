Read full article on original website
‘Love of the Land’: Landenberg Property — Owned by Renowned Artist’s Descendants — Permanently Preserved
A 15-acre farm in Landenberg owned by the family of Sophie Rodney Pyle Homsey, a descendant of artist Howard Pyle, has been permanently preserved by Natural Lands, writes Michael Rellahan for the Daily Local News. In addition to preserving forests and meadows, the conservation easement also makes sure that more...
Landenberg Home Gracefully Marries Farmhouse and French Country
This home in Landenberg blends two different aesthetics.Photo byAngel Eye Photography. A custom-built 13,000-square-foot home bonds two aesthetics in holy matrimony. Owned by husband and wife, the Landenberg house incorporates both Farmhouse and French Chateau aesthetics, writes Drew Limsky for Delaware Today.
fox29.com
Kensington brewery adopts afternoon curfew for kids; most adults happy with new rule
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - A local brewery is changing the rules for parents and has adopted a no kids after 2 p.m. policy. "First of all, I have two young children. I’m gonna put that out there," co-owner of Human Robot, Jake Atkinson, stated. Atkinson says they are putting their...
delawaretoday.com
Scout Café Is a Cozy Hideaway for Coffee Lovers in Wilmington
Scout Café, opening January 5 in Wilmington, is a cozy coffee shop with Middle Eastern-inspired bites and a homey atmosphere. As far as Nicholas Qaabar is concerned, you can never have enough coffee, books or houseplants. “I’m a lover of all of the above,” he says. And beginning Thursday, Jan. 5, he’ll share the love.
mainlinetoday.com
Malvern’s Stove and Tap Will Become a Modern Steakhouse
Malvern’s Stove and Tap is being reimagined to become Joey Chops, an elevated yet approachable steakhouse made for Main Line foodies. With success in West Chester and Lansdale, Stove and Tap came to Malvern right before the start of the pandemic. Now, the space is being reimagined by Stove and Co. Restaurant Group’s Justin Weathers and Joe Monnich to become Joey Chops, a modern American steakhouse with premium seafood and an amazing lineup of libations.
Great Stuff Savvy Resale & Home can help declutter your New Year
Becoming the best version of ourselves is something everyone wants to achieve in 2023 and Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition’s Great Stuff Savvy Resale & Home may be able to help you cross one of your resolutions off your list. If one of the things you hope to do in the new year is to declutter your home and live a ... Read More
vista.today
Online Magazine Ranks the Five Best Breweries in Chester County
If you are looking for a nice place to enjoy a great beer with your friends, these are the five best breweries in Chester County you should not miss out on, writes Marilyn Sanders for PhillyBite Magazine. Stable 12 Brewing in Phoenixville recently moved its brewing operation into a former...
Habitat for Humanity’s Coatesville Revitalization Project Helps Homeowners Fall in Love with Their Homes Again
Habitat for Humanity of Chester County has received funding from the Lowes Neighborhood Revitalization Grant for Home Preservation. These allocated funds are dedicated to neighborhood revitalization projects in Coatesville. At Habitat for Humanity of Chester County, they recognize having a safe and comfortable place to live as a fundamental human...
fox29.com
Mustard Pies at Delorenzo’s The BURG
He may not be in Trenton, but Bob found Trenton Tomato Pie in Bucks County! He dropped by Delorenzo’s The Burg in Levitttown to learn about the style of pizza and got to try some of their creative toppings like mustard and clams.
After boy drowns in Susquehanna River, siblings reject mom’s tale: ‘Stop lying, mommy’
A woman charged in her 5-year-old son’s drowning in the Susquehanna River tried to persuade her other children to lie about the circumstances of the death while talking to investigators, police said in court documents. Autumn L. Vossler was recently charged with four felony counts of child endangerment and...
abc27.com
Lancaster County dog celebrates birthday as ‘oldest dog in the United States’
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — This Hometown Hero is celebrating a remarkable birthday. And no, it isn’t a person. Mary Ho Hughes of Marietta adopted Ladybug, also known as “Buggy,” from a groomer after she was abandoned there. Records from Ladybug’s original owner show that Ladybug...
West Grove Teen Comes Up with Fix for Car’s Blind Spots
Alaina Gassler, a 14-year-old West Grove engineer in the making, has found a simple, yet ingenious way to remove deadly blind spots from cars, writes Joseph Muna for the website Science and Stuff. Thick pillars on cars that are there to prevent a vehicle from collapsing if it flips over...
fox29.com
Police: Group wanted for burglarizing Friends Guild House in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help to identify four suspects in connection to a neighborhood center burglary. Surveillance footage caught three males and one female entering the Friends Neighborhood Guild House on the 1200 block of Fairmount Avenue on December 27. The Friends Guild House is...
4 Amazing Fast Food Spots in Philadelphia, PA
Healthy, wholesome eating is great, but some days, nothing beats a fast food meal. When that's the case, these are some of the top options when it comes to fast food spots in Philadelphia, PA.
fox29.com
DA: Officer used lawful force in shootout with suspect near King of Prussia Mall
KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. - Montgomery County officials announced the Upper Merion police officer involved in a shooting with an armed man in the King of Prussia parking lot has been cleared in the use of force. The investigation stemmed from a December 18 incident at the King of Prussia...
Women accused of stealing $15,000 of merchandise in Chester County
Three Delaware women are facing felony shoplifting charges in Chester County, accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of clothing and fragrances.
firststateupdate.com
Happening Now: Armed Barricaded Subject Inside Home That Is On Fire
Police are currently on scene on Lake View Road in Wilmington for a barricaded subject incident. Avoid S. Union Street at Lakeview Road in Wilmington – Police are closing S. Union Street (Kirkwood Highway) – Reports that the subject has fired from the home are unconfirmed. The subject reportedly set the basement on fire.
3 women arrested for allegedly stealing about $20K in merchandise from Ulta, department stores
Police say when the women were arrested they found around $20,000 worth of items in the getaway car.
WDEL 1150AM
Barricaded subject sets fire in Canby Park row home
One person is in custody after a more than one hour standoff in the Canby Park neighborhood Tuesday morning, January 3, 2023. Wilmington Police SWAT officers responded to Lakeview Road around 8:30 a.m. for a barricaded subject who may have fired a weapon, and who had reportedly set the house on fire.
fox29.com
Philadelphia fire: 1 year after the deadly fire, a memorial is unveiled to honor those who died
FAIRMOUNT - One year after a tragic fire in Fairmount kills twelve, including eight children, a headstone marking those lost is unveiled to families and Philadelphia’s Fire Commissioner speaks of a national effort to save lives. It was an early morning fire that raced through the three-story rowhome owned...
