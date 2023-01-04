ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

Boston College rallies late to beat Notre Dame 70-63

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago
BOSTON (AP) — Jaeden Zackery scored 14 of his 18 points in the second half and Boston College rallied from a 10-point deficit to beat Notre Dame 70-63 on Tuesday night.

Boston College took its first lead of the game, 62-61, with 1:43 remaining as it closed on a 17-4 run. Prince Aligbe scored six points and Zackery five during the strech.

Aligbe finished with 15 points and Makai Ashton-Langford had 12 for Boston College (8-7, 2-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), which shot 52% from the floor. Quinten Post, who made his season debut at Syracuse on Dec. 31 after sitting out with a foot injury, scored all 10 of his points in the first half.

J.J. Starling and Dane Goodwin had 16 points apiece for Notre Dame (9-6, 0-4), which shot 31% and were outrebounded 26-15 in the second half. Cormac Ryan added 11 points.

Notre Dame built a 44-34 lead with 17:53 remaining before BC tied it at 52-all with 5:49 left. The Irish then scored the next six points, but BC answered with four points from Aligbe and Zackery’s three-point play before Mason Madsen’s jumper gave the Eagles the lead for good.

On Saturday, Boston College hosts No. 16 Duke and Notre Dame plays at North Carolina.

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

