SB Nation
Tottenham 0-2 Aston Villa: player ratings to the theme of 2023 Spurs New Years resolutions
2023 has been anything but happy for Tottenham Hotspur, though we’re only three days into it. But that’s what you get when you start out the new year with a distressing 2-0 home loss to Aston Villa and their Business-Casual Dracula manager Unai Emery. Now, a chance to turn over a new leaf has turned into an injury crisis, a grumpy manager, and chants of “Daniel Levy, get out of club” at full time.
NBC Sports
Southampton vs Nottingham Forest, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream, videos
Southampton host Nottingham Forest in a massive game at St Mary’s in what looks like the first relegation six pointer of the Premier League season. Nathan Jones has lost his first three Premier League games in charge of Southampton and they sit rock bottom of the table. Their young squad looks overwhelmed and they badly need reinforcements in January if they’re going to give themselves a chance to stay up. They deserved something from their late defeat at Fulham last time out so maybe things are finally heading in the right direction?
FOX Sports
MATCHDAY: Tottenham aims to end skid, Serie A resumes
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:. Tottenham aims to revive its faltering push for a top-four spot in the Premier League when it travels across London to face Crystal Palace in search of its first win since before the World Cup break. Tottenham is coming off a dispiriting 2-0 home loss to Aston Villa and had to come from two goals down to earn a 2-2 draw at Brentford on Boxing Day, raising new questions about manager Antonio Conte's future at the club. West Ham and Southampton, meanwhile, are both trying to end five-game losing streaks. Southampton hosts Nottingham Forest in a relegation scrap while West Ham travels to Leeds. Also, Villa hosts Wolverhampton looking for a fourth win in five league games under new manager Unai Emery.
Yardbarker
Newcastle and Chelsea keen on 22-year-old Premier League ace
Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier has been linked with a move away from the Premier League club before the January transfer window closes. According to a report from RMCsport, the 22-year-old French goalkeeper is a target for German champions Bayern Munich, who are looking for a long-term replacement for club legend Manuel Neuer. Meanwhile, Premier League sides Newcastle United and Chelsea have joined the race as well.
BBC
Man Utd v Bournemouth: Team news
Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is likely to be recalled, having been dropped against Wolves as punishment for turning up late to a team meeting. World Cup winner Lisandro Martinez is in contention to return, along with Diogo Dalot and Scott McTominay, but Jadon Sancho is unlikely to feature. Bournemouth...
How to watch Shrewsbury v Sunderland in the FA Cup
Sunderland are in FA Cup action against Shrewsbury this weekend, but how can you watch it?
BBC
Southampton 0-1 Nottingham Forest: Taiwo Awoniyi scores only goal as Forest move out of relegation zone
Southampton manager Nathan Jones said the "blame lies solely with me" as bottom-of-the-table Saints lost to Nottingham Forest for their sixth successive Premier League defeat. Forest recorded their first away league win of the season and moved out of the relegation zone, with Taiwo Awoniyi scoring the only goal at St Mary's.
Crystal Palace 0-4 Tottenham: Premier League – as it happened
A Harry Kane double helps leads Spurs to a dominant victory over Crystal Palace
SB Nation
Everton vs Brighton: Starting Lineups & How to Watch | Davies replaces Onana
Everton take on Brighton & Hove Albion in their first game of 2023. The Blues ended 2022 in a positive manner with a 1-1 draw away at defending champions Manchester City, but they will need to show a bit more attacking endeavour today and beyond to secure Premier League survival.
BBC
Matt Lowton: Huddersfield Town sign Burnley defender on loan
Huddersfield Town have signed defender Matt Lowton on loan from Championship leaders Burnley. The right-back, 33, will join the Terriers for the rest of the season having made just two Carabao Cup appearances for the Clarets this term. Lowton is surplus to requirements at Turf Moor but has a wealth...
England midfielder Jordan Nobbs swaps Arsenal for Aston Villa
Aston Villa have announced the signing of England midfielder Jordan Nobbs from Women’s Super League rivals Arsenal.The 30-year-old, who missed the Lionesses’ victorious European Championship campaign last summer with a knee ligament injury, has signed an 18-month deal with an option to extend.Nobbs won three WSL titles and four Women’s FA Cups during a 12-year spell with the Gunners, and returned to the national team set-up for last September’s World Cup qualifiers against Austria and Luxembourg.She has featured in all nine of Arsenal’s WSL fixtures this season, including during their 4-1 win at Villa Park in December, as they look to...
Yardbarker
Wednesday’s Premier League results round-up: Spurs thrash Palace, Forest pick up first away win
Four Premier League fixtures played out tonight with each match pivotal to the top-four race or relegation battle. Steve Cooper’s side picked up their first away win of the season with a 1-0 win at Saint Mary’s Stadium. The only goal of the game was through Taiwo Awoniyi and the crucial three points moved Forest out of the bottom three and into 15th place. Consequently, Southampton have dropped to rock bottom of the table after overseeing their sixth consecutive league loss.
BBC
Sacking Lampard 'the easy way out' for 'meddling' board
Former captain Alan Stubbs hopes the Everton board give Frank Lampard "a little bit more time" to steer the Toffees clear of relegation trouble - because sacking him would be the "easy way out". Stubbs told BBC Radio 5 Live he doesn't think the club's plight is any great surprise...
Man Utd in talks to sign Crystal Palace goalkeeper
Manchester United are in talks over a potential deal to sign Jack Butland from Crystal Palace, sources have told 90min.
BBC
Josh Bowler: Blackpool re-sign Nottingham Forest winger on loan
Blackpool have re-signed fans' favourite winger Josh Bowler on loan from Premier League side Nottingham Forest until the end of the season. Bowler, 23, left the Championship side for the City Ground last summer, and has been with Forest's partner club Olympiakos in Greece. He scored 10 goals in 52...
BBC
Kolo Toure: Wigan Athletic boss 'definitely' keen to improve squad in January
Wigan Athletic manager Kolo Toure says they are "definitely" looking to improve their squad in the transfer market as they look to turn around their faltering season. Monday's defeat by Hull City was the Latics' third successive 4-1 loss. Toure's side are bottom of the Championship and conceded more goals...
Watch astonishing moment ex-Liverpool star Nuri Sahin rushes to protect referee from his OWN Antalyaspor players
EX-LIVERPOOL star Nuri Sahin rushed to protect the referee from his OWN Antalyaspor players after the controversial loss to Fenerbahce. Referee Kadir Saglam sent the Antalyaspor team into fits of rage after a number of controversial decisions saw the team fall to a narrow 2-1 defeat to the Super Lig leaders.
NBC Sports
Arsenal held by Newcastle in fiery draw between top-end rivals
Arsenal and Newcastle will both rue wasted chances from a surprise top-four battle at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday. The first-place Gunners could’ve put the third-place Magpies away with a home win on Tuesday but ran into a team prepared to counter and produce danger in London. The Magpies,...
Yardbarker
Manchester United in talks over transfer of 29-year-old former England international
Manchester United are reportedly in talks over a surprise transfer deal for Crystal Palace goalkeeper Jack Butland. The 29-year-old could be about to come in as a new backup ‘keeper at Old Trafford, following Martin Dubravka’s return to Newcastle United after spending the first half of the season on loan with Man Utd.
BBC
Pep Guardiola: Manchester City boss says side must be 'almost perfect' in title race
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says his side will have to be "almost perfect" to catch Premier League leaders Arsenal in the title race. City can reduce the gap to five points with victory over Chelsea on Thursday after Arsenal were held by Newcastle. Guardiola said: "The way to reduce...
