Prosser, WA

FOX 11 and 41

Toppenish community speaks out on Maternity Center’s closure

TOPPENISH, Wash. – The Toppenish community joined together at tonight’s town hall meeting to speak on the closed Astria maternity center. An announcement last month stated that the labor and delivery unit would close its doors on January 14, but plans shifted on December 22 when doors shut permanently at close of business, due to a lack of staff.
TOPPENISH, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Yakima Valley Memorial reports first birth of the new year

YAKIMA, Wash. — This year, the first baby born in Yakima Valley Memorial came three weeks before her due date in order to be the first, according to the hospital’s post. MaiLynn Mae Marquez was delivered at 1:51 a.m. on January 1. Marquez weighs just over six pounds...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Chaplaincy announces "Third Thursday at Three" seminar series

RICHLAND, Wash.- Chaplaincy Health Care is starting a new free educational seminar series in 2023. "Third Thursdays at Three" will be be hour-long presentations designed to provide the community with information and tools to plan for the future and to live their best lives. “People often don’t know where to...
RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Community mourns with Munguia family

The Yakima community has been with the Munguia family since Lucian went missing. They came together to help search and continued to support the family until Lucian's body was found.
YAKIMA, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Senior portrait policy causes confusion at West Valley High School

YAKIMA, Wash. — The West Valley High School (WVHS) community felt deja vu in January 2023, as seniors preparing for their yearbook photos lined up for free, professional portraits taken at school instead of supplying their own. Students thought they could be seeing the effects of the proposed 2019 policy, but the West Valley School District (WVSD) says this was just a miscommunication.
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

Want to Be a Police Officer? Yakima Police Are Waiting For You

Police officials all around the state say 2022 was a struggle to fill the ranks of departments because of a number of factors including laws in the state that limit the actions of the officers. Recruiting Officer Hayley Myers works to attract new officers and officers who transfer from other areas or lateral officers.
YAKIMA, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

‘Don’t forget’: Lucian’s family asks community to keep his memory alive

YAKIMA, Wash. —   After a months-long search for missing Yakima boy Lucian Munguia, his family finally has the answers they’ve been desperately seeking; their little boy is gone, but they hope he won’t be forgotten. “I know Lucian touched a lot of people’s hearts,” said Amy Bailey, Lucian’s aunt. “Don’t forget that compassion that you felt for him and the...
YAKIMA, WA
98.3 The KEY

Franklin Sheriff Calls for Big Change in Relationship with Benton County

(Pasco, WA) -- Franklin County Sheriff Jim Raymond is calling for more independence for the county itself, specifically in areas where there are a number of shared services with Benton County. In the letter, posted to Facebook Tuesday, Sheriff Raymond called for the hiring of several key administrators, using money Franklin currently pays to Benton for shared services. Sheriff Raymond's letter used words like "subservient" and "big brother mentality" to describe the current working relationship between the two counties, with Franklin, he appears to say, getting the short end of the partnership. In his words, he says "Big Brother is going to stomp us into the ground until we are insignificant"
BENTON COUNTY, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Remains of Yakama Nation woman, Daisy Mae Heath-Tallman, missing since 1987, identified

YAKIMA CO., Wash. – The remains of a Yakima County woman, who was reported missing in the late 80s, has been identified as Daisy Mae Heath-Tallman. Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said the remains of Daisy Mae Heath-Tallman were discovered on November 26, 2008, just west of White Swan. Curtice said additional DNA testing on the remains was finished in...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Yakima, WA

The city of Yakima in Washington is known for its wine, hop, and apple production in the Yakima Valley. This has drawn many people to work and live in the city since its incorporation in 1883 and the development of its historic downtown area. It's the county seat of Yakima...
YAKIMA, WA
northeastoregonnow.com

Victoria Player Passes Away at 55

Victoria L. Player of Irrigon passed away in Hermiston on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022 at the age of 55. She was born on Aug. 12, 1967 in Oahu, Hawaii to John and Carolyn Jaeger Huffman. No services will be held. To leave an online condolence for the family, please go...
HERMISTON, OR

