ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Seattle soccer leader has special connection to Pelé

By Graham Johnson, KIRO 7 News
KIRO 7 Seattle
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mLr5j_0k2bhhnn00

SEATTLE — It’s in a safe deposit box, a number 10 jersey worn by none other than Pelé.

Soccer’s biggest star died on Dec. 29.

Jimmy McAlister got the jersey in 1977, right after Pelé's team, the New York Cosmos, beat the original Seattle Sounders in the North American Soccer League’s title game, Soccer Bowl ‘77.

It was the Brazilian soccer icon’s last professional match.

“I was just a 20-year-old playing the game asking a gentleman for his jersey, and he was gracious enough to give me the jersey,” said McAlister, who played for the Sounders.

“Possibly the greatest player of all time had his swan song in that game,” McAlister said.

Pelé died of cancer at age 82.

A giant in Brazil, his funeral was a national event with a wake lasting 24 hours.

“He was a hero before there were heroes,” McAlister said.

By playing in the United States, Pelé helped jump-start American soccer.

“He was a great ambassador for the game. I noticed how he always had time for everybody,” McAlister said.

When he played against Pelé, McAlister was just beginning his professional soccer career.

More than 40 years later, McAlister leads Seattle United, working with youth soccer players.

He gets offers to buy the jersey but keeps saying no.

“At some point, if it can do good, I can see myself selling it. It would have to be something that would help kids, too, not just me and my family,” McAlister said.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

OLD Former US soccer coach Gregg Berhalter says his ‘heart aches’ over revelation he kicked his wife

Former US national men’s team soccer coach Gregg Berhalter has expressed “sadness” over revelations that he kicked his future wife in 1991 and the subsequent allegations of blackmail that that came as his contract ended.The USMNT named Anthony Hudson as its temporary head coach for upcoming January camp and friendlies after Berhalter’s contract expired at the end of 2022. The team announced at the end of 2022, its "full review of the USMNT program following the conclusion of the 2022 FIFA World Cup" was still underway.Berhalter led the team to the World Cup 2022, where it ultimately lost to...
CBS Sports

Retired USMNT players react to Danielle Reyna-Gregg Berhalter feud: 'It's the ultimate youth soccer parents'

Describing the state of the United States men's national team as messy or ugly would be an understatement thanks to the drama involving the Berhalters and the Reynas. Danielle and Claudio Reyna, the parents of 19-year-old Borussia Dortmund and USMNT winger Gio Reyna, brought forth a 1991 domestic violence incident involving Gregg Berhalter and his now-wife Rosalind Berhalter to U.S. Soccer sporting director Earnie Stewart. The revelation coincided with the fact that Gio Reyna had a reduced role off the bench with Gregg Berhalter as coach of the USMNT during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
Albany Herald

USMNT Names Hudson As Interim Coach Amid Reyna, Berhalter Saga

With Gregg Berhalter now out of contract following the U.S. men’s national team’s run to the World Cup’s round of 16, assistant Anthony Hudson will take charge for the two friendlies scheduled at the end of January, U.S. Soccer announced Wednesday. A squad largely comprised of MLS players will take on Serbia (Jan 25) and Colombia (Jan 28) in Los Angeles.
The Independent

Why is Pele considered the greatest player in the history of football?

Brazil bids farewell to football legend Pele on Tuesday (3 January), after days of mourning and tributes leading up to his funeral.Regarded by many as the greatest to play the beautiful game, Pele has been immortalised in sporting history and his achievements will live on forever.But what exactly made him the best ever? That’s a question author and journalist Jimmy Burns answered, describing Pele as “having all of the qualities one identifies with his rivals” as well as “a generously nice guy” and “a great exemplar off the pitch”.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Wembley Stadium arch glows with Brazil’s national colours in tribute to PelePele’s coffin arrives at Santos stadium for football legend’s wakeBrazilians prepare to bid farewell to Pele at 24-hour wake in Santos stadium
The Comeback

Claudio and Danielle Reyna reportedly told U.S. Soccer about Gregg Berhalter’s past

On Tuesday, U.S. men’s soccer national team head coach Gregg Berhalter tweeted that he got into a physical argument in 1991 with his then-girlfriend and now-wife Rosalind Santana (now Berhalter), kicking her in the legs. Berhalter said then that someone threatened to “take me down” during the World Cup by revealing this information to U.S. Read more... The post Claudio and Danielle Reyna reportedly told U.S. Soccer about Gregg Berhalter’s past appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CALIFORNIA STATE
90min

Major League Soccer: Roster Updates

With the 2023 Major League Soccer season fast approaching, teams are making several changes to strengthen their rosters. While certain clubs are using the transfer window to add depth, others are letting go of players ahead of the new campaign. Here's all you need to know about the recent MLS roster changes...
Mic

U.S. Soccer is investigating a coach after a wild series of events

The World Cup may be over, but a World Cup controversy involving the U.S. men’s soccer has grown into a scandal of Shakespearian proportions. The drama originally centered around player Giovanni Reyna’s limited playing time during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, and the situation quickly evolved to include his parents, Claudio and Danielle Reyna, and his coach, Gregg Berhalter. Now, the U.S. Soccer Federation is investigating Berhalter for allegations tied to a decades-old domestic violence dispute — a result of alleged potential blackmail from Gio’s parents over their son’s limited field time, The New York Times reported. This situation isn’t pretty, but when it comes to sports, playing dirty is nothing new.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Football fans grapple with violent side of a beloved sport

NEW YORK — (AP) — The harrowing scenes of Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse after suffering cardiac arrest have forced some fans to confront yet again a truth they’ve always known but hated to think about: Football, a game with violence in its DNA, can go from exciting and joyous to dark and tragic in a flash.
BUFFALO, NY
FOX Sports

Atlanta United cuts ties with midfielder Emerson Hyndman

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta United and midfielder Emerson Hyndman have mutually agreed to terminate his contract, the team announced Wednesday. The 26-year-old Hyndman joined Atlanta in 2019 and made 51 MLS appearances with 35 starts across four seasons. He recorded four goals and six assists with United. Hyndman was...
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Gregg Berhalter, 'saddened' by Reyna saga, says he'd 'like to continue' as USMNT head coach

Gregg Berhalter said Thursday that he would "like to continue in my role" as U.S. men's national team head coach. Berhalter's contract expired on Dec. 31. U.S. Soccer is currently reviewing his performance over the past four years, and specifically at the 2022 World Cup. The review has been complicated by an investigation into a decades-old domestic violence incident involving Berhalter and his now-wife, Rosalind. The incident was brought to U.S. Soccer officials by the parents of midfielder Gio Reyna amid friction between Berhalter and the player.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Queen City News

Charlotte FC captain Christian Fuchs retires from professional soccer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte FC captain Christian Fuchs announced his retirement Thursday after 19 seasons in professional soccer. In his career, the 36-year-old Fuchs played for seven teams across four different countries. He won the 2015/2016 Premier League with Leicester City and was captain of the Austrian team in the UEFA Euro […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
KIRO 7 Seattle

Doctors: Damar Hamlin communicating, showing improvement

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's has begun to communicate in writing with his family and others who have been at his bedside since he went into cardiac arrest Monday — and his first question was “Did we win?” his doctors said Thursday.
CBS Sports

USWNT roster: Vlatko Andonovski names 24 players for New Zealand camp in preparation for 2023 World Cup

The road to the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand begins with an annual January camp for the United States women's national team. It will begin with a six-day training camp and conclude with a pair of friendlies against World Cup co-host New Zealand on Jan. 17 and Jan. 20. Head coach Vlatko Andonovski named a 24-player roster on Thursday to compete in the upcoming trip that will mirror the World Cup group stage for team USA.

Comments / 0

Community Policy