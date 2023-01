KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee coach Josh Heupel says Joey Halzle has been promoted from quarterbacks coach to offensive coordinator for the sixth-ranked Volunteers. Halzle will continue coaching quarterbacks. He repalces Alex Golesh, who was hired in early December as the new coach at South Florida. Heupel says Halzle has been instrumental in the Vols’ record-setting offensive success over their first two seasons. Halzle coached quarterbacks the past two seasons as Hendon Hooker and Joe Milton combined for 70 touchdowns and six interceptions. Tennessee set 13 team offensive records in posting the program’s first 11-win season since 2001.

