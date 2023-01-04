ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tottenham 0-2 Aston Villa: player ratings to the theme of 2023 Spurs New Years resolutions

2023 has been anything but happy for Tottenham Hotspur, though we’re only three days into it. But that’s what you get when you start out the new year with a distressing 2-0 home loss to Aston Villa and their Business-Casual Dracula manager Unai Emery. Now, a chance to turn over a new leaf has turned into an injury crisis, a grumpy manager, and chants of “Daniel Levy, get out of club” at full time.
NBC Sports

Southampton vs Nottingham Forest, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream, videos

Southampton host Nottingham Forest in a massive game at St Mary’s in what looks like the first relegation six pointer of the Premier League season. Nathan Jones has lost his first three Premier League games in charge of Southampton and they sit rock bottom of the table. Their young squad looks overwhelmed and they badly need reinforcements in January if they’re going to give themselves a chance to stay up. They deserved something from their late defeat at Fulham last time out so maybe things are finally heading in the right direction?
FOX Sports

MATCHDAY: Tottenham aims to end skid, Serie A resumes

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:. Tottenham aims to revive its faltering push for a top-four spot in the Premier League when it travels across London to face Crystal Palace in search of its first win since before the World Cup break. Tottenham is coming off a dispiriting 2-0 home loss to Aston Villa and had to come from two goals down to earn a 2-2 draw at Brentford on Boxing Day, raising new questions about manager Antonio Conte's future at the club. West Ham and Southampton, meanwhile, are both trying to end five-game losing streaks. Southampton hosts Nottingham Forest in a relegation scrap while West Ham travels to Leeds. Also, Villa hosts Wolverhampton looking for a fourth win in five league games under new manager Unai Emery.
Yardbarker

Newcastle and Chelsea keen on 22-year-old Premier League ace

Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier has been linked with a move away from the Premier League club before the January transfer window closes. According to a report from RMCsport, the 22-year-old French goalkeeper is a target for German champions Bayern Munich, who are looking for a long-term replacement for club legend Manuel Neuer. Meanwhile, Premier League sides Newcastle United and Chelsea have joined the race as well.
BBC

Man Utd v Bournemouth: Team news

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is likely to be recalled, having been dropped against Wolves as punishment for turning up late to a team meeting. World Cup winner Lisandro Martinez is in contention to return, along with Diogo Dalot and Scott McTominay, but Jadon Sancho is unlikely to feature. Bournemouth...
SB Nation

Everton vs Brighton: Starting Lineups & How to Watch | Davies replaces Onana

Everton take on Brighton & Hove Albion in their first game of 2023. The Blues ended 2022 in a positive manner with a 1-1 draw away at defending champions Manchester City, but they will need to show a bit more attacking endeavour today and beyond to secure Premier League survival.
BBC

Matt Lowton: Huddersfield Town sign Burnley defender on loan

Huddersfield Town have signed defender Matt Lowton on loan from Championship leaders Burnley. The right-back, 33, will join the Terriers for the rest of the season having made just two Carabao Cup appearances for the Clarets this term. Lowton is surplus to requirements at Turf Moor but has a wealth...
The Independent

England midfielder Jordan Nobbs swaps Arsenal for Aston Villa

Aston Villa have announced the signing of England midfielder Jordan Nobbs from Women’s Super League rivals Arsenal.The 30-year-old, who missed the Lionesses’ victorious European Championship campaign last summer with a knee ligament injury, has signed an 18-month deal with an option to extend.Nobbs won three WSL titles and four Women’s FA Cups during a 12-year spell with the Gunners, and returned to the national team set-up for last September’s World Cup qualifiers against Austria and Luxembourg.She has featured in all nine of Arsenal’s WSL fixtures this season, including during their 4-1 win at Villa Park in December, as they look to...
Yardbarker

Wednesday’s Premier League results round-up: Spurs thrash Palace, Forest pick up first away win

Four Premier League fixtures played out tonight with each match pivotal to the top-four race or relegation battle. Steve Cooper’s side picked up their first away win of the season with a 1-0 win at Saint Mary’s Stadium. The only goal of the game was through Taiwo Awoniyi and the crucial three points moved Forest out of the bottom three and into 15th place. Consequently, Southampton have dropped to rock bottom of the table after overseeing their sixth consecutive league loss.
BBC

Sacking Lampard 'the easy way out' for 'meddling' board

Former captain Alan Stubbs hopes the Everton board give Frank Lampard "a little bit more time" to steer the Toffees clear of relegation trouble - because sacking him would be the "easy way out". Stubbs told BBC Radio 5 Live he doesn't think the club's plight is any great surprise...
BBC

Josh Bowler: Blackpool re-sign Nottingham Forest winger on loan

Blackpool have re-signed fans' favourite winger Josh Bowler on loan from Premier League side Nottingham Forest until the end of the season. Bowler, 23, left the Championship side for the City Ground last summer, and has been with Forest's partner club Olympiakos in Greece. He scored 10 goals in 52...
BBC

Kolo Toure: Wigan Athletic boss 'definitely' keen to improve squad in January

Wigan Athletic manager Kolo Toure says they are "definitely" looking to improve their squad in the transfer market as they look to turn around their faltering season. Monday's defeat by Hull City was the Latics' third successive 4-1 loss. Toure's side are bottom of the Championship and conceded more goals...
NBC Sports

Arsenal held by Newcastle in fiery draw between top-end rivals

Arsenal and Newcastle will both rue wasted chances from a surprise top-four battle at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday. The first-place Gunners could’ve put the third-place Magpies away with a home win on Tuesday but ran into a team prepared to counter and produce danger in London. The Magpies,...
Yardbarker

Manchester United in talks over transfer of 29-year-old former England international

Manchester United are reportedly in talks over a surprise transfer deal for Crystal Palace goalkeeper Jack Butland. The 29-year-old could be about to come in as a new backup ‘keeper at Old Trafford, following Martin Dubravka’s return to Newcastle United after spending the first half of the season on loan with Man Utd.

