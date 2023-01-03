Local football figures weigh in on player safety

On Monday night, a highly-anticipated NFL game between the 12-3 Buffalo Bills and 11-4 Cincinnati Bengals was supposed to lead headlines with its action and highlight plays. Unfortunately, that wasn’t the case.

Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest after making a tackle and was taken to a medical center. The game was suspended as the play shocked ESPN viewers and social media scrollers.

The sport has its risks at any level. That said, another season of high school football has ended, but the fight to improve player safety is a year-round responsibility. Bishop Fenwick head coach and assistant athletic director Dave Woods, former Swampscott trainer Luz Quirk, and KIPP head coach Jim Rabbitt all agree.

Woods said Fenwick’s coaching staff has distanced itself from full-contact practices. Coaches also teach proper technique for tackling and other movements.

“How to hit, how to tackle, all of those things,” Woods said.

Fenwick’s coaches value “the education of kids,” especially on the concussion issue, and also encourage players to report injuries.

“When you’re injured, tell the coach right away and tell the trainer right away [to] get the proper attention that you need,” Woods said. “Don’t try to play through an injury.”

“One of the most difficult things is to try and teach kids the difference between an injury and being hurt,” Woods said. “The days of ‘just suck it up and no matter what happened, get back out there,’ those are long gone.”

Woods said player safety has “improved tremendously,” but added there are certain hits that could be eliminated from the game.

“You know, knees, stuff like that, but overall, I think it’s become a safer game for sure and it’s working towards being even more safe,” Woods said.

One of those trainers: former Swampscott trainer Luz Quirk who now works at Salem State. When it comes to athletic training, she focuses on equipment, proper training, and policy knowledge.

“It’s so important to be prepared for anything that can happen,” Quirk, who has covered the Agganis games for 20 years, said.

When facing a situation like Monday’s, Quirk stresses the importance of getting a “plan in place,” adding trainers must identify what the athlete needs first and foremost.

“You react, you act, you treat, and you respond,” Quirk said.

Like Woods, Quirk agrees player safety is on the right track. Adding how beneficial it is that science and technology are evolving, Quirk also says knowledge, experience, and research “really has grown that area” of player safety.

KIPP head coach Jim Rabbitt said the Buffalo situation was “scary to watch as a football coach.” Having played four years of college football at Framingham State on top of coaching the Panthers since 2017, Rabbitt knows the game and its risks.

“We can’t tell you [guardians] they’ll never get hurt, but there’s plenty of things you can do to prevent injury,” Rabbitt said. “The last thing any coach wants is an injury.”

Like Woods, Rabbitt values “awareness and education.” KIPP’s players watch videos, condition, and learn proper form with every movement – for example, “you never use your helmet as a weapon” according to Rabbitt.

Woods, Quirk, and Rabbitt all believe the path of player safety is becoming more clear, and wish nothing but the best for Hamlin as he battles with his recovery.

“Just like everyone else, you just hope the guy’s [Hamlin] all right and you pray that he comes out of it okay,” Woods said.

