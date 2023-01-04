Read full article on original website
Lucian Munguia’s family invites public to vigil, celebration of life
YAKIMA, Wash. — Lucian Munguia’s family is inviting the community to join them in honoring their little boy’s memory at a vigil this weekend and a celebration of life later this month. Family members said they wanted to issue an open invitation to everyone because of the impact Lucian had on the community and the support they provided for the...
FOX 11 and 41
Toppenish community speaks out on Maternity Center’s closure
TOPPENISH, Wash. – The Toppenish community joined together at tonight’s town hall meeting to speak on the closed Astria maternity center. An announcement last month stated that the labor and delivery unit would close its doors on January 14, but plans shifted on December 22 when doors shut permanently at close of business, due to a lack of staff.
nbcrightnow.com
Yakima Valley Memorial reports first birth of the new year
YAKIMA, Wash. — This year, the first baby born in Yakima Valley Memorial came three weeks before her due date in order to be the first, according to the hospital’s post. MaiLynn Mae Marquez was delivered at 1:51 a.m. on January 1. Marquez weighs just over six pounds...
nbcrightnow.com
Chaplaincy announces "Third Thursday at Three" seminar series
RICHLAND, Wash.- Chaplaincy Health Care is starting a new free educational seminar series in 2023. "Third Thursdays at Three" will be be hour-long presentations designed to provide the community with information and tools to plan for the future and to live their best lives. “People often don’t know where to...
nbcrightnow.com
Community mourns with Munguia family
The Yakima community has been with the Munguia family since Lucian went missing. They came together to help search and continued to support the family until Lucian's body was found.
14 YO Finley Girl Missing & Endangered, Last Seen in Kennewick
A 14-year-old girl from Finley Washington is missing and police need your help to urgently find her. #UPDATE 11 AM - The Benton County Sherrif says that Angelic Waldrop has been found and is ok. No other information is released at this time. The 14-year-old girl has been missing since...
FOX 11 and 41
Senior portrait policy causes confusion at West Valley High School
YAKIMA, Wash. — The West Valley High School (WVHS) community felt deja vu in January 2023, as seniors preparing for their yearbook photos lined up for free, professional portraits taken at school instead of supplying their own. Students thought they could be seeing the effects of the proposed 2019 policy, but the West Valley School District (WVSD) says this was just a miscommunication.
Want to Be a Police Officer? Yakima Police Are Waiting For You
Police officials all around the state say 2022 was a struggle to fill the ranks of departments because of a number of factors including laws in the state that limit the actions of the officers. Recruiting Officer Hayley Myers works to attract new officers and officers who transfer from other areas or lateral officers.
‘Don’t forget’: Lucian’s family asks community to keep his memory alive
YAKIMA, Wash. — After a months-long search for missing Yakima boy Lucian Munguia, his family finally has the answers they’ve been desperately seeking; their little boy is gone, but they hope he won’t be forgotten. “I know Lucian touched a lot of people’s hearts,” said Amy Bailey, Lucian’s aunt. “Don’t forget that compassion that you felt for him and the...
Franklin Sheriff Calls for Big Change in Relationship with Benton County
(Pasco, WA) -- Franklin County Sheriff Jim Raymond is calling for more independence for the county itself, specifically in areas where there are a number of shared services with Benton County. In the letter, posted to Facebook Tuesday, Sheriff Raymond called for the hiring of several key administrators, using money Franklin currently pays to Benton for shared services. Sheriff Raymond's letter used words like "subservient" and "big brother mentality" to describe the current working relationship between the two counties, with Franklin, he appears to say, getting the short end of the partnership. In his words, he says "Big Brother is going to stomp us into the ground until we are insignificant"
Hungry Coyotes Are Prowling Tri-Cities Neighborhoods, Protect Your Pets
It's every pet owner's nightmare, a coyote attack. One of our neighbors in Richland recently caught a coyote on video. Lori C. posted the video on the Nextdoor app on December 23rd, on the snow-covered streets. The coyote was running down Davison Avenue near Saint Street, with a small animal in its mouth.
An Open Letter to Kennewick’s Senske’s Holiday Light Display
For 20 years, Senske Services has been putting on its holiday light show in Kennewick. Over 500,000 Christmas lights dance merrily to the music each night through the holiday season and the display is free for all to view at Quay Street and delights Tri-Citians and out-of-town visitors annually. I...
Remains of Yakama Nation woman, Daisy Mae Heath-Tallman, missing since 1987, identified
YAKIMA CO., Wash. – The remains of a Yakima County woman, who was reported missing in the late 80s, has been identified as Daisy Mae Heath-Tallman. Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said the remains of Daisy Mae Heath-Tallman were discovered on November 26, 2008, just west of White Swan. Curtice said additional DNA testing on the remains was finished in...
Should Franklin County go its own way to address mental health? Fed up sheriff says so
“They are moving — they are doing things — and we are not being consulted. Where are we at in this mix?”
Popular Mexican Food Truck Expands to Restaurant in Kennewick
A former Kennewick pizza joint is transforming into a Mexican restaurant. What was once 4th Base Pizza on South Auburn Street will soon be Picante Mexican Taqueria. According to the owner, Daisy Vargas, plans are to open in February. In a Facebook post:. The exact date will then be pending...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Yakima, WA
The city of Yakima in Washington is known for its wine, hop, and apple production in the Yakima Valley. This has drawn many people to work and live in the city since its incorporation in 1883 and the development of its historic downtown area. It's the county seat of Yakima...
Restaurant closed for cockroaches. 5 Tri-Cities area restaurants fail food safety inspections
Benton Franklin Health District inspectors awarded six perfect scores.
KIMA TV
Yakima Coroner confirms Lucian's death was an accidental freshwater drowning
According to the Yakima County coroner, five-year-old Lucian Munguia died from drowning. It's been nearly four months since he vanished from Sarg Hubbard Park on September 10th. The Yakima Police Department (YPD) said a body recovered from the Yakima River on Thursday; Dec. 29 has been determined to be 5-year-old...
nbcrightnow.com
Afternoon News Update Jan. 4: Kohberger extradited, two-alarm fire in Walla Walla, Port of Pasco gets federal funding and more
Brian Kohberger has been extradited back to Idaho. Firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire in Walla Walla and the Port of Pasco has received federal funding to finish a rail project in the Reimann Industrial Center.
northeastoregonnow.com
Victoria Player Passes Away at 55
Victoria L. Player of Irrigon passed away in Hermiston on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022 at the age of 55. She was born on Aug. 12, 1967 in Oahu, Hawaii to John and Carolyn Jaeger Huffman. No services will be held. To leave an online condolence for the family, please go...
